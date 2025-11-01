 Skip navigation
Top News

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Championship
Corey Heim finishes spectacular season with win and NASCAR Truck Series championship
Horse Racing: 2025 Breeders Cup Championship
Ted Noffey wins Breeders’ Cup Juvenile for Todd Pletcher, becomes early Kentucky Derby favorite
NASCAR Cup Series Championship - Practice
Denny Hamlin quickest of NASCAR Cup title contenders in Phoenix practice.

Top Clips

nbc_nba_bosphi_2minhl_251031.jpg
Highlights: Celtics outlast 76ers in thriller
notre_dame_mpx.jpg
Highlights: Notre Dame falls to No. 2 Michigan
nbc_nba_atlvsind_251031.jpg
HLs: Johnson leads Hawks past Pacers in road win

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Highlights: Raptors down Cavaliers in NBA Cup win

October 31, 2025 10:26 PM
Fueled by Jamison Battle, three 20-point nights, and Scottie Barnes, the Raptors took care of business against a short-handed Cavaliers squad in a big road win on Friday night.

nbc_nba_bosphi_2minhl_251031.jpg
02:00
Highlights: Celtics outlast 76ers in thriller
nbc_nba_atlvsind_251031.jpg
01:59
HLs: Johnson leads Hawks past Pacers in road win
nbc_roto_desmondbane_251031.jpg
01:17
Bane’s slow start offers good ‘buy-low’ value
nbc_roto_kuminga_251031.jpg
01:12
Kuminga ‘buying into role’ for GS Warriors
nbc_roto_ryanrollins_251031.jpg
01:03
Rollins enjoying breakout season for Milwaukee
nbc_nba_mannixonheat_251031.jpg
02:39
Heat winning with surprising up-tempo pace
vjv2.jpg
04:57
Take Edgecombe, 76ers vs Celtics in NBA Cup game
nbc_roto_lakersgrizzlies_251031.jpg
01:51
Take Reaves to have under 5.5 boards in Memphis
nbc_roto_nuggsblazers_251031.jpg
01:53
Bet on over, Jokic triple-double in DEN vs. POR
nbc_roto_bosatphi_251031.jpg
02:09
Put money on Maxey, 76ers to beat Brown, Celtics
nbc_nba_spursvsheat_251030.jpg
01:55
Highlights: Spurs derail Heat comeback attempt
nbc_nba_thundervswizards_251030.jpg
01:59
Highlights: Thunder start 6-0 with Wizards win
nbc_nba_bucksvswarriors_251030.jpg
01:58
Highlights: Bucks win close contest vs. Warriors
nbc_nba_magicvshornets_251030.jpg
01:59
Highlights: Visiting Magic power past Hornets
nbc_nba_ogbucksv2_251030.jpg
06:02
Rivers: Bucks are ‘trouble’ for Eastern Conference
nbc_nba_ogcollegebb_251030.jpg
06:33
Rivers: Boozer will have a ‘day one’ impact in NBA
nbc_nba_ogsixers_251030.jpg
16:44
Do 76ers have best group of guards in the NBA?
nbc_roto_cadecunningham_251030.jpg
01:07
Cunningham looking to build off game vs. ORL
nbc_roto_anthonydavis_251030.jpg
01:28
Davis’ leg injury adds to Mavs injury woes
nbc_roto_traeyoung_251030.jpg
01:24
What does Young’s knee injury mean for Hawks?
nbc_nba_spursthunder_251030.jpg
04:43
Can Heat hand Wembanyama, Spurs their first loss?
nbc_nba_coacheshotseat_251030.jpg
09:55
NBA coaches on hot seat: Mosley, Rajakovic, Green
nbc_nba_playersback_251030.jpg
09:56
Which NBA teams need their players back the most?
nbc_nba_draftkings_251030.jpg
04:22
Fade Knueppel vs. ORL; Giannis could feast vs. GSW
nbc_nba_pelicans_251030.jpg
03:58
Pelicans in ‘tough situation’ without top picks
nbc_nba_hawkscavs_251030.jpg
03:02
Beecham ‘somewhat disappointed’ with Mobley so far
nbc_nba_chicagobulls_251030.jpg
02:05
Can Bulls stay hot after starting season 4-0?
nbc_nba_durantharris_251030.jpg
02:46
Beecham: ‘Don’t talk trash’ to Pistons’ Harris
nbc_nba_austinreaves_251030.jpg
05:25
Is Lakers’ Reaves a top-20 player in basketball?
nbc_bte_roy_251030.jpg
02:17
ROY a ‘two-man race’ between Flagg and Edgecombe

