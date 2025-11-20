 Skip navigation
Top News

Mac Forehand your overall world cup champion - March 24
New England roots propel Mac Forehand to freeskiing Olympic medal contender
NCAA Football: Oklahoma at Alabama
No. 8 Oklahoma vs. No. 23 Missouri prediction: Odds, expert picks, team and player news, trends, and stats
NCAA Football: Notre Dame at Pittsburgh
No. 9 Notre Dame vs. Syracuse prediction: Odds, expert picks, team and player news, trends, and stats

Top Clips

nbc_pft_davismills_251121.jpg
Mills does enough for Texans against Bills
nbc_pft_aj_brown_part2_251121.jpg
How should Eagles handle Brown situation?
nbc_pft_eagles_part1_251121.jpg
Are Eagles putting up with ‘dysfunction?’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

What to watch for at the 2025 National Dog Show

November 20, 2025 04:59 PM
Britney Eurton gives you a sneak peek of the 2025 National Dog Show, as America's Thanksgiving Day tradition continues next Thursday at 12 p.m. local time on NBC and Peacock.

nbc_dog_bis_winnerint_241121.jpg
50
Vito ‘smug’ after NDS Best in Show win
nbc_dog_bis_judgingv2_241121.jpg
20:53
National Dog Show 2024: Best in Show (full)
nbc_dog_bis_bisreserve_241121.jpg
01:02
Pug earns Best in Show at the National Dog Show
nbc_dog_nonsporting_judging_241120.jpg
03:53
2024 NDS: Non-Sporting Group winner
nbc_dogs_purinarightforyou_241126.jpg
57
NDS Purina Expert POV – Choosing the Right Dog
houndgroupjudging.jpg
05:03
2024 NDS: Hound Group winner
sportinggroupjudging.jpg
05:31
2024 NDS: Sporting Group winner
nbc_dogs_purinabonds_241126.jpg
48
NDS Purina Expert POV – The Secret to Strong Bonds
nbc_dog_toy_judging_241121.jpg
04:20
2024 NDS: Toy Group winner
nbc_dog_terrier_judging_241121.jpg
04:50
2024 NDS: Terrier Group winner
nbc_dog_working_judging_241121.jpg
03:24
2024 NDS: Working Group winner
nbc_dogs_purinanervous_241126.jpg
57
NDS Purina Expert POV – Do Show Dogs Get Nervous?
nbc_dog_herding_judging_241121.jpg
05:22
2024 NDS: Herding Group winner
nutritionpurina.jpg
58
NDS Purina Expert POV – The Making of a Champion
therapydogpurina.jpg
01:08
NDS Purina Expert POV – Dogs with Jobs
stimulationpurina.jpg
01:00
NDS Purina Expert POV – Keeping Dogs Entertained
rockyfestpurina.jpg
02:34
NDS Partners with “RockyFest” in Philly
marquiseurton-241122.jpg
08:24
Marquis: Dogs keep us present in fast-paced world
nbc_dog_eurtongroomingreport_241122(1).jpg
03:34
Show dog grooming needs at the National Dog Show
nbc_dog_terrier_ratterrier_241121.jpg
01:17
2024 NDS: Rat Terrier
nbc_dog_terrier_manterrier_241121.jpg
01:16
2024 NDS: Manchester Terrier
nbc_dog_terrier_bedlingtonterrier_241121.jpg
01:23
2024 NDS: Bedlington Terrier
nbc_dogs_terrier_kerryblue_241121.jpg
01:17
2024 NDS: Kerry Blue Terrier
nbc_dog_terrier_borderterrier_241121.jpg
01:18
2024 NDS: Border Terrier
nbc_dog_terrier_russellterrierv2_241121.jpg
01:13
2024 NDS: Russell Terrier
nbc_dog_terrier_wirefoxterrier_241121.jpg
01:19
2024 NDS: Wire Fox Terrier
nbc_dog_terrier_welshterrier_241121.jpg
01:39
2024 NDS: Welsh Terrier
nbc_dog_terrier_lakelandterrier_241121.jpg
01:07
2024 NDS: Lakeland Terrier
nbc_dog_terrier_irishterrier_241121.jpg
01:05
2024 NDS: Irish Terrier
nbc_dog_terrier_americanhairless_241121.jpg
01:21
2024 NDS: American Hairless Terrier

Latest Clips

nbc_pft_davismills_251121.jpg
05:22
Mills does enough for Texans against Bills
nbc_pft_aj_brown_part2_251121.jpg
06:13
How should Eagles handle Brown situation?
nbc_pft_eagles_part1_251121.jpg
07:07
Are Eagles putting up with ‘dysfunction?’
nbc_pft_firstconvo_251121.jpg
03:42
Texans defense smothers Allen and Bills
k_state_mpx_thumb.jpg
03:50
Highlights: Haggerty leads KSU over MSU
maxey_mpx.jpg
01:59
HLs: Maxey takes over, 76ers down Bucks in OT
nbc_nba_sasvatl_251120.jpg
02:00
HLs: Spurs down Hawks for third straight win
nbc_nba_memvsac_251120.jpg
01:56
Highlights: Grizzlies dismantle Kings
clippers_sixers_mpx.jpg
01:55
HLs: Suggs fuels Magic’s blowout win over Clippers
nbc_cbb_nebvnmhl_251120.jpg
05:24
Highlights: Nebraska puts away New Mexico
nbc_nfl_peacockmaddencastpromo_251120.jpg
04:46
Madden NFL Cast continues to evolve in 2025
nbc_roto_donovanclingan_251120.jpg
01:35
Expect more Clingan after production vs. Bulls
nbc_nba_mannixmavs_251120.jpg
04:15
Where do Mavs stand ahead of NBA trade season?
nbc_golf_cmerd1_251120.jpg
06:53
LPGA Highlights: CME Group Tour Championship, Rd 1
nbc_golf_rsmleadersintrs_251120.jpg
01:49
Ghim, Thompson, Hoey share RSM Classic lead at -10
nbc_golf_thitikul_251120.jpg
05:24
Thitikul feeling relaxed after 67 opener at CME
nbc_golf_nelly_251120.jpg
04:28
Korda was ‘off her game’ in Round 1 at Tiburón
nbc_nba_offguardwest_251120.jpg
03:50
Nuggets vs Rockets: Who takes the No. 2 seed?
nbc_nba_offguardtrae_251120.jpg
03:31
How will Hawks handle Young amid team’s hot start?
nbc_nba_offguardinjury_251120.jpg
11:09
Examining impact of NBA’s evolution on injuries
nbc_nba_offguardasg_251120.jpg
03:22
USA vs. World format makes ASG ‘competitive’
nbc_nba_offguardmpj_251120.jpg
07:10
Is Porter Jr. being ‘undervalued’ with Nets?
nbc_roto_isiahpacheco_251120.jpg
01:23
Pacheco’s return ‘complicates’ messy KC backfield
nbc_roto_marvinharrison_251120.jpg
01:36
Cardinals will continue passing without Harrison
nbc_golf_jeeno_251120.jpg
01:22
Thitikul jokes about winning $4 million last year
nbc_roto_jaxsondart_251120.jpg
01:33
Fantasy outlook for Giants QB Dart if he returns
nbc_nba_tissotharden_251120.jpg
01:06
Harden becomes 11th player to reach 28,000 points
nbc_nba_eftg_giannisgoals_251120.jpg
07:30
How Giannis wants to define his legacy
nbc_nba_eftg_giannisteammates_251120.jpg
14:07
Why high-character teammates matter to Giannis
giannis_pointing.jpg
05:36
Giannis: ‘I’m over myself, I just want to win’