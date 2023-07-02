 Skip navigation
oly_sww1500fr_nationals_230701_1920x1080.jpg
Katie Ledecky wins by 28 seconds to cap U.S. Swimming Championships
MX RedBud 2023 Haiden Deegan waves the flag.jpg
Jett Lawrence wins 10th straight moto at RedBud Pro Motocross, Haiden Deegan scores first 250 overall
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Chicago Xfinity race to resume Sunday
Chicago Xfinity race to resume Sunday

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_penske_230701.jpg
Fowler leaps up the leaderboard at Rocket Mortgage
How Pendrith, Hadwin can keep up pace at RMC
How Pendrith, Hadwin can keep up pace at RMC
Fowler needs hot putting to win Rocket Mortgage
Fowler needs hot putting to win Rocket Mortgage

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
New York Yankees
NBA Videos

All Videos

nbc_dps_hardentrades_230630.jpg
08:28
No obvious solution for Harden, 76ers
Dan Patrick gauges whether James Harden makes sense on teams like the New York Knicks, Phoenix Suns, Los Angeles Clippers and more.
nbc_dps_dponwembanyamaheight_230629.jpg
10:23
Patrick highlights Wembanyama’s rare height
Dan Patrick breaks down Victor Wembanyama’s rare height and offers his take on how the NBA lists the heights of players.
16879575774.jpg
04:57
Way-too-early team scenarios for Bronny in NBA
Dan Patrick discusses the realistic expectations of LeBron James and Bronny James playing together in the NBA, where Bronny could end up and speculates how many more years LeBron could play for the Lakers.
nbc_dps_dponlarrybird_230627.jpg
13:18
Patrick: ‘Bird would be better in today’s NBA’
Dan Patrick claims he believes Larry Bird would be better in today’s NBA; Seton O’Connor counters back.
nbc_dps_dponvictorwembanyama_230626.jpg
08:03
Wembanyama doesn’t need to bulk up in today’s NBA
Top draft pick Victor Wembanyama on “Good Morning America” rejected the notion that he must bulk up ahead of his rookie season, and Dan Patrick agrees that weight isn’t an issue for the Spurs rookie in today’s NBA.
nbc_dps_seanelliottinterview_230626.jpeg
15:37
Wembanyama asked all the right questions at dinner
Spurs TV analyst and 2x NBA All-Star Sean Elliott joins Dan Patrick to discuss the Spurs’ team dinner with Victor Wembanyama, How David Robinson and Tim Duncan played for so long and the adjustments Wemby needs to make.
nbc_dps_katonthetradeblock_230626.jpg
02:12
Towns may be the Timberwolves’ odd-man out
The Dan Patrick Show discusses the future of the Minnesota Timberwolves and whether or not Karl-Anthony Towns will -- and should -- be a part of it.
nbc_dps_sethgreenberginterview_230623.jpeg
10:41
Global model producing ‘most complete’ NBA players
Seth Greenberg joins the Dan Patrick Show to discuss the wave of international talent coming to the NBA in recent years, Chris Paul’s fit (or lack thereof) in Golden State and nicknames for Victor Wembanyama.
nbc_dps_dponchrispaultrade_230623.jpg
04:56
Warriors poised to retain Green after Poole trade
Dan Patrick analyzes Chris Paul’s fit with Golden State after the Warriors landed him for Jordan Poole, a deal that should help the team retain Draymond Green.
nbc_dps_jamalcrawfordinterview_230623.jpeg
13:59
Crawford: Players are taking easier 3s vs easy 2s
Jamal Crawford joins Dan Patrick to discuss Victor Wembanyama’s situation in San Antonio, big men shooting 3s, the nuances in the Chris Paul trade and Damian Lillard’s future.
nbc_dps_chrispauljordanpooletrade_230623.jpg
04:28
Warriors were forced to split up Poole, Green
Dan Patrick explains why he didn’t initially buy in to the Warriors being interested in Chris Paul, but why it’s the right move to split up Draymond Green and Jordan Poole and to free them up from Poole’s salary.
nbc_dps_wembanyamadrafted_230623.jpg
02:46
Wembanyama drafted No. 1 overall to Spurs
Gregg Popovich is focused on making San Antonio “comfortable environment” for Victor Wembanyama, the best prospect since LeBron James, given the target on his back because of the hype.
nbc_edge_wyr_230622.jpg
02:25
Rather back new trio in PHX or BOS for NBA title?
