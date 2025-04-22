Target Under in Magic-Celtics Game 2 clash

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Chevron Championship 2025: Second-round tee times, groupings from the LPGA’s first major
Golf Channel Staff
,
Golf Channel Staff
,
Chevron Championship 2025: First-round tee times, groupings from the LPGA’s first major
Golf Channel Staff
,
Golf Channel Staff
,
South Dakota State transfer Mark Gronowski gives Iowa’s offense hope. He was among top FCS QBs for 3 years
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Heat-Cavaliers ‘has sweep written all over it’
Finding value in Sanders landing spot markets
How Dart buzz affects Round 1 betting market
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Chevron Championship 2025: Second-round tee times, groupings from the LPGA’s first major
Golf Channel Staff
,
Golf Channel Staff
,
Chevron Championship 2025: First-round tee times, groupings from the LPGA’s first major
Golf Channel Staff
,
Golf Channel Staff
,
South Dakota State transfer Mark Gronowski gives Iowa’s offense hope. He was among top FCS QBs for 3 years
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Heat-Cavaliers ‘has sweep written all over it’
Finding value in Sanders landing spot markets
How Dart buzz affects Round 1 betting market
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Target Under in Magic-Celtics Game 2 clash
April 22, 2025 11:39 AM
In a clash with a huge projected Total, Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick share why they're leaning towards the Under and the Magic to cover against the Celtics in Wednesday's Game 2 matchup.
Related Videos
01:28
Heat-Cavaliers ‘has sweep written all over it’
01:09
Back Porter Jr. to ‘bounce back’ in Game 2 vs. LAC
01:05
Target Wiggins’ prop bet in Game 2 vs. Grizzlies
01:07
Best player props for Pistons-Knicks Game 2
01:48
Over is the ‘best bet’ in T-Wolves-Lakers Game 2
01:36
Bucks-Pacers Game 2 markets hinge on Lillard
01:29
White should exploit Magic’s perimeter defense
01:27
Focus on Giannis, Siakam props in MIL-IND Game 1
01:35
Take Curry, Brooks points under in GSW vs. HOU
01:52
Target the over, Knicks -6.5 in Game 1 vs. Pistons
01:47
Lakers vs. Timberwolves can spark ‘fireworks’
01:48
Over has ‘meaningful edge’ in LAC-DEN opener
01:52
Hawks wrongfully favored against Heat in play-in
01:41
Backing Grizzlies through ‘gritted teeth’ vs. Mavs
01:54
Pacers will struggle against ‘unstoppable’ Giannis
01:59
Will Doncic outscore Edwards in LAL-MIN series?
01:34
Target Brunson as leading scorer in NYK-DET series
02:22
Celtics are heavy favorites against the Magic
02:13
Warriors ‘narrow path to victory’ boosts Rockets
02:04
Could Pistons keep series close vs. Knicks?
02:01
Assessing Wednesday NBA Play-In tournament props
02:09
Why are Nuggets series favorites over Clippers?
01:39
Mavericks have edge over Kings in play-in
01:40
Bulls vs. Heat play-in could be very close matchup
01:33
‘Believe in’ Celtics, take Tatum for Finals MVP
01:52
Magic ‘reasonable favorites’ vs. Hawks in Play-In
01:41
Grizzlies could be ‘tricky’ for Warriors
01:50
Expect Nuggets to find holes in Grizzlies’ defense
01:39
Take Knicks to cover vs. Cavs with seeding on line
01:46
Take the over for Knicks vs. Pistons game
Latest Clips
01:26
Finding value in Sanders landing spot markets
01:18
How Dart buzz affects Round 1 betting market
05:53
Draft prospects who’ll get the biggest reactions
05:05
McCourty opens up about his draft-day experience
13:41
Jeanty identifies floor, ceiling in 2025 NFL Draft
08:21
Colts, Jones put ‘extreme pressure’ on Richardson
18:06
Draft best-case scenarios: Hunter, Carter, Warren
03:37
Why a Vikings-Cousins reunion is unlikely
16:48
Falcons reportedly asking too much for Cousins
10:20
Evaluating the right QB to pair with McCarthy
08:00
McCourty recalls wanting to get draft ‘over with’
14:30
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 33
06:08
PL Update: Nottingham Forest keep Spurs in check
01:12
Nuno: Nottingham Forest ‘fortunate’ to beat Spurs
01:51
Postecoglou laments Spurs’ loss to Forest
02:31
Anderson discusses significance of win over Spurs
11:39
Extended HLs: Spurs v. Nottingham Forest MWK 33
02:54
Forest keep pace in Champions League race with win
01:08
Richarlison gives Spurs late hope against Forest
07:03
Are rangefinders helping pace of play on PGA Tour?
12:23
Jeanty is ‘ready to be the guy’ in the NFL
01:22
Saints reportedly ‘hot and heavy’ on QB Dart
01:18
Raiders reportedly ‘in love’ with BSU’s Jeanty
04:49
Biles wins Laureus World Sportswoman of the Year
01:50
Wood heads Forest 2-0 in front of Spurs
01:25
Mariners’ Moore a worthy pickup amid hot streak
01:34
Why Reds’ Abbott is a strong streamer option
01:47
Target Simpson, Kahnle on fantasy waiver wire
02:18
Examining position totals for Round 1 of NFL draft
01:13
Anderson blasts Forest in front of Spurs
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue