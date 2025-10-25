 Skip navigation
Top News

MaxHomaInjurtThumb.jpg
PGA Tour Americas No. 1 Michael Brennan leads PGA Tour’s Bank of Utah Championship
  • Associated Press
    ,
  • Associated Press
    ,
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Slim Jim 200
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series title field set after dramatic Martinsville finish
Olympics: Swimming
Mollie O’Callaghan breaks 200m freestyle short course world record for 2nd time in a week

Top Clips

nbc_nba_wshvsdal_251024.jpg
HLs: George leads Wizards past Flagg, Mavericks
nbc_nba_sasvsnop_251024.jpg
HLs: Spurs edge Pelicans in overtime thriller
nbc_nba_pg_bosnyk_251024.jpg
Highlights: KAT, Brunson power Knicks past Celtics

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

HLs: Hawks down Magic in thrilling comeback win

October 24, 2025 10:35 PM
Fueled by a massive fourth quarter, Trae Young and the Hawks captured their first win of the 2025-26 campaign on the road in comeback fashion against the Magic.

nbc_nba_wshvsdal_251024.jpg
01:50
HLs: George leads Wizards past Flagg, Mavericks
nbc_nba_sasvsnop_251024.jpg
01:44
HLs: Spurs edge Pelicans in overtime thriller
nbc_nba_pg_bosnyk_251024.jpg
01:59
Highlights: KAT, Brunson power Knicks past Celtics
nbc_nba_miavsmem_251024.jpg
02:02
HLs: Heat destroy Grizzlies in huge road win
nbc_nba_clevsbkn_251024.jpg
01:57
HLs: Mitchell, Cavs hold off feisty Nets for win
nbc_nba_milvstor_251024.jpg
02:01
HLs: Bucks battle back against Raptors for win
nbc_roto_nembhard_251024.jpg
01:21
Nembhard injury could present ‘challenges’ for IND
nbc_roto_aarongordon_251024.jpg
01:20
Nuggets F Gordon scores 50 in win over Warriors
nbc_roto_shai_251024.jpg
01:17
SGA scores career-high 55 points in win vs. Pacers
nbc_nba_notbgoodtakebadtake_251024.jpg
09:58
Good take bad take: Is Brooks a ‘culture shifter?’
nbc_nba_fanfavorites_251024.jpg
09:53
Fan Friday: Whose stock is up early?
nbc_nba_thunderpacersrecap_251024.jpg
02:29
SGA and Thunder defeat Pacers in Finals rematch
nbc_nba_playersonnewteams_241024.jpg
09:57
Old faces new places: Grading debuts on new teams
CurryWariiorsNuggets.jpg
04:21
Curry dominates as Warriors survive Nuggets in OT
nbc_bte_timbsvslakers_251024.jpg
02:23
Lakers vs. Timberwolves could go either way
nbc_bte_phxlac_251024.jpg
01:47
Krick: Take Suns to beat Clippers
nbc_bte_bosnyk_251024.jpg
01:53
Celtics a ‘popular bet’ vs. Knicks
nbc_nba_denvsgsw_251023.jpg
02:05
HLs: Curry carries Warriors to second straight win
nbc_nba_okcvsind_251023.jpg
01:59
HLs: SGA fires in 55 points, Thunder win in 2OT
nbc_nba_offguardep3rockets_251023.jpg
19:02
Sengun is ‘on the cusp’ of being a top NBA big
nbc_nba_offguardep3wemby_251023.jpg
08:23
Wembanyama was ‘not human’ in eruption vs. Mavs
nbc_nba_offguardep3vjedgecombe_251023.jpg
10:41
Edgecombe ‘going to be’ great after historic debut
nbc_roto_terryrozier_251023.jpg
01:30
Rozier arrest thins already light Heat guard depth
nbc_roto_cooperflagg_251023.jpg
01:31
Flagg fantasy managers shouldn’t panic after debut
nbc_roto_vjedgecomb_251023.jpg
01:30
‘Expect a lot’ from 76ers’ Edgecombe after debut
nbc_nba_nbcscandel_251023.jpg
02:54
Billups, Rozier charged in NBA gambling scandal
nbc_nba_vjedgecomb_251023.jpg
11:46
Edgecombe ‘was not rattled’ in historic debut
bucks_giannis.jpg
10:00
What is a ‘perfect season’ for Bucks, Wizards?
nbc_nba_gianniscomp_251023.jpg
03:07
Giannis goes buck wild with 37-point season opener
nbc_nba_pacersthunder_251023.jpg
04:15
Pacers face ‘real test’ to open season vs. Thunder

