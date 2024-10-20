Watch Now
Reddick flips in wild sequence at Las Vegas
Tyler Reddick and Chase Elliott get together exiting Turn 4 at Las Vegas, and the No. 45 flips down the frontstretch with Brad Keselowski also involved.
Bell falls short at Las Vegas: ‘We needed to win’
Bell falls short at Las Vegas: 'We needed to win'
A disappointed Christopher Bell says he "hasn't come to terms" with how the race at Las Vegas played out after coming up short of the win and knows that "you're never safe" in the playoffs.
‘Incredible’ turn of events has Logano in Champ. 4
'Incredible' turn of events has Logano in Champ. 4
From out of the Cup Series playoffs to a spot in the Championship 4, Joey Logano describes his day at Las Vegas as a "total team win" after saving enough fuel to hold off a hard charging Christopher Bell late.
Gibbs goes for a spin; Larson back on lead lap
Gibbs goes for a spin; Larson back on lead lap
Ty Gibbs goes for a spin after making slight contact with the wall at Las Vegas, putting Kyle Larson back on the lead lap after losing his lap by way of a disastrous pit sequence.
Contact from Hemric sends Dillon into wall
Contact from Hemric sends Dillon into wall
Austin Dillon crashes out at Las Vegas after contact from Daniel Hemric sends the No. 3 for a hard hit into the outside wall.
Highlights: Cup Series qualifying at Las Vegas
Highlights: Cup Series qualifying at Las Vegas
Watch highlights from the qualifying session for the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs' South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
Flat sends Blaney into the wall at Vegas practice
Flat sends Blaney into the wall at Vegas practice
A flat tire sent Ryan Blaney crashing into the wall at Las Vegas Motor Speedway during practice for the NASCAR Cup Series playoff South Point 400.
Vegas stage set for redos, big bets in Cup playoff
Vegas stage set for redos, big bets in Cup playoff
WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio sets the scene for the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs South Point 400 in Las Vegas -- which gives drivers a chance at renewal and the perfect place to make some gambles.
NASCAR Cup playoff field slims to eight for Vegas
NASCAR Cup playoff field slims to eight for Vegas
Dustin Long previews the first NASCAR Cup Series Round of 8 playoff race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, where playoff drivers will jockey for spots in the Championship 4 and Kyle Larson will look to stay hot.
Highlights: Xfinity Series qualifying at Las Vegas
Highlights: Xfinity Series qualifying at Las Vegas
Watch highlights from the qualifying session for the NASCAR Xfinity Series Ambetter Health 302 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
Larson’s ROVAL car allowed him to be aggressive
Larson's ROVAL car allowed him to be aggressive
Kyle Larson recaps a "really good day" after his Charlotte ROVAL win, lauding his car's "comfortable feel," shares why he wouldn't want any other crew chief than Cliff Daniels, and looks ahead to Vegas and Homestead.
Can Larson continue dominance, Hamlin bounce back?
Can Larson continue dominance, Hamlin bounce back?
Dale Jarrett shares what he'll be watching out for during the South Point 400, the first Round of 8 race in the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
Logano ‘very confident’ with chance at Cup title
Logano 'very confident' with chance at Cup title
Joey Logano shares his reactions to Alex Bowman's disqualification that vaults the No. 22 back into the Round of 8 and the confidence in his team at making a run to Phoenix.
Highlights: Cup playoff race at Charlotte Roval
Highlights: Cup playoff race at Charlotte Roval
Watch highlights from the NASCAR Cup Series Bank of America ROVAL 400 at the Charlotte Roval, the final race of the Round of 12.
Elliott proud of his team’s effort at the Roval
Elliott proud of his team's effort at the Roval
Chase Elliott speaks after finishing 5th at the Bank of America 400 ROVAL, commending his team for their fight to get a good result at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course.
Charlotte Roval produced ‘outstanding comebacks’
Charlotte Roval produced 'outstanding comebacks'
Marty Smith and Dale Jarrett recap the NASCAR Cup Series playoff race at the Charlotte Roval and all that was "outstanding" in the Round of 12 elimination race.
Cup Round of 8 ‘wasn’t meant to be’ for Logano
Cup Round of 8 'wasn't meant to be' for Logano
Joey Logano shares the emotions of being eliminated from NASCAR playoff contention at the Charlotte Roval, tipping his cap to Tyler Reddick and lamenting that "it wasn't meant to be" for the No. 22.
Larson rolls into Cup Round of 8 with Roval win
Larson rolls into Cup Round of 8 with Roval win
It was a "stress free" weekend for Kyle Larson after dominating at the Charlotte Roval for his sixth win of the Cup Series season and a ticket into the Round of 8.
Reddick unpacks drive to advance to Cup Round of 8
Reddick unpacks drive to advance to Cup Round of 8
Tyler Reddick says his car was "absolutely destroyed" after colliding with Denny Hamlin early in the race but credits his team for positive adjustments and the importance of staying "calm" and "focused" under pressure.
Briscoe: ‘A lot to race for’ despite elimination
Briscoe: 'A lot to race for' despite elimination
Chase Briscoe's Cup championship run ends after an early exit at the Charlotte Roval, but the Stewart-Haas Racing driver still has "a lot to race for" with four races remaining in the season.
Bowman earns first road course stage win at Roval
Bowman earns first road course stage win at Roval
Alex Bowman scores his first Cup Series stage win on a road course after taking the green and white checkered in Stage 2 at the Charlotte Roval.
Reddick takes hard hit sliding into Hamlin
Reddick takes hard hit sliding into Hamlin
Tyler Reddick takes damage after sliding into Denny Hamlin at the Charlotte Roval with the field stacking up and Austin Dillon spinning.
Reddick wins Stage 1 at the Charlotte Roval
Reddick wins Stage 1 at the Charlotte Roval
Tyler Reddick takes the green and white checkered to end Stage 1 at the Charlotte Roval.
The Roval: NASCAR’s greatest freak show
The Roval: NASCAR's greatest freak show
NBC star Jason Beghe talks about the Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course, a Frankenstein's monster that has been the site of many thrilling NASCAR finishes.
Highlights: Cup Series qualifying at the Roval
Highlights: Cup Series qualifying at the Roval
Watch the top moments from the NASCAR Cup Series Bank of America 400 ROVAL qualifying at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course.
NASCAR changes to ROVAL have increased challenge
NASCAR changes to ROVAL have increased challenge
Jeff Burton previews the NASCAR Cup Series Round of 12 playoff cutoff race at the Charlotte ROVAL, where a more difficult road course awaits drivers after changes to the track layout.
NASCAR playoffs in 2024 have been a true wild card
NASCAR playoffs in 2024 have been a true wild card
Nate Ryan and Steve Letarte debate the "new world of NASCAR" given what they've seen in the Round of 16 and 12 and whether non-playoff drivers winning during the postseason is expected given how the schedule is laid out.
Bowman continues to separate himself from the pack
Bowman continues to separate himself from the pack
Nate Ryan and Steve Letarte discuss Alex Bowman, who has had the most stage and race points through the first half of the playoffs, and how his recent run may impact his future with Hendrick Motorsports in the No. 48.