Top News

44th Ryder Cup - Day Three - Marco Simone Golf and Country Club
Redemption, not revenge, carries Europe to victory
Tim Wakefield Boston Red Sox
Tim Wakefield, who revived his career and Red Sox trophy case with knuckleball, has died at 57
Syndication: The Montgomery Advertiser
AP Top 25: Georgia’s hold on No. 1 loosens, but top seven unchanged. Kentucky, Louisville enter poll

Top Clips

nbc_nascar_penskeint_231001.jpg
Penske’s team still alive for title with Blaney
nbc_nascar_byronint_231001.jpg
Byron left frustrated by finish at Talladega
nbc_nascar_hamlinint_231001.jpg
Hamlin rises above pit-road penalty at Talladega

Watch Now

Highlights: NASCAR Cup playoffs at Talladega

October 1, 2023 05:39 PM
Watch highlights from the second Round of 12 NASCAR Cup Series playoff race at Talladega Superspeedway.
Up Next
nbc_nascar_penskeint_231001.jpg
1:08
Penske’s team still alive for title with Blaney
Now Playing
nbc_nascar_byronint_231001.jpg
1:21
Byron left frustrated by finish at Talladega
Now Playing
nbc_nascar_hamlinint_231001.jpg
0:49
Hamlin rises above pit-road penalty at Talladega
Now Playing
nbc_nascar_harvickint_231001.jpg
1:16
Harvick comes up short of storybook ending
Now Playing
nbc_nascar_blaneyint_231001.jpg
2:20
Blaney can breathe easy for Round of 12 cutoff
Now Playing
nbc_nascar_talladegafinallap_231001.jpg
0:58
Blaney wins at Talladega in thrilling finish
Now Playing
nbc_nascar_talladegaehlv2_231001.jpg
18:24
Highlights: NASCAR Cup playoffs at Talladega
Now Playing
Keselow.JPG
3:17
Keselowski caught up in Stage 3 crash at Talladega
Now Playing
nbc_nascar_chastaincrash_231001.jpg
3:02
Chastain wrecks out in Stage 1 after Busch contact
Now Playing
nbc_nas_qualtalladegalites_230930.jpg
11:56
Highlights: Cup Series qualifying at Talladega
Now Playing
nbc_nascar_truckslove_230930.jpg
16:35
Highlights: Truck Series playoffs at Talladega
Now Playing
nbc_nas_75thbubbawallace_230929.jpg
3:31
NASCAR 75th anniversary: Wallace’s historic win
Now Playing
nbc_nas_rfkfeature_230929.jpg
2:09
Keselowski leads RFK Racing into Talladega
Now Playing
nbc_nas_sales_creditone_talladega_230929.jpg
1:35
Opportunity knocks in Round of 12 at Talladega
Now Playing
nbc_nascar_mm_ninewinlessdrivers_230928.jpg
4:04
Which winless driver has best chance to win?
Now Playing
nbc_nascar_mm_talladegapreview_230928.jpg
5:19
Can playoff drivers avoid big one at Talladega?
Now Playing
dnp_nas_modriverhead_v2_230928.jpg
11:36
Highlights: Whelen Modified Tour at Riverhead
Now Playing
nbc_nas_enascarrecap_230927.jpg
1:29
Kligerman recaps eNASCAR iRacing Series finale
Now Playing
DaleJr.JPG
7:29
Dale Jr. Cam: Earnhardt calls Byron’s Texas win
Now Playing
nbc_nas_podtruex_230925.jpg
4:59
Are Truex’s title hopes falling apart on pit road?
Now Playing
nbc_nas_podbyron_230925.jpg
5:06
Byron a force to be reckoned with in NASCAR
Now Playing
nbc_nas_podbubba_230925.jpg
8:05
Wallace laments last Cup restart at Texas
Now Playing
nbc_nas_mmdriversintrouble_230925.jpg
4:33
Truex Jr, Reddick, Blaney, Busch struggle at Texas
Now Playing
nbc_nas_mmwilliambyronwin_230925.jpg
2:32
Byron’s first playoff win locks him in Round of 8
Now Playing
nbc_nas_mmlookingtotalladega_230925.jpg
5:40
Byron the only playoff driver who can breathe easy
Now Playing
nbc_nas_larsonwallacemovingon_230925.jpg
5:01
Wallace, Larson, Hamlin fall short at Texas
Now Playing
nbc_nas_75thdaytona5001976_230930.jpg
3:48
NASCAR 75th anniversary: Petty vs. Pearson in 1976
Now Playing
nbc_nas_cuptexasehl_230924.jpg
14:13
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series playoffs at Texas
Now Playing
WB.jpg
2:34
Byron on to Round of 8, one step from title run
Now Playing
nbc_nas_bellintv_230924.jpg
0:57
Bell ‘disappointed’ despite fourth-place finish
Now Playing