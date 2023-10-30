Watch Now
Dale Jr. Cam: Earnhardt calls Blaney's win
Watch Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s best moments from the booth during the NASCAR Cup Series Round of 8 playoff race at Martinsville Speedway.
Up Next
Dale Jr. Cam: Earnhardt calls Blaney’s win
Dale Jr. Cam: Earnhardt calls Blaney's win
Watch Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s best moments from the booth during the NASCAR Cup Series Round of 8 playoff race at Martinsville Speedway.
Highlights: Cup Series playoffs at Martinsville
Highlights: Cup Series playoffs at Martinsville
Watch extended highlights from the NASCAR Cup Series Round of 8 cutoff race at Martinsville Speedway.
Cup Championship 4 field is set after Martinsville
Cup Championship 4 field is set after Martinsville
Rick Allen, Steve Letarte, Jeff Burton, and Dale Earnhardt Jr. review the action from the Round of 8 Cup Series cutoff race at Martinsville Speedway and set the stage for the championship race at Phoenix Raceway.
Byron moves on to Phoenix: ‘It was a slugfest’
Byron moves on to Phoenix: 'It was a slugfest'
William Byron calls his effort at Martinsville his "worst race of the year" after his helmet fan wasn't working, but concedes the overall result of reaching the Championship 4 "means more than anything."
Truex Jr eliminated: ‘Gave it a hell of an effort’
Truex Jr eliminated: 'Gave it a hell of an effort'
Martin Truex Jr. thought he was well under speed leaving his box and is "really disappointed' in the costly mistake and not being able to race for a championship at Phoenix.
Hamlin: Ultimately Homestead ‘sealed our fate’
Hamlin: Ultimately Homestead 'sealed our fate'
Denny Hamlin hates that he didn't make the Championship 4, but admits that his power steering problem at Homestead-Miami was too much to overcome without at win at Martinsville.
Blaney reserves place in Championship 4 with win
Blaney reserves place in Championship 4 with win
Ryan Blaney says it's "awesome" to win at place he grew up not too far from after finally closing one out at Martinsville after all the years, capping off a strong Round of 8 performance to reach the Championship 4.
Pace car has to be towed at Martinsville
Pace car has to be towed at Martinsville
The pace car for the NASCAR Cup Series playoff race at Martinsville Speedway experiences an issue while out on track and has to be towed to pit road.
Highlights: Xfinity playoffs at Martinsville
Highlights: Xfinity playoffs at Martinsville
Watch extended highlights from the NASCAR Xfinity Series Round of 8 cutoff race at Martinsville Speedway.
Custer clinches final Xfinity Championship 4 berth
Custer clinches final Xfinity Championship 4 berth
"I'm so glad this is over" says Cole Custer after a chaotic overtime restart and finish at Martinsville where the No. 00 had "nowhere to go" after getting spun, but a 19th-place result is enough to race for a title.
Hill fails to qualify for Xfinity Championship 4
Hill fails to qualify for Xfinity Championship 4
Austin Hill says it "wasn't cool" of him to drive Sheldon Creed up the track in Turn 1 but that Creed didn't give him a chance getting into Turn 3 despite being in a must-win situation, describing it as "uncalled for."
Creed eliminated: ‘I don’t know if it’s fair’
Creed eliminated: 'I don't know if it's fair'
Sheldon Creed reviews his overtime battle between teammate Austin Hill after failing to qualify for the Championship 4, saying he's not proud of racing like that and doesn't like racing that way.
Allgaier to race for title: ‘This is emotional’
Allgaier to race for title: 'This is emotional'
A breathless Justin Allgaier has a shot at the Xfinity Series championship at Phoenix Raceway after finally capturing a win at Martinsville, something he's wanted to do for a "long time."
Allgaier wins at Martinsville in wild OT finish
Allgaier wins at Martinsville in wild OT finish
Justin Allgaier crosses the line first just ahead of Sheldon Creed to win the Xfinity Series Round of 8 cutoff race after a crazy overtime finish at Martinsville Speedway and qualify for the Championship 4.
Xfinity race at Martinsville turns into pile-up
Xfinity race at Martinsville turns into pile-up
The NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Martinsville experiences a pile-up on the backstretch and brings out the red flag with six laps remaining.
