NBA Videos
All Videos
Dan Patrick gauges whether James Harden makes sense on teams like the New York Knicks, Phoenix Suns, Los Angeles Clippers and more.
Dan Patrick breaks down Victor Wembanyama’s rare height and offers his take on how the NBA lists the heights of players.
Dan Patrick discusses the realistic expectations of LeBron James and Bronny James playing together in the NBA, where Bronny could end up and speculates how many more years LeBron could play for the Lakers.
Dan Patrick claims he believes Larry Bird would be better in today’s NBA; Seton O’Connor counters back.
Top draft pick Victor Wembanyama on “Good Morning America” rejected the notion that he must bulk up ahead of his rookie season, and Dan Patrick agrees that weight isn’t an issue for the Spurs rookie in today’s NBA.
Spurs TV analyst and 2x NBA All-Star Sean Elliott joins Dan Patrick to discuss the Spurs’ team dinner with Victor Wembanyama, How David Robinson and Tim Duncan played for so long and the adjustments Wemby needs to make.
The Dan Patrick Show discusses the future of the Minnesota Timberwolves and whether or not Karl-Anthony Towns will -- and should -- be a part of it.
Seth Greenberg joins the Dan Patrick Show to discuss the wave of international talent coming to the NBA in recent years, Chris Paul’s fit (or lack thereof) in Golden State and nicknames for Victor Wembanyama.
Dan Patrick analyzes Chris Paul’s fit with Golden State after the Warriors landed him for Jordan Poole, a deal that should help the team retain Draymond Green.
Jamal Crawford joins Dan Patrick to discuss Victor Wembanyama’s situation in San Antonio, big men shooting 3s, the nuances in the Chris Paul trade and Damian Lillard’s future.
Dan Patrick explains why he didn’t initially buy in to the Warriors being interested in Chris Paul, but why it’s the right move to split up Draymond Green and Jordan Poole and to free them up from Poole’s salary.
Gregg Popovich is focused on making San Antonio “comfortable environment” for Victor Wembanyama, the best prospect since LeBron James, given the target on his back because of the hype.
With recent trades shaking up top contenders in the NBA, Brad Thomas and Vaughn Dalzell are back with another edition of “Would You Rather,” debating which new-look squads they would rather put their money on.
Jay Bilas joins Dan Patrick to analyze all things NBA draft, from who he believes will go No. 2, how LeBron James pre-draft compares to projected No. 1 pick Victor Wembanyama and more.
The Dan Patrick Show wonders if there’s a worse team on paper in the NBA right now than the Washington Wizards.
Dan Patrick explains his “fascination” with Kristaps Porzingis, always thinking he can be better given his frame and skillset, and wonders if he can take the next step and add to Boston with his post scoring.
ProBasketballTalk’s Kurt Helin says the WNBA must charter flights if it wants to compete with other major professional sports leagues.
Kurt Helin gives his predictions for the first 10 picks of the 2023 NBA Draft, which is clouded in uncertainty after Victor Wembanyama as the consensus No. 1 overall pick.
Kurt Helin and Corey Robinson touch on the Suns and Wizards sides of the Bradley Beal trade.
Dan Patrick debates what the Portland Trail Blazers should do with Damian Lillard ahead of the 2023 NBA Draft, in which Portland holds the No. 3 pick.
Chris Haynes joins the Dan Patrick Show to talk about Victor Wembanyama potential and where Chris Paul may go.
Darren Rovell joins the Dan Patrick Show to discuss the timing of Michael Jordan selling the Charlotte Hornets, Jordan’s ownership ability and notable memorabilia that is worth buying.
Dan Patrick reacts to the news of Ja Morant receiving a suspension from the NBA that’s reported to be 25 games.
Dan Patrick reacts to the report that Michael Jordan is finalizing a sale of the Charlotte Hornets after 13 years in charge.
Dan Patrick explains his concerns with championship-winning teams going overboard during their celebrations.
Brian Windhorst talks about the past and present on the NBA, from LeBron James’ “The Decision” to Nikola Jokic’s attitude and the futures of stars like Zion Williamson and Damian Lillard.
Dan Patrick examines Karl Anthony Towns’ comment about changing the game, plus he draws comparisons to the hype around Victor Wembanyama and his potential for immediate success.
The Dan Patrick show debates Zion Williamson’s future with the New Orleans Pelicans, examines potential trade destinations and tries to gauge the level of interest in the 2019 No. 1 overall pick.
In Kurt’s Korner, Kurt Helin and Corey Robinson break down how the Miami Heat move forward after losing the NBA Finals, and how difficult it will be for them to keep their current team -- and whether they should.
PBT Extra looks ahead to the 2023 NBA Draft, including which picks could be on the move and Zion Williamson’s future with the New Orleans Pelicans.