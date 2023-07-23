 Skip navigation
nbc_indy_wheelloose_230723.jpg
Sting Ray Robb describes watching his tire rolling through Iowa traffic: ‘It was close’
NASCAR Cup Series HighPoint.com 400
What drivers said after Sunday’s Cup race at Pocono
Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa.jpg
2024 All-American Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa Selects Notre Dame

nbc_pl_summerseries_mingsintv_230723.jpg
Villa’s Mings discusses development under Emery
nbc_golf_barracuda_finalround_230723.jpg
Highlights: Barracuda Championship, Round 4
nbc_pl_summerseries_wilsongoal2_230723.jpg
Wilson taps in Newcastle’s equalizer against Villa

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
nbc_indy_wheelloose_230723.jpg
Sting Ray Robb describes watching his tire rolling through Iowa traffic: ‘It was close’
NASCAR Cup Series HighPoint.com 400
What drivers said after Sunday's Cup race at Pocono
Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa.jpg
2024 All-American Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa Selects Notre Dame

nbc_pl_summerseries_mingsintv_230723.jpg
Villa's Mings discusses development under Emery
nbc_golf_barracuda_finalround_230723.jpg
Highlights: Barracuda Championship, Round 4
nbc_pl_summerseries_wilsongoal2_230723.jpg
Wilson taps in Newcastle's equalizer against Villa

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Harvick starting to string together performances

July 23, 2023 06:41 PM
Following his second-consecutive top-five finish, Kevin Harvick says the No. 4 car wasn't good in traffic during restarts to clear the leaders.
nbc_nas_larsononhamlin_230723.jpg
3:20
Larson: ‘Deserve to be raced with respect’
nbc_nas_poconocupeh_230723.jpg
21:22
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series at Pocono Raceway
nbc_nas_credone_pocono_230723.jpg
3:23
Will Cup fallout at Pocono carry over to Richmond?
nbc_nas_larsonhamlinincident_230723.jpg
2:12
Hamlin sends Larson up into wall during restart
nbc_nas_reddickintv_230723.jpg
1:05
Reddick upset about no caution before white flag
nbc_nas_harvickintv_230723.jpg
0:52
Harvick starting to string together performances
nbc_nas_truexjrintv_230723.jpg
1:00
Truex Jr. needed bigger push from inside row
nbc_nas_larsonintv_230723.jpg
2:50
Larson after Pocono: ‘Denny’s always right’
nbc_nas_hamlinintv_230723.jpg
1:53
Hamlin blames Larson for Pocono contact
nbc_nas_poconofinish_230723.jpg
3:37
Hamlin wins amid controversial contact with Larson
nbc_nas_dilloncrash_v3_230723.jpg
4:27
Dillon suffers hard lick, whips helmet at Reddick
nbc_nas_loganosuarezcrash_230723.jpg
3:41
Logano, Suarez caught up in restart wreck
nbc_nas_xfinitypocono_230722.jpg
11:59
Highlights: Xfinity Series race at Pocono
nbc_nas_xfinitypocono_berryinterview_230722.jpg
1:37
Berry’s dominance dissipates during Hill battle
nbc_nas_xfinitypocono_hillinterview_230722.jpg
2:00
Hill analyzes Xfinity overtime restart at Pocono
nbc_nas_poconoxfinity_overtime_230722.jpg
3:56
Hill wins Xfinity race at Pocono in chaotic finish
nbc_nas_xfinitypocono_crash_230722.jpg
4:36
Nemechek, Custer involved in stack-up at Pocono
nbc_nas_pocono_byroninterview_230722.jpg
1:35
Byron on Cup pole at Pocono Raceway
nbc_nas_poconos_qualifyinghl_2307222.jpg
8:34
Highlights: Cup Series qualifying at Pocono
nbc_nas_bowmanally_230722.jpg
2:16
Bowman and Ally partnering to benefit animals
nbc_nas_truckshl_230722.jpg
10:21
Highlights: Kyle Busch wins Pocono Truck race
nbc_nas_dalejrpocono_230722.jpg
1:21
Pocono looks simple by design, but is anything but
nbc_nas_nxsqualhl_230721.jpg
8:24
Highlights: Xfinity Series qualifying at Pocono
nbc_nas_xfinity_berryintv_230721.jpg
1:02
Berry on Xfinity pole at Pocono
nbc_nas_sales_creditone_pocono_230721.jpg
1:34
Playoff intensity ramps up before Pocono
nbc_nas_whelenhl_230721.jpg
9:35
Highlight: Bonsignore wins Mohegan Sun 100 at NHMS
nbc_nas_intdrivers_230720.jpg
6:34
Van Gisbergen in for ‘true test’ at Indianapolis
nbc_nas_jgr_230720.jpg
4:30
Is Joe Gibbs Racing the favorite to win at Pocono?
nbc_nas_playoffspoints_230720.jpg
6:35
Teams making ‘huge statement’ in playoff race
nbc_nas_dalejrcamnh_230718.jpg
14:58
Dale Jr. Cam: Earnhardt calls the Crayon 301
