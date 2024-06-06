Watch Now
Evaluating Hurley's potential fit with Lakers
Reggie Miller and Dan Patrick break down reports of the Los Angeles Lakers targeting Dan Hurley in their head coaching search, discussing how Hurley's scheme would fit in the NBA.
Lakers reportedly making ‘massive offer’ to Hurley
The Dan Patrick Show discusses news of the Los Angeles Lakers reportedly set to make a 'massive offer' to UConn's Dan Hurley for their vacant head coaching job, analyzing how he would fit in the NBA.
Edwards, McDaniels going opposite ways in fantasy
Vaughn Dalzell, Raphielle Johnson and Dan Titus discuss the fantasy value of key Minnesota Timberwolves for 2024, noting the rising stardom of Anthony Edwards and decreasing value of Jaden McDaniels.
Redick must focus on Davis if he gets Lakers job
Vaughn Dalzell, Raphielle Johnson and Dan Titus discuss reports of JJ Redick being a frontrunner for the Los Angeles Lakers' head coaching job, evaluating the challenges he will face if he takes the polarizing job.
Hardaway Jr. a sneaky DFS target in NBA Finals
Vaughn Dalzell, Raphielle Johnson and Dan Titus evaluate their favorite DFS plays for the NBA Finals, including Tim Hardaway Jr. and Payton Pritchard as role players to bring value to lineups.
Why Banchero is a fantasy breakout candidate
Vaughn Dalzell, Raphielle Johnson and Dan Titus discuss the play of Orlando Magic star Paolo Banchero, explaining why the Duke product could see an even bigger production increase in fantasy during 2024-25.
Frye breaks down Irving’s reactive brilliance
Channing Frye joins Dan Patrick to discuss LeBron James' comments that Kyrie Irving is the most gifted basketball player ever and Bronny James' potential fit with the San Antonio Spurs.
Ed O’Neill talks decision to play Donald Sterling
Actor Ed O'Neill discusses his decision to play Donald Sterling — the disgraced former owner of the Los Angeles Clippers — in the new series "Clipped" and his brief NFL stint with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Horry breaks down LAL’s potential offseason moves
Seven-time NBA Champion Robert Horry joins Dan Patrick to look back at his storied years in the NBA, give his thoughts on the Los Angeles Lakers' draft possibilities and more.
Worthy discusses Clark, Jordan, Bird, Riley, Jokic
NBA Hall of Famer and Lakers analyst James Worthy joins the Dan Patrick show and waxes poetic about memories from his career and shares his thoughts on whether Bronny James will land with the Lakers.
Salley picks prime Bird over prime James
Former Detroit Piston John Salley joins the Dan Patrick Show to share his thoughts on the upcoming NBA Finals, and explains why he'd pick Larry Bird over LeBron James in their primes.
Finals between BOS-DAL riddled with storylines
The Dan Patrick Show reviews Dallas' elimination of Minnesota to reach the NBA Finals against the Celtics, as Kyrie Irving is set to make his return to Boston and Kristaps Porzingis in Dallas, among other storylines.