Watch Now
Burton delivers Wood Brothers 100th Cup victory
In his final season with Wood Brothers Racing, Harrison Burton wanted to do "everything" for the team, and he delivers them win No. 100 in the Cup Series and his first in 98 starts at Daytona.
Up Next
Bell ‘didn’t feel in control’ at Daytona
Bell 'didn't feel in control' at Daytona
Christopher Bell reacts to his third-place finish in the Coke Zero Sugar 400 and discusses his struggles on the track.
‘It wasn’t meant to be’ for Busch at Daytona
'It wasn't meant to be' for Busch at Daytona
Kyle Busch talks about avoiding the big crashes on his way to a close second place finish in the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway.
Burton delivers Wood Brothers 100th Cup victory
Burton delivers Wood Brothers 100th Cup victory
In his final season with Wood Brothers Racing, Harrison Burton wanted to do "everything" for the team, and he delivers them win No. 100 in the Cup Series and his first in 98 starts at Daytona.
Burton blazes past Busch for OT win at Daytona
Burton blazes past Busch for OT win at Daytona
Harrison Burton scores his first-career NASCAR Cup Series win and the 100th for Wood Brothers Racing in a dogfight with Kyle Busch at Daytona in overtime.
Berry goes for wild ride, hits wall upside down
Berry goes for wild ride, hits wall upside down
Josh Berry's No. 4 goes for a wild ride down the backstretch at Daytona and hits the wall while upside down. He was able to climb out of his car under his own power.
McDowell catches air in huge crash at Daytona
McDowell catches air in huge crash at Daytona
Michael McDowell spins at the front of the field and the No. 34 catches air after a massive hit from Joey Logano, collecting 14 Cup Series drivers late in the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona.
Big one in Stage 2 collects multiple Cup drivers
Big one in Stage 2 collects multiple Cup drivers
At least 10 Cup Series drivers are involved in a massive wreck in Stage 2 after Corey Lajoie gets Noah Gragson loose on the backstretch at Daytona.
Suarez catches fire in scary moment on pit road
Suarez catches fire in scary moment on pit road
Daniel Suarez is pulled out of his race car after the No. 99 caught fire entering pit road in a scary moment at Daytona.
Highlights: Xfinity Series summer race at Daytona
Highlights: Xfinity Series summer race at Daytona
Watch the best moments from the NASCAR Xfinity Series Wawa 250 Powered by Coca-Cola at Daytona International Speedway.
Sieg ‘chasing points’ with strong fifth at Daytona
Sieg 'chasing points' with strong fifth at Daytona
Ryan Sieg recaps his day at Daytona, where he finished fifth, and is encouraged with the position his team is in now above the Xfinity Series playoff cutline with five races remaining.
Truex credits sim work for Xfinity win at Daytona
Truex credits sim work for Xfinity win at Daytona
Ryan Truex talks about his Wawa 250 win and how he stayed locked in while racing a limited schedule.
Kligerman after Daytona: ‘I just want to win’
Kligerman after Daytona: 'I just want to win'
Parker Kligerman leaves Daytona with a third-place finish and a solid points day. He discusses what happened with AJ Allmendinger on the final lap and how he "just wants to win" in the Xfinity Series.
Multiple Xfinity drivers wreck late to set up OT
Multiple Xfinity drivers wreck late to set up OT
Jeffrey Earnhardt goes around after contact from Caesar Bacarella and up the race track in Turn 3 as multiple drivers suffer hard hits in a late wreck, setting up NASCAR overtime at Daytona.
Smith, Love, others involved in big Daytona wreck
Smith, Love, others involved in big Daytona wreck
A push by Jeb Burton sends Sammy Smith into the wall as multiple Xfinity Series drivers fall victim to a big wreck in the Wawa 250, including Jesse Love, Brandon Jones, and more.
Hill collected in Lap 1 wreck after Clements spins
Hill collected in Lap 1 wreck after Clements spins
After being forced to start in the race in the back due to an unapproved adjustment, Austin Hill gets collected in a wreck on Lap 1 after a chain reaction followed Jeremy Clements spinning on the apron at Daytona.
Highlights: Cup Series qualifying at Daytona
Highlights: Cup Series qualifying at Daytona
Watch highlights from the qualifying session for the NASCAR Cup Series Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway.
Cup Series has plenty on the line at Daytona
Cup Series has plenty on the line at Daytona
Dustin Long previews what to watch as NASCAR hits Daytona, including the race for the regular season title, the four remaining spots in the Cup Series playoffs, and the chaos that can only happen at the superspeedway.
NASCAR at Daytona as race to the playoffs heats up
NASCAR at Daytona as race to the playoffs heats up
Dustin Long previews the penultimate race of the Cup Series regular season at Daytona International Speedway, a track that could shake up the standings ahead of the NASCAR playoffs.
Reddick takes Cup points lead after Michigan win
Reddick takes Cup points lead after Michigan win
Tyler Reddick scores his second Cup Series win of the season at Michigan and inherits the regular season points lead with two races remaining. Hear from him and others following the conclusion of the race.
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at Michigan
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at Michigan
Watch highlights from the NASCAR Cup Series FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway.
Gibbs extends Cup playoff cushion after Michigan
Gibbs extends Cup playoff cushion after Michigan
A strong third-place finish for Ty Gibbs extends his point cushion on the NASCAR Cup Series playoff bubble, and he recaps his day and the final few restarts.
Busch: Michigan is ‘how we would expect to run’
Busch: Michigan is 'how we would expect to run'
Kyle Busch scores his third Top Five of the season at Michigan and describes his weekend as a "net positive," crediting crew chief Randall Burnett for taking two tires and gaining track position to finish fourth.
Byron relives final restart after finishing second
Byron relives final restart after finishing second
William Byron relives the final restart at Michigan after choosing to line up on the top, ultimately finishing second to Tyler Reddick, but is proud of his team for the effort put in with two regular season races left.
Reddick dedicates win to racing legend Bloomquist
Reddick dedicates win to racing legend Bloomquist
Tyler Reddick credits Ty Gibbs for the push that sent him to the lead on the final restart, and dedicates his Michigan win to the late Scott Bloomquist who tragically passed away in a plane crash.
Lajoie flips on the backstretch at Michigan
Lajoie flips on the backstretch at Michigan
Corey Lajoie spins after slight contact with Noah Gragson on the backstretch, sending the No. 7 on its roof, eventually landing right side up in the grass at Michigan.
Larson’s spin collects multiple playoff hopefuls
Larson's spin collects multiple playoff hopefuls
Kyle Larson loses the handle of the No. 5 at the exit of Turn 4 at Michigan and collects multiple NASCAR Cup Series playoff hopefuls, including Bubba Wallace, Chris Buescher, and Chase Briscoe.
Creed sets series record for runner-ups before win
Creed sets series record for runner-ups before win
Sheldon Creed's second-place finish at Michigan is his 11th in the Xfinity Series, marking a new all-time high before a win, and admits this one "frustrates me the most."
Highlights: NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Michigan
Highlights: NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Michigan
Relive all of the action from the NASCAR Xfinity Series Cabo Wabo 250 at Michigan International Speedway.
Sieg upside down after Kvapil spins at Michigan
Sieg upside down after Kvapil spins at Michigan
Kyle Sieg goes for a wild ride as the No. 28 flips on the back stretch and slides into the grass on the final lap at Michigan. Carson Kvapil also makes hard impact to the wall after getting turned.