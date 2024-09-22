Watch Now
Highlights: Cup Series playoff race at Bristol
Watch highlights from the NASCAR Cup Series Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway.
Highlights: Cup Series playoff race at Bristol
Watch highlights from the NASCAR Cup Series Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway.
Hamlin: It’s ‘all offense’ after Bristol
Denny Hamlin keeps his championship hopes alive after advancing into the Cup Series Round of 12 and says it's "all offense" for the No. 11 team after struggling in the first round.
Truex after missing Round of 12: ‘It’s on me’
Martin Truex Jr. feels he "did what we needed" to advance into the Round of 12 but takes responsibility for speeding on pit road that ultimately ended his chances at Bristol.
Gibbs laments costly speeding penalty at Bristol
A speeding penalty cost Ty Gibbs a spot in the next round of the Cup Series playoffs, describing his emotions as "unfortunate" after what looked to be a promising day at Bristol.
‘Great execution’ leads to dominant win for Larson
Kyle Larson leads 462 of 500 laps in a complete performance at Bristol thanks to "great execution" by the No. 5 team all weekend.
Lajoie crashes at Bristol after contact with Berry
Josh Berry gets together with Corey Lajoie in the final stage of the Bass Pro Shops Night Race, and the No. 7 sustains heavy damage after the incident.
Logano gets spun out of line at Bristol in Stage 2
Joey Logano gets spun out of line during Stage 2 of the Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol and makes slight contact with the inside wall, also blowing a tire.
NASCAR drivers answer most searched questions
Playoff drivers such as Joey Logano, Christopher Bell and more answer the most common searches about them on Google.
Highlights: Xfinity Series race at Bristol
Watch the best moments from the NASCAR Xfinity Series Food City 300 at Bristol Motor Speedway.
Highlights: Cup Series qualifying at Bristol
Watch highlights from the qualifying session for the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway.
Highlights: Xfinity Series qualifying at Bristol
Watch highlights from the qualifying session for the NASCAR Xfinity Series Food City 300 at Bristol Motor Speedway.
Highlights: NASCAR Truck Series race at Bristol
Relive the best moments from the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series UNOH 200 at Bristol Motor Speedway.
Hamlin, Keselowski, Truex., Burton below cutline
Dustin Long previews the Round of 16 cutoff race at Bristol Motor Speedway, where four drivers will be eliminated from playoff contention and a dozen drivers will move on to the Round of 12.
Diffey’s final lap calls of last four Cup races
Ahead of the first elimination race of the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs at Bristol, relive Leigh Diffey's last-lap calls from Daytona, Darlington, Atlanta, and Watkins Glen.
Buescher plays Cup playoff spoiler at Watkins Glen
Go through the field and hear what drivers had to say following the NASCAR Cup Series Go Bowling at the Glen.
Highlights: Cup Series playoff race, Watkins Glen
Watch highlights from the NASCAR Cup Series Go Bowling at the Glen.
Truex sounds off on finish to Watkins Glen race
Martin Truex Jr. expresses his frustration with the way his Cup Series competitors raced at the end of the Go Bowling at the Glen, saying it's "crazy" that races come down to "driving through everyone."
SVG ‘gutted’ despite ‘awesome’ race at the Glen
Shane van Gisbergen recaps the last lap racing with Chris Buescher for the win at Watkins Glen, but despite an "awesome" race, he is "gutted" to not come away with the win and settling for second.
Buescher came to Watkins Glen ‘to be spoiler’
Chris Buescher credits his long run speed that helped elevate his No. 17 to the front of the field and says this win at Watkins Glen is "huge" as a Cup Series playoff spoiler.
Buescher, SVG duel for Watkins Glen win in OT
Watch the overtime finish from the NASCAR Cup Series Go Bowling at the Glen.
Byron sandwiched between wall, Keselowski
William Byron finds himself up against the Turn 2 wall after Joey Logano makes contact with Brad Keselowski late in the race
Hamlin in the wall as problems pile on at the Glen
Denny Hamlin looks three wide entering the essess at Watkins Glen, but the move proves to be costly as the No. 11 gets hit by Brad Keselowski and into the wall.
Chaos at start spews trouble for Hamlin, Blaney
Kyle Busch goes around in the bus stop just one lap into the Go Bowling at the Glen, and Denny Hamlin, Ryan Blaney, among other Cup Series playoff contenders are involved at Watkins Glen.
Highlights: Xfinity Series race at Watkins Glen
Watch the best moments from the NASCAR Xfinity Series Mission 200 at the Glen at Watkins Glen International.
Zilisch’s Xfinity debut ends with emotional win
An emotional Connor Zilisch played his fuel strategy to the last drop, besting the Xfinity Series field in his first-career start at Watkins Glen, becoming the seventh driver to do so in a debut.
Creed: ‘I could be mad’ about 2nd, but ‘I’m happy’
Sheldon Creed jokes that "he could be mad" after another runner-up finish in the Xfinity Series, but he is encouraged with the momentum approaching the playoffs and fun he is having in the race car.
Multiple Xfinity cars wreck late at Watkins Glen
An accordion effect at the front of the field sees multiple Xfinity Series drivers wreck late in the Mission 200 at the Glen, including Austin Hill, William Byron, Anthony Alfredo, and others.
Highlights: Cup Series qualifying at Watkins Glen
Watch highlights from the qualifying session for the NASCAR Cup Series Go Bowling at the Glen.
Logano and Team Penske thrive come playoff time
"Pressure is a privilege" according to Joey Logano, as he and crew chief Paul Wolfe share how Team Penske finds another gear when the playoffs roll around and how the No. 22 won at Atlanta to advance to the Round of 12.
Which Cup drivers will join Logano in Round of 12?
Dustin Long previews the second Round of 16 playoff race on the road course of Watkins Glen, where Joey Logano is safe, while 15 other drivers will race for the win and automatic qualification into the Round of 12.