 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

The Chevron Championship - Round Two
Chevron Championship 2025: Second-round tee times, groupings from the LPGA’s first major
The Chevron Championship - Final Round
Chevron Championship 2025: First-round tee times, groupings from the LPGA’s first major
Mark Gronowski
South Dakota State transfer Mark Gronowski gives Iowa’s offense hope. He was among top FCS QBs for 3 years

Top Clips

nbc_roto_clevelandheat_250422.jpg
Heat-Cavaliers ‘has sweep written all over it’
nbc_roto_sanders_250422.jpg
Finding value in Sanders landing spot markets
nbc_roto_dart_250422.jpg
How Dart buzz affects Round 1 betting market

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

The Chevron Championship - Round Two
Chevron Championship 2025: Second-round tee times, groupings from the LPGA’s first major
The Chevron Championship - Final Round
Chevron Championship 2025: First-round tee times, groupings from the LPGA’s first major
Mark Gronowski
South Dakota State transfer Mark Gronowski gives Iowa’s offense hope. He was among top FCS QBs for 3 years

Top Clips

nbc_roto_clevelandheat_250422.jpg
Heat-Cavaliers ‘has sweep written all over it’
nbc_roto_sanders_250422.jpg
Finding value in Sanders landing spot markets
nbc_roto_dart_250422.jpg
How Dart buzz affects Round 1 betting market

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Target Under in Magic-Celtics Game 2 clash

April 22, 2025 11:39 AM
In a clash with a huge projected Total, Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick share why they're leaning towards the Under and the Magic to cover against the Celtics in Wednesday's Game 2 matchup.

Related Videos

nbc_roto_clevelandheat_250422.jpg
01:28
Heat-Cavaliers ‘has sweep written all over it’
nbc_roto_lacvden_250421.jpg
01:09
Back Porter Jr. to ‘bounce back’ in Game 2 vs. LAC
nbc_roto_memvokc_250421.jpg
01:05
Target Wiggins’ prop bet in Game 2 vs. Grizzlies
nbc_roto_detvnyk_250421.jpg
01:07
Best player props for Pistons-Knicks Game 2
nbc_roto_minlal_250421.jpg
01:48
Over is the ‘best bet’ in T-Wolves-Lakers Game 2
dame.jpg
01:36
Bucks-Pacers Game 2 markets hinge on Lillard
nbc_roto_bosvorl_250418.jpg
01:29
White should exploit Magic’s perimeter defense
nbc_roto_milvind_250418.jpg
01:27
Focus on Giannis, Siakam props in MIL-IND Game 1
nbc_roto_gswvhou_250418.jpg
01:35
Take Curry, Brooks points under in GSW vs. HOU
nbc_roto_detroitknicks_250418.jpg
01:52
Target the over, Knicks -6.5 in Game 1 vs. Pistons
nbc_roto_wolveslakers_250418.jpg
01:47
Lakers vs. Timberwolves can spark ‘fireworks’
nbc_roto_clippersdenver_250418.jpg
01:48
Over has ‘meaningful edge’ in LAC-DEN opener
nbc_bte_heathawks_250417.jpg
01:52
Hawks wrongfully favored against Heat in play-in
nbc_bte_mavsgrizzlies_250417.jpg
01:41
Backing Grizzlies through ‘gritted teeth’ vs. Mavs
giannispacersbucks.jpg
01:54
Pacers will struggle against ‘unstoppable’ Giannis
nbc_roto_mostptslalmin_250416.jpg
01:59
Will Doncic outscore Edwards in LAL-MIN series?
brunsonplayoffs.jpg
01:34
Target Brunson as leading scorer in NYK-DET series
nbc_roto_celticsmagic_250416.jpg
02:22
Celtics are heavy favorites against the Magic
nbc_roto_rocketsdubs_250416.jpg
02:13
Warriors ‘narrow path to victory’ boosts Rockets
pistonsknicksbrunson.jpg
02:04
Could Pistons keep series close vs. Knicks?
nbc_roto_playinprops_250415.jpg
02:01
Assessing Wednesday NBA Play-In tournament props
nbc_roto_clippersdenver_250415.jpg
02:09
Why are Nuggets series favorites over Clippers?
ad.jpg
01:39
Mavericks have edge over Kings in play-in
nbc_roto_heatbulls_250415.jpg
01:40
Bulls vs. Heat play-in could be very close matchup
nbc_roto_nbafinalsmvp_250414.jpg
01:33
‘Believe in’ Celtics, take Tatum for Finals MVP
nbc_roto_hawksmagic_250414.jpg
01:52
Magic ‘reasonable favorites’ vs. Hawks in Play-In
nbc_bte_warriorsgrizzlies_250414.jpg
01:41
Grizzlies could be ‘tricky’ for Warriors
nbc_bte_grizzliesnuggets_250411.jpg
01:50
Expect Nuggets to find holes in Grizzlies’ defense
nbc_bte_knickscavs_250411.jpg
01:39
Take Knicks to cover vs. Cavs with seeding on line
nbc_bte_knickspistons_250410.jpg
01:46
Take the over for Knicks vs. Pistons game

