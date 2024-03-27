 Skip navigation
Top News

MLB: Spring Training-Oakland Athletics at Los Angeles Dodgers
Will Smith, Dodgers reach 10-year, $140 million deal
SX 2024 Rd 11 Seattle Cooper Webb leads Chase Sexton.jpg
Cooper Webb wins the close ones
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Kauffman Stadium
Royals face key vote to help fund downtown ballpark

Top Clips

nbc_draft_connoredgeranks_240327.jpg
Rogers’ 2024 NFL Draft EDGE rankings
nbc_roto_jalengreen_240327.jpg
Green’s pedigree is finally coming to fruition
nbc_golf_gcpodsahithidea_240327.jpg
Inside Theegala’s scratch golfer event idea

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

We 'learned a lot' about the Lakers without LeBron

March 27, 2024 04:30 PM
The Rotoworld Basketball crew explains what they learned about the Los Angeles Lakers in LeBron James' absence against the Milwaukee Bucks, particularly dissecting the performances of Austin Reaves and Spencer Dinwiddie.