With recent trades shaking up top contenders in the NBA, Brad Thomas and Vaughn Dalzell are back with another edition of “Would You Rather,” debating which new-look squads they would rather put their money on.
nbc_dps_jaybilasintv_230622.jpg
14:08
NBA draft deep dive: Analyzing top prospects
Jay Bilas joins Dan Patrick to analyze all things NBA draft, from who he believes will go No. 2, how LeBron James pre-draft compares to projected No. 1 pick Victor Wembanyama and more.
nbc_dps_wizardsfuture_230622.jpg
03:04
Do Wizards have the worst NBA roster right now?
The Dan Patrick Show wonders if there’s a worse team on paper in the NBA right now than the Washington Wizards.
nbc_dps_zorgingistoceltics_230622.jpg
01:45
Can Porzingis reach full potential with Celtics?
Dan Patrick explains his “fascination” with Kristaps Porzingis, always thinking he can be better given his frame and skillset, and wonders if he can take the next step and add to Boston with his post scoring.
nbc_pbte_wnbacharters_230621.jpg
05:06
Helin: ‘Just time’ for WNBA to charter flights
ProBasketballTalk’s Kurt Helin says the WNBA must charter flights if it wants to compete with other major professional sports leagues.
nbc_pbte_kkmocktop10_230621.jpg
07:38
Helin forecasts the 2023 NBA Draft top 10
Kurt Helin gives his predictions for the first 10 picks of the 2023 NBA Draft, which is clouded in uncertainty after Victor Wembanyama as the consensus No. 1 overall pick.
nbc_pbte_bealtradedepth_230621.jpg
06:04
How will Suns gel around their three stars?
Kurt Helin and Corey Robinson touch on the Suns and Wizards sides of the Bradley Beal trade.
nbc_dps_dpondamianlillard_230621.jpg
12:09
POR must choose a path between Lillard, No. 3 pick
Dan Patrick debates what the Portland Trail Blazers should do with Damian Lillard ahead of the 2023 NBA Draft, in which Portland holds the No. 3 pick.
nbc_dps_chrishaynesinterview_230620.jpeg
14:44
Spurs, Popovich may bring Wembanyama along slowly
Chris Haynes joins the Dan Patrick Show to talk about Victor Wembanyama potential and where Chris Paul may go.
nbc_dps_darrenrovellinterview_230616.jpeg
13:12
Rovell: ‘It’s a great time’ for MJ to sell Hornets
Darren Rovell joins the Dan Patrick Show to discuss the timing of Michael Jordan selling the Charlotte Hornets, Jordan’s ownership ability and notable memorabilia that is worth buying.
nbc_dps_jasuspension_230616.jpg
01:14
Report: NBA suspends Morant for 25 games
Dan Patrick reacts to the news of Ja Morant receiving a suspension from the NBA that’s reported to be 25 games.
nbc_dps_jordanfinalizingsaleofhornets_230616.jpg
02:09
Report: Jordan finalizing sale of Hornets
Dan Patrick reacts to the report that Michael Jordan is finalizing a sale of the Charlotte Hornets after 13 years in charge.
nbc_dps_nuggetsparade_230616.jpg
03:35
Are teams going overboard with celebrations?
Dan Patrick explains his concerns with championship-winning teams going overboard during their celebrations.
nbc_dps_brianwindhorstinterview_230615.jpeg
17:41
Windhorst revisits ‘The Decision’ and its impact
Brian Windhorst talks about the past and present on the NBA, from LeBron James’ “The Decision” to Nikola Jokic’s attitude and the futures of stars like Zion Williamson and Damian Lillard.
nbc_dps_karlanthonytowns_230615.jpg
07:50
Patrick assesses if Towns has ‘changed the game’
Dan Patrick examines Karl Anthony Towns’ comment about changing the game, plus he draws comparisons to the hype around Victor Wembanyama and his potential for immediate success.
nbc_dps_zionmorant_230615.jpg
11:24
Patrick examines Zion’s future with the Pelicans
The Dan Patrick show debates Zion Williamson’s future with the New Orleans Pelicans, examines potential trade destinations and tries to gauge the level of interest in the 2019 No. 1 overall pick.
nbc_pbte_kkheatfuturev2_230614.jpg
06:52
Where do the Heat go after losing the Finals?
In Kurt’s Korner, Kurt Helin and Corey Robinson break down how the Miami Heat move forward after losing the NBA Finals, and how difficult it will be for them to keep their current team -- and whether they should.
nbc_pbte_kkdraftlookahead_230614.jpg
08:36
Bevy of top-five picks on the block for NBA Draft
PBT Extra looks ahead to the 2023 NBA Draft, including which picks could be on the move and Zion Williamson’s future with the New Orleans Pelicans.
