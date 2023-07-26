 Skip navigation
Top News

NBA: Finals-Denver Nuggets at Miami Heat
Early 12-team, 9-cat Mock Draft Thoughts
  • Raphielle Johnson
    ,
  • Raphielle Johnson
    ,
The thrill of NFL football returns to NBC with the NFL Kickoff on Thursday, Sept. 7.
When does the 2023 NFL season start? NFL Kickoff and Sunday Night Football schedule, TV/live stream info
Appalachian State v Penn State

2023 Big Ten Betting Preview Series: Penn State Nittany Lions
  • Eric Froton
    ,
  • Eric Froton
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_pl_phillysswrap_230726.jpg
Best moments from PL Summer Series in Philadelphia
nbc_pl_guimaraesmicdup_230726.JPG
Guimaraes’ mic’d up, first-person POV v. Villa
nbc_moto_washougalbestmoments_230726.jpg
Pro Motocross Round 8 at Washougal best moments

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

NBA: Finals-Denver Nuggets at Miami Heat
Early 12-team, 9-cat Mock Draft Thoughts
  • Raphielle Johnson
    ,
  • Raphielle Johnson
    ,
The thrill of NFL football returns to NBC with the NFL Kickoff on Thursday, Sept. 7.
When does the 2023 NFL season start? NFL Kickoff and Sunday Night Football schedule, TV/live stream info
Appalachian State v Penn State

2023 Big Ten Betting Preview Series: Penn State Nittany Lions
  • Eric Froton
    ,
  • Eric Froton
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_pl_phillysswrap_230726.jpg
Best moments from PL Summer Series in Philadelphia
nbc_pl_guimaraesmicdup_230726.JPG
Guimaraes’ mic’d up, first-person POV v. Villa
nbc_moto_washougalbestmoments_230726.jpg
Pro Motocross Round 8 at Washougal best moments

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Are Herbert and Brown worth their contracts?

July 26, 2023 01:56 PM
Dan Patrick reacts to the historic contracts for Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert and Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown and contemplates if either deal is worth the money.
