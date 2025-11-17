 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Jannik Sinner Carlos Alcaraz
The rivalry between Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz has dominated tennis in 2025
Adrian Kempe
Report: Los Angeles Kings re-sign Adrian Kempe to 8-year, $85 million contract
Carolina Panthers v Atlanta Falcons - NFL 2025
Sunday Aftermath: Falcons’ injury woes, Josh Jacobs’ knee issue and more

Top Clips

nbc_csu_billsdefbucs_251117.jpg
Buccaneers had ‘no answer’ to Bills’ Allen
nbc_bte_bullsnuggets_251117.jpg
Jokic’s triple-double prop stands out vs. Bulls
nbc_csu_rams_seahawks_251117.jpg
Examining Darnold’s ‘bad day’ against Rams

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Mitchell, Knueppel merit respect for play

November 17, 2025 12:40 PM
Kenny Beecham reveals his DraftKings pick six for today's slate, including Donovan Mitchell, Julius Randle, Kon Knueppel and Nikola Jokic.

Related Videos

nbc_nba_chiuth_2minhl_251116.jpg
01:58
Highlights: Jazz escape Bulls in double OT win
nbc_nba_atlphx_251116.jpg
01:59
Highlights: Hawks rally late for road win vs. Suns
nbc_nba_pordal_2minhl_251116.jpg
01:58
HLs: Flagg, Mavs fend off Blazers in OT battle
nbc_nba_orlandohouston_251116.jpg
01:54
Highlights: KD, Rockets outlast Magic in OT win
nbc_nba_gswnop_2minhl_251116.jpg
01:58
Highlights: Moody powers Warriors past Pelicans
nbc_nba_wizardsnets_251116.jpg
01:56
Highlights: MPJ drops 34, Nets breeze past Wizards
nbc_nba_sacsas_251116.jpg
01:59
Highlights: Fox’s big night leads Spurs past Kings
nbc_nba_boslachhl_251116.jpg
02:00
HLs: Celtics hang on for tight win over Clippers
nbc_nba_minden_251115.jpg
01:58
Highlights: Timberwolves falter at home to Nuggets
lakers_bucks_251115_raw.jpg
01:58
Highlights: Doncic dominates Lakers win vs. Bucks
okc_charlotte_raw_251115.jpg
01:59
Highlights: Thunder cruise by Hornets in Charlotte
nbc_nba_pacersvsraptors_251115.jpg
01:57
HLs: Poeltl, Barrett power Raptors past Pacers
nbc_nba_cleandmemphis_251115.jpg
01:57
Highlights: Cavs mount big comeback vs. Grizzlies
nbc_nba_mannixhit_251115.jpg
02:55
Unpacking Pelicans’ decision to fire HC Green
nbc_nba_dallac_251114.jpg
01:58
Highlights: Clippers outlast Mavs in double OT
nbc_nba_gswvssas_251114.jpg
01:55
Highlights: Warriors earn thrilling win vs. Spurs
nbc_nba_rocketstrailblazers_251114.jpg
01:58
Highlights: Durant, Rockets thrash Trail Blazers
nbc_nba_pistons76ers_251114.jpg
01:59
Highlights: DET late heroics seal win vs. PHI
nbc_nba_magicnets_251114.jpg
01:58
Highlights: Magic defeat Nets, extend win streak
nbc_nba_chavsmil_251114.jpg
01:59
Highlights: Bucks take down Hornets in OT
nbc_nba_sacvsmil_251114.jpg
01:52
Highlights: Edwards shines for MIN in win vs. SAC
nbc_nba_lalvsnop_251114.jpg
01:57
Highlights: Reaves, Doncic lead LAL past NO
nbc_nba_miavsnyk_251114.jpg
01:59
Highlights: Towns, Knicks outlast Heat
nbacupbucksmascot.jpg
04:44
Should basketball fans be excited for NBA Cup?
nbc_roto_paolo_251114.jpg
01:30
Banchero out of Friday’s lineup with groin strain
nbc_roto_johnson_251114.jpg
01:24
Johnson ‘approaching superstar status’ for Hawks
nbc_roto_zionwilliamson_251114.jpg
01:24
Zion’s eventual return to impact Queen in fantasy
nbc_nba_questions_251114.jpg
09:52
Which teams could trade for Kings star Sabonis?
nbc_nba_jerseys_251114.jpg
09:54
Ranking 2025-26 NBA City Edition jerseys: Part 2
nbc_nba_draftkings_251114.jpg
04:52
Bet on Castle to hit assists over against Warriors

