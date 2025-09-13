 Skip navigation
Top News

World Track and Field Championships 2025
2025 World Track and Field Championships Results
ATHLETICS-WORLD-2025
Peres Jepchirchir outsprints Tigst Assefa for World Championships marathon title
SMX LA Coliseum Tom Vialle horizontal face.JPG
2025 St. Louis SuperMotocross (SMX) Moto 2 LIVE Updates: Haiden Deegan crashes hard on Lap 1
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_cfb_lovetd_250913.jpg
Love makes one-handed TD catch vs. Texas A&M
nbc_cfb_tamutd2_250913.jpg
Concepcion’s acrobatic catch sets up A&M touchdown
nbc_nas_berryintrv_250913.jpg
Berry’s run in Cup playoffs ‘so disappointing’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Highlights: MotoAmerica Superbikes at COTA, Race 1

September 13, 2025 07:22 PM
Watch highlights from Race 1 of the MotoAmerica Superbike Series at Circuit of the Americas.

Latest Clips

nbc_cfb_lovetd_250913.jpg
58
Love makes one-handed TD catch vs. Texas A&M
nbc_cfb_tamutd2_250913.jpg
01:20
Concepcion’s acrobatic catch sets up A&M touchdown
nbc_nas_berryintrv_250913.jpg
01:01
Berry’s run in Cup playoffs ‘so disappointing’
nbc_cfb_pricetd_250913.jpg
39
ND’s Price lowers shoulder for TD vs. Texas A&M
nbc_nas_berryfire_250913.jpg
02:23
Berry’s playoff hopes go up in flames in Stage 1
nbc_cfb_ohio_st_td1_250913.jpg
57
Klare snags Ohio State’s first TD against Ohio
nbc_cfb_tamutd1_250913.jpg
01:11
Craver gets past ND defense for 86-yard touchdown
nbc_cfb_ndblockedkick_250913.jpg
02:05
Notre Dame returns blocked punt for TD vs. A&M
nbc_cfb_dk_rodgers_smith_250913.jpg
01:43
Why Smith ‘has a shot’ to win Heisman Trophy
nbc_cfb_pregame_clemson_georgiatech_250913v2.jpg
03:33
Clemson disappoints in loss to Georgia Tech
kroger_3_raw.jpg
07:20
HLs: 2025 Kroger Queen City Championship, Round 3
nbc_pl_brechehl_250913.jpg
11:23
Extended HLs: Brentford v. Chelsea Matchweek 4
nbc_pl_plupdate_250913.jpg
10:51
PL Update: Arsenal tame Nottingham Forest
nbc_cyc_vueltastage20_250913.jpg
28:17
Highlights: 2025 Vuelta a España, Stage 20
nbc_pl_bregoal2_250913.jpg
01:39
Carvalho nets 93rd-minute equalizer v. Chelsea
nbc_pl_chegoal2_250913.jpg
01:23
Caicedo rockets Chelsea 2-1 ahead of Brentford
nbc_ncaaf_marylandtowsonhl_250913.jpg
07:44
Highlights: Maryland grinds out win vs. Towson
nbc_pl_chegoal1_250913.jpg
59
Palmer strikes Chelsea level with Brentford
nbc_pl_bregoal1_250913.jpg
01:10
Schade slots home Brentford’s opener v. Chelsea
nbc_ncaaf_washingtoninterview_250913.jpg
46
Washington breaks down Maryland’s win vs. Towson
nbc_ncaaf_locksleyinterview_250913.jpg
01:54
Locksley reflects on defeating alma mater Towson
nbc_pl_whutot_250913.jpg
11:32
Extended HLs: West Ham v. Spurs Matchweek 4
nbc_ncaaf_towsontd_250913.jpg
01:41
Kent finds Doss for 84-yard touchdown vs. Maryland
nbc_pl_bowensounddeskreax_250913.jpg
05:10
Bowen details West Ham’s struggles against Spurs
nbc_ncaaf_jordancorenette_250913.jpg
01:50
Cornette showcases favorite spots on ND campus
nbc_pl_whutotpostgame_250913.jpg
04:12
Takeaways from Spurs’ rout of West Ham
nbc_ncaaf_picksix_250913.jpg
01:08
Roland takes interception 100 yards for pick six
nbc_pl_totgoal3_250913.jpg
01:43
Van de Ven nets Spurs’ third against West Ham
nbc_pl_totgoal2_250913.jpg
01:20
Bergvall’s header doubles Spurs’ lead v. West Ham
nbc_pl_whuredcard1_250913.jpg
01:39
Soucek sent off for dangerous challenge v. Spurs