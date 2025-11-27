 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Womens Basketball: Final Four National Semifinal-South Carolina at Texas
No. 4 Texas holds off No. 3 UCLA in 76-65 victory to advance to Players Era Championship
Princeton v Maryland
No. 7 Maryland beats No. 16 Kentucky 74-66 in Discover Puerto Rico Classic in matchup of unbeatens
NCAA Basketball: Navy at Penn State
How to watch Sacred Heart vs. Penn State: TV, live stream info, storylines for Saturday’s game

Top Clips

nbc_nba_indvstor_251126.jpg
Highlights: Raptors eliminate Pacers from Cup hunt
nbc_nba_nykvscha_251126.jpg
Highlights: Knicks keep Hornets winless in NBA Cup
nbc_cfb_ndfrwills_251126.jpg
What it means to be Notre Dame’s team chaplain

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Highlights: Grizzlies outlast Pelicans in OT

November 26, 2025 10:51 PM
After taking a 122-122 tie into an extra period, the Memphis Grizzlies escaped the New Orleans Pelicans behind their three 20-point scorers in Jaren Jackson Jr., Jaylen Wells and Zach Edey.

nbc_nba_indvstor_251126.jpg
01:54
Highlights: Raptors eliminate Pacers from Cup hunt
nbc_nba_nykvscha_251126.jpg
02:00
Highlights: Knicks keep Hornets winless in NBA Cup
nbc_nba_offguardep11_cp3_251126.jpg
08:27
Where does Paul rank among point guards all-time?
nbc_nba_offguardep11_lamelo_251126.jpg
06:15
Ball has no excuses with Hornets’ improved roster
nbc_nba_offguardep11_klayvsja_251126.jpg
12:07
Ja’s jabs at Klay ‘rubbed a lot of people wrong’
nbc_nba_offguardep11_paolo_251126.jpg
06:31
Why Magic shouldn’t trade Banchero despite success
nbc_roto_anthonyblack_251126.jpg
01:41
Black surging for Magic with Banchero out
nbc_roto_lukadoncic_251126.jpg
01:43
Dončić’s fantasy production is sustainable
nbc_roto_anthonydavis_251126.jpg
01:40
Davis could be back this weekend for Dallas
nbc_nba_thankful_251126.jpg
09:53
Andresen thankful for this era of basketball
nbc_nba_onemonthwest_251126.jpg
09:53
Western Conference All-Stars after one month
nbc_roto_bte_rocketswarriors_251126.jpg
02:38
Rockets vs. Warriors may be ugly, defensive game
NEW_TIMB_OKC_THUMB.jpg
02:00
OKC should steamroll T-Wolves with or without SGA
nbc_nba_picksix_251126.jpg
05:04
Herro was ‘super sharp’ in return for Miami Heat
nbc_nba_onemonthallstars_251126.jpg
09:44
Eastern conference all-stars after one month
nbc_nba_tradenews_251126.jpg
03:03
Possibility of Morant, Ball, Young trades
nbc_nba_pistonsraptorsthunder_251126.jpg
06:08
Raptors, Pistons, Thunder on big win streaks
nbc_nba_lakersanalysis_251125.jpg
01:22
Can Lakers become true contenders with Big 3 back?
nbc_nba_lukaintv_251125.jpg
39
Doncic: Lakers can be ‘very dangerous’
nbc_nba_laclal_digitalhit_251125.jpg
01:09
Lakers’ Big 3 not the only stars to impress Miller
nbc_nba_laclal_2minhl_251125_copy.jpg
01:55
Highlights: Lakers pull away from Clippers late
nbc_nba_lukacompv2_251125_copy.jpg
01:58
Highlights: Doncic overpowers LAC with 43 points
nbc_nba_blackcomp_251125.jpg
02:01
HLs: Black conjures up 31 for Magic vs 76ers
nbc_nba_orlphidigv2_251125_copy.jpg
01:05
Magic set up for ‘heavyweight’ battle with Pistons
nbc_nba_orlphi_2minhl_251125.jpg
01:58
Highlights: Magic ride Black to big win over 76ers
nbc_nba_magicanalysis_251125.jpg
02:57
Magic thriving with depth, ‘selfless’ basketball
Screenshot_2025-11-25_230336_copy.jpg
02:54
Magic’s Black recaps career-night against 76ers
nbc_nba_wagnerintv_251125.jpg
54
Wagner: Magic’s defense fueled ‘good team win’
wiz_wash_251125.jpg
01:59
Highlights: Wizards jump on Hawks early in NBA Cup
nbc_nba_suggsconvo_251125.jpg
02:48
Why Suggs makes Magic one of NBA’s ‘best teams’

