MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Mark Stoops
The SEC move to 9-game conference slate puts cupcake games on notice amid coach concerns
USC
No. 16 USC visits No. 6 Oregon in marquee matchup with College Football Playoff implications
Connor Wong
Connor Wong and Boston Red Sox agree to 1-year deal for $1,375,000

Top Clips

nbc_simms_bestbets_251120.jpg
Lions, Patriots among best bets for NFL Week 12
nbc_dps_rosstucker_251120.jpg
Tucker ‘excited’ to see Sanders start vs. Raiders
nbc_simms_bucsrams_251120.jpg
NFL Week 12 Preview: Buccaneers vs. Rams

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Have Knicks been 'irrelevant' to begin NBA season?

November 20, 2025 12:49 PM
Have the New York Knicks been irrelevant to begin the NBA season? The Numbers on the Board crew describe a handful of NBA teams' start of the season using one-word answer.

nbc_enjoy_pick6_251120.jpg
04:12
Why LaVine is due for bounce back vs Grizzlies
nbc_enjoy_bulls_251120.jpg
04:15
White has looked ‘phenomenal’ for Bulls in return
nbc_enjoy_identities_251120.jpg
08:00
Which NBA teams have shown ‘strongest’ identity?
wemby.jpg
02:47
How does NBA DPOY market change with Wemby injury?
nbc_nba_portlandbulls_251119v2.jpg
01:58
Highlights: Vucevic sinks Portland at the buzzer
nbc_nba_noladenver_251119v2.jpg
01:59
HLs: Watson, Nuggets spoil Williamson’s return
nbc_nba_nykdallas_251119v2.jpg
02:00
Highlights: Knicks conquer chaos to win in Dallas
nbc_nba_wshmin_2minhl_251119.jpg
01:58
Highlights: Randle dominates in MIN win vs. WAS
nbc_nba_okcsac_2minhl_251119.jpg
02:00
Highlights: Thunder win 7th straight, beat Kings
nbc_nba_gswvmia_251119.jpg
02:00
Highlights: Heat surge late to burn the Warriors
nbc_nba_chavind_251119.jpg
01:58
Highlights: Mathurin powers Pacers to win
nbc_nba_houstoncleveland_251119v2.jpg
01:58
Highlights: Rockets hold off Cavaliers for win
nbc_nba_raptorssixers_251119v2.jpg
02:00
HLs: Balanced attack lifts Raptors over 76ers
nbc_rbs_keeganmurray_251119.jpg
01:33
Kings’ Murray a good fantasy addition upon return
nbc_rbs_keyontegeorge_251119.jpg
01:45
George ‘continuing third-year breakout’ for Jazz
nbc_roto_lebronjames_251119.jpg
01:30
LeBron is back, but LAL is still Luka’s team
nbc_nba_qswithp_251119.jpg
10:20
Reviewing the Celtics and Wizards’ rebuilds
nbc_nba_tradestay2_251119.jpg
09:56
Assessing trade options for Williamson, Young
nbc_nba_pick6dk_251119.jpg
05:01
NBA Pick 6: Anthony-Towns points, Mitchell assists
nbc_nba_tradestay1_251119.jpg
09:54
Trade or stay: Mavericks’ Davis and Grizz’s Morant
nbc_nba_pelicansfire_251119.jpg
02:58
Pelicans fan base deserves more after Green firing
nbc_nba_cunninghamnews_251119.jpg
05:43
Cunningham announces shoe deal with Nike
nbc_roto_rocketcavsv2_251119.jpg
01:50
Croucher: Rockets-Cavs is a total ‘coin flip’
nbc_roto_kicksmavv2_251119.jpg
01:38
Lean Knicks to cover vs. Mavericks
nbc_nba_phxportland_2minhl_251118.jpg
01:59
Highlights: Suns coast past Trail Blazers
nbc_nba_phxpor_digitalhit_251118.jpg
01:01
Suns’ disruptive defense nets win vs Trail Blazers
nbc_nba_lebronanalysis_251119.jpg
04:10
LeBron’s dedication, longevity a testament to self
nbc_nba_pg_bookerintv_251118.jpg
03:22
Booker talks Suns’ ‘get better everyday mindset’
nbc_nba_pg_dillonbrooksintv_251118.jpg
01:47
Brooks on Suns’ energy in win over Trail Blazers
nbc_nba_utahvslal_251118.jpg
02:00
HLs: Lakers beat Jazz in James’ season debut

