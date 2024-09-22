 Skip navigation
USATSI_24295097.jpg
10 Takeaways from Week 4: College football’s biggest brands clash in a realigned reality
USATSI_24297826.jpg
Iowa takes back Floyd in 31-14 trampling of Minnesota behind Kaleb Johnson
NASCAR Cup Series Bass Pro Shops Night Race
Martin Truex Jr.'s title hopes in Bristol after pit road speeding penalty

Deegan wins back-to-back 250 SMX World titles
Deegan wins back-to-back 250 SMX World titles
Brown 'speechless' after overall win in Las Vegas
Brown ‘speechless’ after overall win in Las Vegas
Highlights: Michigan outlasts USC at the Big House
Highlights: Michigan outlasts USC at the Big House

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
New York Yankees
USATSI_24295097.jpg
10 Takeaways from Week 4: College football’s biggest brands clash in a realigned reality
USATSI_24297826.jpg
Iowa takes back Floyd in 31-14 trampling of Minnesota behind Kaleb Johnson
NASCAR Cup Series Bass Pro Shops Night Race
Martin Truex Jr.'s title hopes in Bristol after pit road speeding penalty

Deegan wins back-to-back 250 SMX World titles
Deegan wins back-to-back 250 SMX World titles
Brown 'speechless' after overall win in Las Vegas
Brown ‘speechless’ after overall win in Las Vegas
Highlights: Michigan outlasts USC at the Big House
Highlights: Michigan outlasts USC at the Big House

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Highlights: Cup Series playoff race at Bristol

September 21, 2024 11:10 PM
Watch highlights from the NASCAR Cup Series Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway.
nbc_nas_bristollites_240921.jpg
15:59
Highlights: Cup Series playoff race at Bristol
nbc_nas_hamlinint_240921.jpg
1:08
Hamlin: It’s ‘all offense’ after Bristol
nbc_nas_truexjrint_240921.jpg
1:19
Truex after missing Round of 12: ‘It’s on me’
nbc_nas_gibbsint_240921.jpg
0:46
Gibbs laments costly speeding penalty at Bristol
nbc_nas_larsonwinint_240921.jpg
2:06
‘Great execution’ leads to dominant win for Larson
nbc_nas_lajoiecaution_240921.jpg
1:34
Lajoie crashes at Bristol after contact with Berry
nbc_nas_loganocaution_240921.jpg
1:13
Logano gets spun out of line at Bristol in Stage 2
4:00
NASCAR drivers answer most searched questions
4:00
NASCAR drivers answer most searched questions
nbc_nas_nxs_racehlv2_240920.jpg
9:48
Highlights: Xfinity Series race at Bristol
9:12
Highlights: Cup Series qualifying at Bristol
9:12
Highlights: Cup Series qualifying at Bristol
7:02
Highlights: Xfinity Series qualifying at Bristol
7:02
Highlights: Xfinity Series qualifying at Bristol
nbc_nas_trucksbristol_240919.jpg
10:09
Highlights: NASCAR Truck Series race at Bristol
1:57
Hamlin, Keselowski, Truex., Burton below cutline
1:57
Hamlin, Keselowski, Truex., Burton below cutline
nbc_nas_diffeycomp_240917.jpg
4:27
Diffey’s final lap calls of last four Cup races
nbc_nas_yt_interviewcomp_240915.jpg
10:20
Buescher plays Cup playoff spoiler at Watkins Glen
nbc_nas_watglenhl_240915.jpg
19:37
Highlights: Cup Series playoff race, Watkins Glen
nbc_nas_truex_240915.jpg
1:12
Truex sounds off on finish to Watkins Glen race
nbc_nas_gisbergen_240915.jpg
0:51
SVG ‘gutted’ despite ‘awesome’ race at the Glen
nbc_nas_buescher_240915.jpg
1:30
Buescher came to Watkins Glen ‘to be spoiler’
nbc_nas_otfinish_240915.jpg
4:15
Buescher, SVG duel for Watkins Glen win in OT
nbc_nas_byronkes_240915.jpg
2:21
Byron sandwiched between wall, Keselowski
nbc_nas_hamlinturn2_240915.jpg
1:38
Hamlin in the wall as problems pile on at the Glen
nbc_nas_cupwatglen_240915.jpg
3:00
Chaos at start spews trouble for Hamlin, Blaney
nbc_nas_watkinsglenhl_240914.jpg
19:00
Highlights: Xfinity Series race at Watkins Glen
nbc_nas_zilischraceintv_240914.jpg
1:52
Zilisch’s Xfinity debut ends with emotional win
nbc_nas_creedintv_240914.jpg
0:57
Creed: ‘I could be mad’ about 2nd, but ‘I’m happy’
nbc_nas_crash1_240914.jpg
1:20
Multiple Xfinity cars wreck late at Watkins Glen
chastain.jpg
12:05
Highlights: Cup Series qualifying at Watkins Glen
nbc_nas_lagano_intv_240913v2.jpg
4:47
Logano and Team Penske thrive come playoff time
Cindric.jpg
1:40
Which Cup drivers will join Logano in Round of 12?