Latest Clips

nbc_hky_robertmorrisnd_251024.jpg
05:45
HLs: Notre Dame rocks Robert Morris in 6-3 win
oly_sww100br_toronto_douglass_251024.jpg
04:55
Douglass glides to 100m breaststroke title
nbc_golf_brennanreax_251024.jpg
04:06
Brennan leads after breakthrough 65 in Utah
oly_sww50bu_toronto_walsh_251024.jpg
04:28
Walsh dominates 50m butterfly once again
oly_swm200im_toronto_casas_251024.jpg
07:04
USA’s Casas shines in 200m IM victory in Toronto
oly_sww200f_toronto_ocallaghan_251024.jpg
05:38
O’Callaghan stuns for 200m world record in Toronto
nbc_pl_plupdate_251024.jpg
01:58
PL Update: Leeds drop miserable West Ham
nbc_roto_aaronjones_251024.jpg
01:25
Jones ‘a committee back with negative game script’
nbc_roto_vidal_251024.jpg
01:29
Vidal looking more like an RB1 each week
nbc_pl_leedspostgame_251024.jpg
01:30
Rodon, Aaronson react to Leeds’ win over West Ham
nbc_pl_leewhu_251024.jpg
09:53
Extended HLs: Leeds v. West Ham Matchweek 9
nbc_roto_oronde_251024.jpg
01:11
Why Chargers’ Gadsden II is a TE1 in fantasy
nbc_pl_soucekpost_251024.jpg
01:59
Soucek: West Ham in ‘very serious’ situation
nbc_pl_postgamereax_251024.jpg
03:17
Leeds pick up ‘really important win’ v. West Ham
nbc_pl_whugoal1v2_251024.jpg
01:02
Fernandes’ header gives West Ham late hope
MaxHomaInjurtThumb.jpg
40
Homa limps off green in Utah
oly_fswom_chinagp_liushort_251024.jpg
05:47
Liu leads Cup of China following short program
nbc_pl_leedsgoal2_251024.jpg
01:17
Rodon doubles Leeds’ lead over West Ham
nbc_pl_leedsgoal1_251025.jpg
01:39
Aaronson slots home Leeds’ opener against West Ham
nbc_nas_martinsvillegordontease_251024.jpg
01:31
‘Make or break’ time for Hendrick Motorsports
nbc_pl_ornstein_251024.jpg
05:54
West Ham are ‘sleepwalking into a crisis’
nbc_bte_tbmiabetsv2_251024.jpg
01:27
Tua’s passing yards over one of top bets for WK 8
nbc_dps_johntesh_251024.jpg
12:06
Tesh reveals how he wrote iconic ‘Roundball Rock’
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_251024.jpg
03:11
Take the under for Taylor’s rushing attempts
nbc_ffhh_whatsontap_251024.jpg
07:09
Commanders’ injuries beginning to pile up
nbc_ffhh_flexualfrustrations_251024.jpg
05:18
Allgeier is ‘viable’ flex pick vs. Dolphins
week8injuries.jpg
12:44
Commanders’ Daniels headlines Week 8 injuries
nbc_ffhh_backfielduncertainty_251024.jpg
06:44
Concern for Wentz, Vikings’ backfield after loss
laddreplacer.jpg
09:50
McConkey, Chargers take down Vikings in Week 8
nbc_bte_bestbets_251024.jpg
01:57
Consider taking Cowboys, Taylor’s under in Week 8