nbc_simms_bestbets_251120.jpg
02:01
Lions, Patriots among best bets for NFL Week 12
nbc_dps_rosstucker_251120.jpg
14:45
Tucker ‘excited’ to see Sanders start vs. Raiders
nbc_simms_bucsrams_251120.jpg
03:52
NFL Week 12 Preview: Buccaneers vs. Rams
nbc_simms_eaglescowboys_251120.jpg
04:08
NFL Week 12 Preview: Eagles vs. Cowboys
nbc_simms_jagscards_251120.jpg
01:57
NFL Week 12 Preview: Jaguars vs. Cardinals
nbc_simms_brownsraiders_251120.jpg
02:36
NFL Week 12 Preview: Browns vs. Raiders
nbc_pst_worldcup_251120.jpg
10:13
World Cup 2026 Predictions, Picks, upcoming draw
nbc_pst_arsenalspurs_251120.jpg
10:05
Arsenal vs. TOT Hotspur Premier League Preview
nbc_pst_arsbay_251120.jpg
09:28
Arsenal vs. Bayern Munich Champions League preview
nbc_pst_chebar_251120.jpg
09:47
Chelsea vs. Barcelona Champions League Preview
nbc_golf_harrisenglish_251120.jpg
07:12
English says PGA Tour will ‘keep evolving’
nbc_csu_seavsten_251120.jpg
01:57
NFL Week 12 Preview: Seahawks vs. Titans
nbc_roto_jagscards_251120.jpg
01:49
Play the overs in JAX-ARI with bad defenses
nbc_roto_bucsrams_251120.jpg
02:26
Rams’ injuries open door for desperate Buccaneers
nbc_csu_indvskc_251120.jpg
06:04
NFL Week 12 Preview: Colts vs. Chiefs
nbc_roto_coltchief_251120.jpg
02:24
Chiefs remain overvalued in tough test vs. Colts
nbc_bte_tennflorida_251120.jpg
02:12
Don’t ignore Tennessee’s poor record at Florida
nbc_bte_pittgt_251120.jpg
02:06
Pitt could be the smarter play vs. Georgia Tech
nbc_csu_minvsgb_251120.jpg
04:31
NFL Week 12 Preview: Vikings vs. Packers
nbc_bte_ksuutah_251120.jpg
02:13
Can Utah cover large spread vs. Kansas State?
maye.jpg
04:58
NFL Week 12 Preview: Patriots vs. Bengals
nbc_bte_michmary_251120.jpg
01:48
Target Michigan first half spread vs. Maryland
nbc_csu_nygvsdet_251120.jpg
02:35
NFL Week 12 Preview: Giants vs. Lions
nbc_csu_pitvschi_251120.jpg
04:15
NFL Week 12 Preview: Steelers vs. Bears
nbc_csu_nyjvsbal_251120.jpg
03:53
NFL Week 12 Preview: Jets vs. Ravens
nbc_csu_bufvshou_251120.jpg
06:33
NFL Week 12 Preview: Bills vs. Texans
nbc_pft_joeburrow_251120.jpg
01:25
Burrow could be option for Bengals in Week 12
nbc_pft_snfpreview_251120.jpg
06:29
Donald to be honored during Bucs-Rams on SNF
nbc_pft_cowboysevolution_251120.jpg
06:52
Why Cowboys must get out to early lead vs. Eagles
nbc_pft_chiefsproblems_251120.jpg
11:38
Differences for Chiefs in 2025 than previous years