Latest Clips

nbc_roto_sanders_250422.jpg
01:26
Finding value in Sanders landing spot markets
nbc_roto_dart_250422.jpg
01:18
How Dart buzz affects Round 1 betting market
nbc_pft_draftbigreax_250422.jpg
05:53
Draft prospects who’ll get the biggest reactions
nbc_pft_devin_250422.jpg
05:05
McCourty opens up about his draft-day experience
nbc_pft_jeanty_250422v2.jpg
13:41
Jeanty identifies floor, ceiling in 2025 NFL Draft
nbc_pft_richardsonvjones_250422.jpg
08:21
Colts, Jones put ‘extreme pressure’ on Richardson
nbc_pft_bestcase_250422.jpg
18:06
Draft best-case scenarios: Hunter, Carter, Warren
nbc_pft_cousinsvikings_250422.jpg
03:37
Why a Vikings-Cousins reunion is unlikely
nbc_pft_cousins_250422.jpg
16:48
Falcons reportedly asking too much for Cousins
nbc_pft_mccarthyvikings_250422.jpg
10:20
Evaluating the right QB to pair with McCarthy
nbc_pft_devindraft_250422.jpg
08:00
McCourty recalls wanting to get draft ‘over with’
nbc_pl_mw33allgoals_250421.jpg
14:30
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 33
nbc_pl_updatefull_250421.jpg
06:08
PL Update: Nottingham Forest keep Spurs in check
nbc_pl_nunointv_250421.jpg
01:12
Nuno: Nottingham Forest ‘fortunate’ to beat Spurs
nbc_pl_angeintv_250421.jpg
01:51
Postecoglou laments Spurs’ loss to Forest
nbc_pl_plupdate_andersonintv_250421.jpg
02:31
Anderson discusses significance of win over Spurs
nbc_pl_totvnfhl_250421.jpg
11:39
Extended HLs: Spurs v. Nottingham Forest MWK 33
nbc_pl_totvnfreax_250421.jpg
02:54
Forest keep pace in Champions League race with win
nbc_pl_totgoalricharlison_250421.jpg
01:08
Richarlison gives Spurs late hope against Forest
nbc_golf_toddlewis_250421.jpg
07:03
Are rangefinders helping pace of play on PGA Tour?
nbc_pft_jeantyintv_250421.jpg
12:23
Jeanty is ‘ready to be the guy’ in the NFL
nbc_roto_saintsqb_250421.jpg
01:22
Saints reportedly ‘hot and heavy’ on QB Dart
nbc_roto_jeantyraiders_250421.jpg
01:18
Raiders reportedly ‘in love’ with BSU’s Jeanty
oly_ga_bileslaureusaward_250421.jpg
04:49
Biles wins Laureus World Sportswoman of the Year
nbc_pl_nfgoalwood_250421.jpg
01:50
Wood heads Forest 2-0 in front of Spurs
nbc_roto_moore_250421.jpg
01:25
Mariners’ Moore a worthy pickup amid hot streak
nbc_roto_abbott_250421.jpg
01:34
Why Reds’ Abbott is a strong streamer option
nbc_roto_waiveradds_250421.jpg
01:47
Target Simpson, Kahnle on fantasy waiver wire
nbc_csu_draftkings_250421.jpg
02:18
Examining position totals for Round 1 of NFL draft
nbc_pl_nfgoalanderson_250421.jpg
01:13
Anderson blasts Forest in front of Spurs