Latest Clips

nbc_csu_billsdefbucs_251117.jpg
09:59
Buccaneers had ‘no answer’ to Bills’ Allen
nbc_bte_bullsnuggets_251117.jpg
02:12
Jokic’s triple-double prop stands out vs. Bulls
nbc_csu_rams_seahawks_251117.jpg
08:10
Examining Darnold’s ‘bad day’ against Rams
oly_ssw1000_slc_leerdamwin.jpg
02:50
Leerdam, Kok finish gold-silver in 1000m in SLC
nbc_golf_sales_penskebermuda_251117.jpg
01:32
Highlights: Schenk’s top shots from win in Bermuda
SamDarnoldPFT11-17.jpg
05:49
Darnold throws four interceptions in loss to Rams
JamarrSpitPFT__649292.jpg
03:32
Will Chase be suspended for incident with Ramsey?
RodgersPFT11-17.jpg
02:59
Rodgers suffers wrist injury in win vs. Bengals
Jallen11-17.jpg
09:17
Bills can’t rely on Allen to ‘do everything’
nbc_pft_jagschargers_251117.jpg
01:17
Jaguars dismantle Chargers in Week 11
nbc_pft_ravensbrowns_251117.jpg
01:12
Ravens earn ‘good win’ vs. Browns in Week 11
nbc_pft_bearsvikings_251117.jpg
06:30
McCarthy continues to be ‘underwhelming’
nbc_pft_packersgiants_251117.jpg
05:13
Packers don’t look the part despite win
nbc_pft_jaredgoff_251117.jpg
07:05
Unpacking Lions’ offensive struggles vs. Eagles
nbc_pft_bo_nix_adam_251117.jpg
07:57
Broncos defend Nix amid criticism
nbc_pft_chiefs_struggle_mahomes_251117.jpg
02:56
Chiefs in ‘unchartered territory’ after 5-5 start
nbc_pft_passinterference_251117.jpg
13:26
DPI call in Lions vs. Eagles ‘inexcusable’ - Simms
nbc_pft_dancampbell_251117.jpg
14:08
Campbell was ‘overly aggressive’ vs. Eagles
nbc_pft_eaglesdefense_251117.jpg
05:51
Eagles defense makes statement in win over Lions
nbc_psnff_crystalball_251117.jpg
04:46
Crystal ball: KC outlook, Darnold, BUF catching NE
nbc_psnff_phideanint_251116.jpg
07:38
Dean details how Eagles hit their stride
nbc_psnff_goffstruggle_251116.jpg
02:33
Goff struggles against Eagles in Philly
nbc_nfl_eagleslionslitesv2_251116.jpg
50
Highlights: Eagles’ defense locks down Lions
nbc_snf_postgameint_251116.jpg
02:02
Davis: Eagles ‘outmatched’ Lions’ physicality
nbc_snf_failedtp_251116.jpg
01:03
Lions defense stops tush push on fourth-and-inches
nbc_snf_tushpushtd_251116__248616.jpg
53
Hurts muscles into end zone on tush push
nbc_fnia_speedround_251116.jpg
03:43
Speed Round: NFL Week 11 Great Best/Worst Debate
nbc_fnia_tbbuf_251116.jpg
02:39
Allen ‘puts his cape on’ in six-TD showing vs. TB
oly_cumen_casperwins_251116.jpg
06:58
Team Casper dethrones Team Shuster at U.S. Trials
nbc_fnia_kcden_251116.jpg
03:08
Broncos ‘slayed the dragon’ in win against Chiefs