Latest Clips

notre_dame_mpx.jpg
07:51
Highlights: Notre Dame falls to No. 2 Michigan
nbc_horse_juvturf_251031.jpg
03:21
Gstaad surges to win Juvenile Turf
nbc_horse_juvenilev2_251031.jpg
03:16
Ted Noffey outlasts Brant in Juvenile
nbc_horse_juvfillesturf_251031.jpg
03:33
Balantina rides rail to win Juvenile Fillies Turf
nbc_horse_juvfillies_251031.jpg
03:06
Super Corredora powers to Juvenile Fillies win
JuvenileTurfSprintMPX.jpg
02:35
Cy Fair pulls away to win Juvenile Turf Sprint
nbc_pft_ravensfined_251031.jpg
08:17
Ravens fined for violating injury report policy
nbc_roto_murray_251031.jpg
01:19
Murray ‘has to be treated as a QB1' against Dallas
nbc_roto_hunter_251031.jpg
01:22
Hunter placed on IR with knee injury
nbc_roto_jackson_251031.jpg
01:13
Jackson makes big impact in return vs. Dolphins
nbc_roto_collins_251031.jpg
01:03
Collins clears concussion protocol, will play
DarnoldFNIACLIP10-31.jpg
03:20
Darnold ‘grateful’ to be with Seahawks
GarrettDarnoldMPX.jpg
22:29
Darnold reflects on each of his NFL stops
nbc_dlb_spursnba_251031.jpg
02:20
Wembanyama, Spurs ‘will continue to improve’
nbc_dlb_dolphinstalk_251031.jpg
04:18
What went wrong for Dolphins in loss to Ravens?
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_251031.jpg
01:35
NFL Week 9 best bets: Chiefs, Allen rushing
nbc_ffhh_whatsontap_251031.jpg
06:13
Top start/sit lineup questions for NFL Week 9
nbc_dps_charlesbarkleyinterview_251031.jpg
21:01
Barkley: Load management ‘disrespectful’ to fans
nbc_dps_danorlovskyinterview_251031.jpg
19:20
Evaluating Ravens’ playoff outlook at 3-5
nbc_ffhh_flexfrustration_251031.jpg
05:43
DET’s Williams among flex questions for NFL Week 9
nbc_ffhh_kmurray_251031.jpg
01:58
Murray return does not change status of AZ offense
nbc_ffhh_swiftstevemarks_251031.jpg
05:04
Swift among RB injuries to watch for NFL Week 9
nbc_ffhh_mclaurinout_251031.jpg
03:16
Can Samuel fill the McLaurin-sized void for WAS?
nbc_ffhh_jagswrs_251031.jpg
05:13
Impacts of Hunter and Thomas Jr. injuries to JAX
nbc_ffhh_archanewaddle_251031.jpg
02:57
Debating Achane and Waddle’s fantasy value for MIA
nbc_ffhh_ravenspc_251031.jpg
02:43
Andrews ‘touchdown-dependent’ in Ravens offense
nbc_golf_lpgamaybankrd2_251031.jpg
08:17
LPGA Highlights: Maybank Championship, Round 2
nbc_pft_chrisgrier_251031.jpg
05:15
Dolphins, GM Grier mutually part ways
nbc_roto_tvbestbets_251031.jpg
01:15
NFL Week 9 best bets: Take Colts, Seahawks to win
nbc_roto_mvpfavorites_251031.jpg
02:18
Expect Love, Taylor to challenge Mahomes for MVP