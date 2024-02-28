Watch Now
What can Paul provide in return to Warriors?
Dan Titus breaks down what to expect from Chris Paul as he makes his way back into the Warriors' lineup.
Which 76ers depth pieces can be relied upon?
Vaughn Dalzell, Dan Titus and Raphielle Johnson examine the non-stars on the 76ers that are good fantasy options and ponder Philadelphia's overall outlook.
Johnson’s fantasy value growing in Young’s absence
Vaughn Dalzell, Raphielle Johnson and Dan Titus discuss the players who are helping to fill the shoes of injured Trae Young in Atlanta, including Jalen Johnson.
How should NBA improve the All-Star game?
Senior NBA writer Chris Mannix joins the Dan Patrick Show to discuss improvements surrounding the NBA All-Star Game, and Lebron James supporting his son in the NBA.
Williams frustrated over non-call in Pistons loss
The Dan Patrick Show discusses Monty Williams' comments criticizing the officials over a non-call in the Detroit Pistons loss to the New York Knicks.
Thompson’s fantasy value should continue to rise
Providing seventh-round production over the last three weeks, Amen Thompson has exceeded his fantasy ADP and proven his value should increase as the season goes on.
Keep Wizards’ Coulibaly on fantasy radars
While he may not provide season-long value, there's reason to believe Bilal Coulibaly can provide useful fantasy production with the Wizards.
Pelicans’ Jones continues to make positive strides
Over the past three weeks, the play of Pelicans wing Herb Jones continues to improve, making him a player fantasy owners should target on the waiver wire.
Suns’ Allen among fantasy’s most improved players
With the Suns forced to navigate key injuries this season, Grayson Allen's emergence as a dependable scorer has made him a must-roster in fantasy basketball leagues.
What makes Wembanyama such a unique fantasy option
Spurs' rookie phenom Victor Wembanyama has quickly proven he's the real deal with performances that have stuffed stat sheets in real life and fantasy leagues.
MPJ’s improved rebounding paying off in fantasy
Despite dips in his scoring production, Michael Porter Jr.'s strides in rebounding have him entrenched as a valuable fantasy option and ranked just outside the top 75 in 9-cat formats.
Can Jones maintain top-75 fantasy value?
Vaughn Dalzell, Dan Titus and Raphielle Johnson evaluate Herb Jones' production and where he could rank as a fantasy asset the rest of the season.