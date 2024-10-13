 Skip navigation
Noah Lyles, Junelle Bromfield
Noah Lyles, Junelle Bromfield announce engagement
Syndication: The Register Guard
AP Top 25: Oregon, Penn State move behind No. 1 Texas. Army, Navy both ranked for 1st time since '60
FedEx Open de France 2024 - Day Four
England's Dan Bradbury wins second DP World Tour title at French Open

nbc_golf_lpgashfinalrdhl_241013.jpg
Highlights: Buick LPGA Shanghai, Round 4
nbc_gc_dpworldtourhl_241013.jpg
Highlights: 2024 Open de France, Final Round
nbc_ffpg_pickuplines_241013.jpg
Barkley, Reed present interesting bets in Week 6

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Noah Lyles, Junelle Bromfield
Noah Lyles, Junelle Bromfield announce engagement
Syndication: The Register Guard
AP Top 25: Oregon, Penn State move behind No. 1 Texas. Army, Navy both ranked for 1st time since ’60
FedEx Open de France 2024 - Day Four
England’s Dan Bradbury wins second DP World Tour title at French Open

nbc_golf_lpgashfinalrdhl_241013.jpg
Highlights: Buick LPGA Shanghai, Round 4
nbc_gc_dpworldtourhl_241013.jpg
Highlights: 2024 Open de France, Final Round
nbc_ffpg_pickuplines_241013.jpg
Barkley, Reed present interesting bets in Week 6

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Reddick wins Stage 1 at the Charlotte Roval

October 13, 2024 03:25 PM
Tyler Reddick takes the green and white checkered to end Stage 1 at the Charlotte Roval.
nbc_nas_stage1_241013.jpg
1:57
Reddick wins Stage 1 at the Charlotte Roval
Now Playing
nbc_nas_rovalessay_241012.jpg
1:19
The Roval: NASCAR’s greatest freak show
Now Playing
nbc_nas_xfinitycharlotte_241012.jpg
9:49
Highlights: Xfinity Series at Charlotte on The CW
Now Playing
nbc_nas_charlottequalifyinghl_241012.jpg
6:57
Highlights: Cup Series qualifying at the Roval
Now Playing
nbc_nas_rovalprview_241010.jpg
4:07
NASCAR changes to ROVAL have increased challenge
Now Playing
nbc_nas_pod_2024parity_241009.jpg
5:32
NASCAR playoffs in 2024 have been a true wild card
Now Playing
nbc_nas_pod_bowman_241009.jpg
3:51
Bowman continues to separate himself from the pack
Now Playing
nbc_nas_toyotascandega_241009.jpg
4:10
Best radio from Cup playoff race at Talladega
Now Playing
nbc_nas_cupdegahl_241006.jpg
17:29
Highlights: Cup Series playoff race at Talladega
Now Playing
nbc_nas_creditone_241006.jpg
6:49
Stenhouse conquers Talladega as playoff spoiler
Now Playing
nbc_nas_keselowski_241006.jpg
0:46
Keselowski happy to be in contention for ‘Dega win
Now Playing
nbc_nas_larson_241006.jpg
1:19
Larson collects second top five on a superspeedway
Now Playing
nbc_nas_stenhouse_241006.jpg
1:46
Stenhouse knew Talladega was ‘one of ours to win’
Now Playing
nbc_nas_overtime_241006.jpg
2:53
Stenhouse wins by inches in overtime at Talladega
Now Playing
nbc_nas_biggestone_241006.jpg
3:13
Talladega ‘Big One’ collects nearly entire field
Now Playing
blaney.jpg
2:26
Blaney, Chastain absorb big hits at end of Stage 2
Now Playing
nbc_nas_cupdega_241006.jpg
1:22
Suarez wrecks at ‘Dega attempting to fall in line
Now Playing
nbc_nas_ncrelief_241006.jpg
1:46
NASCAR community supporting Helene relief efforts
Now Playing
nbc_nas_talldegahl_241005.jpg
9:16
Highlights: Xfinity Series at Talladega on The CW
Now Playing
nbc_nas_talladegaqualhls_241005.jpg
8:41
Highlights: Cup Series qualifying at Talladega
Now Playing
nbc_nas_talladegaessay_241005.jpg
1:43
Talladega brings size, speed, tradition to Alabama
Now Playing
nbc_nas_truckdega_241004.jpg
11:56
Highlights: NASCAR Truck Series race at Talladega
Now Playing
nbc_nas_sales_creditone_tally_241003.jpg
1:35
How Talladega could impact the NASCAR Cup playoffs
Now Playing
nbc_nas_talldegapreview_241003.jpg
3:04
Fuel-saving strategy will loom large at Talladega
Now Playing
nbc_nas_creditone_240929.jpg
10:24
Chastain a Cup playoff disruptor again at Kansas
Now Playing
nbc_nas_cupkansas_240929.jpg
18:54
Highlights: Cup Series playoff race at Kansas
Now Playing
nbc_nas_bell_240929.jpg
0:57
Bell ‘left a little on the table’ at Kansas
Now Playing
nbc_nas_kybusch_240929.jpg
1:18
Busch ‘numb’ after coming up short at Kansas
Now Playing
nbc_nas_byron_240929.jpg
1:24
Kansas a statement for Byron to open Round of 12
Now Playing
nbc_nas_chastain_240929.jpg
2:06
Chastain credits adjustments for Kansas win
Now Playing