nbc_cfb_ndfrwills_251126.jpg
03:24
What it means to be Notre Dame’s team chaplain
nbc_cfb_uscsuperfans_251126.jpg
02:30
USC superfans display their disdain for UCLA
sutton_ffhh.jpg
05:09
Sutton among promising flex options for Week 13
sales_cfb_big10_filmbreakdown_allen_251126.jpg
01:49
Allen brings power, vision other RBs can’t match
nbc_pff_broncosmanders_251126.jpg
01:45
Bonitto among key players in Broncos-Commanders
nbc_pff_indianapurdue_251126.jpg
01:23
Top players in Indiana-Purdue Big Ten matchup
ja_marr.jpg
01:43
Players headlining clash between Ravens, Bengals
nbc_pff_uclausc_251126.jpg
01:20
Players to watch in UCLA-USC rivalry matchup
nbc_roto_devonta_251126.jpg
01:16
Brown in line to be WR1 if Smith is out
nbc_roto_jacobs_251126.jpg
01:26
Packers RB Jacobs set to play in Week 13
nbc_roto_hampton_251126.jpg
01:16
Hampton will return to RB1 workload once healthy
nbc_ffhh_catcherlovelist_251126.jpg
02:25
Jags’ Meyers starting to look more like himself
nbc_ffhh_haterbs_251126.jpg
03:13
Why Judkins is a risky fantasy play for Week 13
nbc_fhh_top10qb_251126.jpg
04:24
Mahomes, Prescott in line for big KC-DAL matchup
nbc_ffhh_hatelistqbs_251126.jpg
02:42
Why Jones could struggle against tough HOU defense
nbc_ffhh_top10wr_251126.jpg
05:15
Adams has ‘elevated opportunity’ vs. Panthers
nbc_ffhh_catchershatelist_251126.jpg
03:35
Vikings’ offensive struggles limit Addison’s floor
nbc_ffhh_rbranks_251126.jpg
06:05
Henderson proving to be a must start RB in fantasy
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_251126.jpg
03:03
Gibbs, Mahomes among best Week 13 prop bets
nbc_dps_rosstuckerinterview_251126.jpg
10:24
NFL Week 13 preview: Should Burrow play?
nbc_dps_bradyquinninterview_251126.jpg
16:29
Quinn: UM ‘more dangerous than last year’ for OSU
nbc_dps_mikegolicjrinterview_251126.jpg
10:58
Rivalry week storylines: Is Kiffin on his way out?
TravisKelce11-26.jpg
02:03
Chiefs, Lions lead Thanksgiving best bets
nbc_nba_collegehoops_251126.jpg
04:33
Arizona has the best resume in college basketball
nbc_roto_bte_tamtexas_251126.jpg
01:56
Expect a great day for the QBs in TEX-TAMU matchup
nbc_roto_bte_broncoscommanders_251126.jpg
01:55
Broncos & Commanders could score plenty of points
nbc_roto_bte_raiderschargers_251126.jpg
01:45
Don’t expect fireworks between Raiders, Chargers
nbc_roto_bte_billssteelers_251126.jpg
02:15
Run game could spell under in Bills vs. Steelers
nbc_roto_bte_giantspatriots_251126.jpg
01:33
Giants might give Patriots trouble if Dart returns
nbc_simms_raiderschargers_251126.jpg
02:34
NFL Week 13 Preview: Raiders vs. Chargers