Highlights: NASCAR Cup qualifying at Martinsville
Highlights: NASCAR Cup qualifying at Martinsville
Watch highlights for the qualifying session ahead of the NASCAR Cup Series Round of 8 cutoff race at Martinsville Speedway.
Truex Jr: First pit stall at Martinsville ‘huge’
Truex Jr: First pit stall at Martinsville 'huge'
Martin Truex Jr. says "it's definitely a big deal" to have the first pit stall at Martinsville after capturing pole position for the Round of 8 cutoff race.
Highlights: ARCA Menards West at Madera Speedway
Highlights: ARCA Menards West at Madera Speedway
Kaden Honeycutt dominates from start to finish to score his second career ARCA Menards Series West win in the 51FIFTY Jr Homecoming ARCA 150 from Madera Speedway.
One race remains to set Cup Series Championship 4
One race remains to set Cup Series Championship 4
Dustin Long previews the penultimate race of the NASCAR Cup Series season at Martinsville Speedway, where two Championship 4 spots remain for playoff drivers in a race where those below the cutline have seen success.
Highlights: Martinsville Xfinity Series qualifying
Highlights: Martinsville Xfinity Series qualifying
Watch highlights of NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying for the Dead On Tools 250 at Martinsville Speedway.
Look back on Chastain’s video game move
Look back on Chastain's video game move
One year later, Ross Chastain and other drivers recall their memories of his wall ride at Martinsville to make the Championship 4.
Standout moments from Martinsville playoff race
Standout moments from Martinsville playoff race
Rick Allen, Brad Daugherty and Kyle Petty review their favorite moments from Martinsville Speedway, including Ross Chastain's "Hail Melon," Martin Truex Jr. vs. Joey Logano and Denny Hamlin vs. Chase Elliott.
Larson, Bell to keep up intensity at Martinsville
Larson, Bell to keep up intensity at Martinsville
Rick Allen, Brad Daugherty and Kyle Petty discuss how they expect Kyle Larson and Christopher Bell to approach the race at Martinsville and the importance of maintaining a good rhythm in preparation for Phoenix.
Martinsville Speedway’s Campbell set for playoffs
Martinsville Speedway's Campbell set for playoffs
Martinsville Speedway track president Clay Campbell discusses the importance of NASCAR's oldest track hosting the final elimination race and how Ross Chastain's wall ride has impacted the track.
Predicting the final two Cup Championship 4 spots
Predicting the final two Cup Championship 4 spots
Rick Allen, Brad Daugherty and Kyle Petty highlight preview the final race before the championship at Martinsville Speedway and make their predictions for the Championship 4.
Highlights: ARCA Menards West at The Bullring
Highlights: ARCA Menards West at The Bullring
Check out extended highlights from the ARCA Menards Series West Star Nursery 150 at The Bullring at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
Who will join Larson, Bell in Championship 4?
Who will join Larson, Bell in Championship 4?
Marty Snider, Jeff Burton, and Nate Ryan preview the Round of 8 cutoff race at Martinsville Speedway and debate the drivers who have the best chance to join Kyle Larson and Christopher Bell in the Championship 4.
Larson to blame for own mistake at Homestead-Miami
Larson to blame for own mistake at Homestead-Miami
Kyle Larson appeared to be on his way to a second straight Cup victory until he plowed until the sand barrels at the entrance of Homestead-Miami's pit road. Jeff Burton and Nate Ryan explain why it was Larson's mistake.
Blaney sits above cutline after impressive run
Blaney sits above cutline after impressive run
Marty Snider, Jeff Burton, and Nate Ryan discuss Ryan Blaney's impressive runner-up result in Miami and why it could bode well for a solid run at Martinsville and result in a Championship 4 berth on points without a win.
Bell, JGR make right adjustments to overcome issue
Bell, JGR make right adjustments to overcome issue
Marty Snider, Jeff Burton, and Nate Ryan recap Christopher Bell, Adam Stevens and the No. 20 team's impressive rally to reach victory lane at Homestead-Miami Speedway to qualify for the Championship 4 at Phoenix.