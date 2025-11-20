Skip navigation
What to watch for at the 2025 National Dog Show
November 20, 2025 04:59 PM
Britney Eurton gives you a sneak peek of the 2025 National Dog Show, as America's Thanksgiving Day tradition continues next Thursday at 12 p.m. local time on NBC and Peacock.
50
Vito ‘smug’ after NDS Best in Show win
20:53
National Dog Show 2024: Best in Show (full)
01:02
Pug earns Best in Show at the National Dog Show
03:53
2024 NDS: Non-Sporting Group winner
57
NDS Purina Expert POV – Choosing the Right Dog
05:03
2024 NDS: Hound Group winner
05:31
2024 NDS: Sporting Group winner
48
NDS Purina Expert POV – The Secret to Strong Bonds
04:20
2024 NDS: Toy Group winner
04:50
2024 NDS: Terrier Group winner
03:24
2024 NDS: Working Group winner
57
NDS Purina Expert POV – Do Show Dogs Get Nervous?
05:22
2024 NDS: Herding Group winner
58
NDS Purina Expert POV – The Making of a Champion
01:08
NDS Purina Expert POV – Dogs with Jobs
01:00
NDS Purina Expert POV – Keeping Dogs Entertained
02:34
NDS Partners with “RockyFest” in Philly
08:24
Marquis: Dogs keep us present in fast-paced world
03:34
Show dog grooming needs at the National Dog Show
01:17
2024 NDS: Rat Terrier
01:16
2024 NDS: Manchester Terrier
01:23
2024 NDS: Bedlington Terrier
01:17
2024 NDS: Kerry Blue Terrier
01:18
2024 NDS: Border Terrier
01:13
2024 NDS: Russell Terrier
01:19
2024 NDS: Wire Fox Terrier
01:39
2024 NDS: Welsh Terrier
01:07
2024 NDS: Lakeland Terrier
01:05
2024 NDS: Irish Terrier
01:21
2024 NDS: American Hairless Terrier
05:22
Mills does enough for Texans against Bills
06:13
How should Eagles handle Brown situation?
07:07
Are Eagles putting up with ‘dysfunction?’
03:42
Texans defense smothers Allen and Bills
03:50
Highlights: Haggerty leads KSU over MSU
01:59
HLs: Maxey takes over, 76ers down Bucks in OT
02:00
HLs: Spurs down Hawks for third straight win
01:56
Highlights: Grizzlies dismantle Kings
01:55
HLs: Suggs fuels Magic’s blowout win over Clippers
05:24
Highlights: Nebraska puts away New Mexico
04:46
Madden NFL Cast continues to evolve in 2025
01:35
Expect more Clingan after production vs. Bulls
04:15
Where do Mavs stand ahead of NBA trade season?
06:53
LPGA Highlights: CME Group Tour Championship, Rd 1
01:49
Ghim, Thompson, Hoey share RSM Classic lead at -10
05:24
Thitikul feeling relaxed after 67 opener at CME
04:28
Korda was ‘off her game’ in Round 1 at Tiburón
03:50
Nuggets vs Rockets: Who takes the No. 2 seed?
03:31
How will Hawks handle Young amid team’s hot start?
11:09
Examining impact of NBA’s evolution on injuries
03:22
USA vs. World format makes ASG ‘competitive’
07:10
Is Porter Jr. being ‘undervalued’ with Nets?
01:23
Pacheco’s return ‘complicates’ messy KC backfield
01:36
Cardinals will continue passing without Harrison
01:22
Thitikul jokes about winning $4 million last year
01:33
Fantasy outlook for Giants QB Dart if he returns
01:06
Harden becomes 11th player to reach 28,000 points
07:30
How Giannis wants to define his legacy
14:07
Why high-character teammates matter to Giannis
05:36
Giannis: ‘I’m over myself, I just want to win’
