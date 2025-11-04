 Skip navigation
Top News

MLB: Los Angeles Dodgers at Seattle Mariners
2025 MLB Awards: Finalists, schedule, how it works, past winners
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
NCAA Football: Ohio State at Wisconsin
Wisconsin loses running back Dilin Jones and center Jake Renfro for the rest of the season
NCAA Football: Illinois at Purdue
Purdue RB Devin Mockobee will miss the rest of this season after season-ending ankle surgery

Top Clips

nbc_nba_nuggetsandkings_251103.jpg
Highlights: Nuggets get wire-to-wire win vs. Kings
nbc_nba_lalpor_2minhl_251103.jpg
Highlights: Shorthanded Lakers win in Portland
nbc_nba_mephisvsdetriot_251103.jpg
Highlights: Pistons hold off Grizzlies for victory

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Highlights: Heat survive Leonard, beat Clippers

November 4, 2025 01:35 AM
Bam Adebayo scores 25 points for Miami and the Heat escape Los Angeles with a win after Kawhi Leonard misses a game-winning shot.

nbc_nba_nuggetsandkings_251103.jpg
02:00
Highlights: Nuggets get wire-to-wire win vs. Kings
nbc_nba_lalpor_2minhl_251103.jpg
01:58
Highlights: Shorthanded Lakers win in Portland
nbc_nba_mephisvsdetriot_251103.jpg
01:58
Highlights: Pistons hold off Grizzlies for victory
nbc_nba_dalhou_2minhl_251103.jpg
02:00
Highlights: Thompson leads Rockets over Mavericks
nbc_nba_pg_minnbkn_2minnhl_251103_copy.jpg
01:57
HLs: T’Wolves hand Nets seventh-straight loss
nbc_nba_bostoncelticsvsjazz_251103.jpg
01:58
HLs: Nurkic’s putback lifts Jazz over Celtics
nbc_nba_minnbkn_postgamehit_251103.jpg
01:00
T’Wolves ‘handled business’ against Nets in fourth
nbc_nba_pg_preview_251103.jpg
04:22
Keys for Hawks, Clippers on Coast 2 Coast Tuesday
nbc_nba_pg_minbkn_jadenintv_v2_251103.jpg
04:22
McDaniels keeping confidence high with T’Wolves
nbc_nba_wshnyk_2minhl_251103.jpg
01:59
Highlights: Towns propels Knicks over the Wizards
nbc_nba_milind_2minhl_251103.jpg
02:00
HLs: Giannis’s GW jumper powers Bucks to win
nbc_nba_minbkn_randleintv_251103.jpg
46
Randle after win: Knew BKN was a ‘collapsed’ team
nbc_nba_offguardjamorant_251103.mxf.jpg
14:58
Morant and Grizzlies need a fresh start
nbc_nba_offguardspurswemby_251103.jpg
07:14
How will Wemby respond after poor outing vs. Suns?
nbc_nba_offguardlukalakers_251103.jpg
06:40
Rivers: Doncic can make most teams a contender
nbc_nba_offguardbucks_251103.jpg
05:54
Cavs, Bucks are East’s top contenders to beat OKC
nbc_nba_minbkn_gobertdunk_251103.jpg
14
Randle finds Gobert underneath for ferocious slam
nbc_nba_offguardokcthunderundefeated_251103.jpg
13:38
Evaluating gap between Thunder and rest of NBA
nbc_nba_reidshot_251103.jpg
38
Reid stops on dime, loses ball, still makes shot
nbc_nba_randleanalysis_v2_251103.jpg
02:07
Crawford: Randle a borderline ‘cheat code’ for MIN
nbc_nba_netsanalysis_251103.jpg
04:34
Nets must ‘find their identity’ with young roster
nbc_nba_juliusrandle_251103.jpg
01:04
Randle’s decisiveness key to fast start for MIN
nbc_nba_fernandezintv_251103.jpg
01:30
Fernandez: Nets must play ‘with purpose’
nbc_nba_pregame_jamorant_251103.jpg
05:26
Reacting to Morant’s comments post-Lakers loss
nbc_roto_jamorant_251103.jpg
01:21
Morant’s suspension raises fantasy questions
nbc_roto_walkerkesslerv2_251103.jpg
01:34
Jazz’s Kessler injury opens door for Nurkić
nbc_roto_jalenwilliamsv2_251103.jpg
01:29
What Williams’ timeline means for OKC in fantasy
nbc_nba_lookingforward_251103.jpg
03:37
Can Luka average 40 points per game this season?
nbc_nba_askkb_251103.jpg
09:48
Should Warriors have drafted Ball over Wiseman?
nbc_bte_timberwolvesnetsv2_251103.jpg
01:58
‘Lay the chalk or pass entirely’ on Wolves-Nets

Latest Clips

nbc_golf_gcpodrokubrennanintv_251103.jpg
07:26
Brennan ‘doesn’t hate’ shrinking Tour membership
nbc_roto_startingpitchers_251103.jpg
02:26
King and other MLB pitchers hitting free agency
nbc_roto_kyletucker_251103.jpg
01:32
Injuries have ‘dulled that shine’ for OF Tucker
nbc_roto_petealonso_251103.jpg
01:48
Alonso vs. Schwarber: Who will get most interest?
nbc_roto_drakelondon_251103.jpg
01:22
London can push for top-three fantasy WR status
nbc_roto_brockbowers_251103.jpg
01:29
Bowers in fantasy tight end tier ‘all by himself’
nbc_roto_calebwilliams_251103.jpg
01:36
Williams’ big Week 9 doesn’t make him a weekly QB1
nbc_roto_jaydendaniels_251103.jpg
01:31
Daniels’ injury puts Mariota on fantasy radar
nbc_pl_update_251103.jpg
04:07
PL Update: Sunderland, Everton share spoils
nbc_pl_regisintv_251103.jpg
01:13
Le Bris shares pros, cons of draw with Everton
nbc_pl_moyesintv_251103.jpg
02:26
Moyes: Everton ‘were abysmal in the second half’
nbc_pl_mw10allgoals_251103.jpg
12:56
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 10
nbc_pl_suneve_251103.jpg
11:07
Extended HLs: Sunderland v. Everton Matchweek 10
nbc_pl_pickfordintv_251103.jpg
02:41
Pickford assesses Everton’s performance in draw
nbc_pl_sunevepostgame_251103.jpg
02:51
Sunderland remain in top four after Everton draw
nbc_roto_dodgersworldseriesv2_251103.jpg
02:06
How LAD-TOR World Series ‘captivated’ audiences
nbc_pl_sungoal1_251103.jpg
01:54
Xhaka blasts Sunderland level with Everton
nbc_cbb_depaulholtmannintv_251103.jpg
07:43
Holtmann knows there will ‘be challenges ahead’
nbc_cbb_xavierpitinointv_251103.jpg
10:32
Pitino: ‘My career has taken so many weird turns’
nbc_pl_evegoal1_251103.jpg
01:20
Ndiaye dazzles to give Everton lead v. Sunderland
GettyImages-2238795908_copy.jpg
09:23
Top 10 Premier League goals: October 2025
nbc_cbb_provenglishintv_251103.jpg
07:51
Friars’ English eager for clash with Hokies
nbc_dps_dodgerswinworldseries_251103.jpg
03:25
Dodgers’ title should push teams to ‘spend more’
nbc_dps_hermedwardsinterview_251103.jpg
14:55
Edwards: ‘We can still play defense’ in the NFL
nbc_dps_worstlossofweekend_251103.jpg
06:55
NFL worst losses: Bengals fall again, Daniels hurt
nbc_cbb_shuhollowayintv_251103.jpg
08:22
Holloway: Seton Hall ready to ‘shock some people’
nbc_cbb_butlermattaintv_251103.jpg
06:52
Butler’s Matta stressing cohesiveness for 2025-26
nbc_ffhh_sundayscaries_251103.jpg
01:54
Love, Kamara among poor Week 9 performances
nbc_ffhh_weekendwarriors_251103.jpg
06:03
Bowers, Dowdle among Week 9 Weekend Warriors
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_251103.jpg
02:40
Best bets for Cardinals vs. Cowboys on MNF