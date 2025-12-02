Skip navigation
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
DON'T MISS:
NBA Coast 2 Coast Tuesday on NBC and Peacock ft. Knicks vs. Celtics and Thunder vs. Warriors!
Close
Watch Now
Knicks vs. Celtics a 'coin flip,' bet game live
December 2, 2025 12:15 PM
Trysta Krick and Jay Croucher discuss New York Knicks vs. Boston Celtics, where they expect an even matchup with potential to go "down to the wire."
Related Videos
09:43
How OKC is building ‘dynasty’ with draft picks
09:55
Are the Lakers ‘too reliant’ on Doncic?
04:54
Expect Edey to score over 11.5 rebounds vs. Spurs
02:33
Consider the over in Thunder-Warriors on Peacock
09:54
Clippers’ early struggles will cost them playoffs
08:48
Bane, ORL starting to turn corner after slow start
01:22
Lakers need more ‘consistency’ after Suns dominate
01:34
Lakers couldn’t lean on LeBron in loss to Suns
02:50
Brooks on mentoring Gillespie, ‘dawg’ mentality
01:59
Highlights: Suns extinguish Lakers’ winning streak
02:32
Gillespie showed ‘great poise’ against Lakers
01:12
Gillespie, Brooks unpack Suns’ win over Lakers
01:59
Highlights: Markkanen leads Jazz over Rockets
09:37
LAC ‘far and away’ biggest disappointment so far
02:00
Highlights: Davis outduels Jokic, Mavs win
02:13
Magic get crunch-time contributions to defeat CHI
01:48
Highlights: 30-2 run pushes Heat to victory
01:59
Highlights: Porter powers Nets to win vs. Hornets
01:59
HLs: Magic outlast Bulls after second-half rally
05:48
Lakers answering the call since LeBron’s return
01:21
‘Resilient’ Magic found their spark against Bulls
01:58
Highlights: Wizards hang on for win against Bucks
01:59
Highlights: Pistons survive Hawks in narrow win
01:56
Highlights: Cavaliers handle Pacers in road win
09:32
Austin Rivers: ‘I’m frying my pops’
08:05
Alexander-Walker using opportunities to grow
02:04
Wagner showing he can ‘be that guy’ for Magic
04:14
Magic playing their best basketball sans Banchero
01:40
Bulls trying to ‘find their pace’ defensively
03:19
How Wagner, Black have been key for Magic of late
Latest Clips
56
Early lines for Week 14: TEN-CLE, DAL-DET
05:55
Stroud set up well Week 14 against Chiefs
04:23
Target TEs Strange, Schultz on waivers Week 14
06:32
It’s been a tough year for Tiger away from golf
02:39
Who wins Steelers-Ravens ‘disgusting’ matchup?
02:09
‘Door will be open’ for Jets to beat Dolphins
01:57
Saints could keep things close against the Bucs
02:02
Lean on Commanders to cover against Vikings
08:31
Bigger challenge for Tiger: Health or schedule?
07:45
Tiger opens up about Future Competition Committee
02:23
Maye embracing role as ‘conductor’ of offense
33:33
Tiger ways away from knowing what 2026 looks like
01:36
What birthday gift would Florio get Rodgers?
03:35
Bears, Panthers made statements in Week 13
01:37
Questions surround KC amid ‘unprecedented’ season
08:52
Chiefs ‘running out of time’ to get things going
06:18
Who will win a competitive AFC South?
05:18
Garrett, Harris call out Jennings
03:49
Herbert has successful surgery on left hand
08:11
Carter benched for first quarter vs. Patriots
04:00
Olszewski takes huge hit vs. Patriots
03:55
Pats ‘set the tone’ with physicality vs. Giants
08:48
Will Dart change the way he plays?
03:19
Maye making strong case for MVP
07:29
Dart must learn to protect himself from big hits
06:58
Patriots ‘sent a message’ in win vs. Giants
04:43
Koo’s botched FG headlines Giants’ rough night
07:17
Highlights: USWNT v. Italy (En Español)
01:22
Shaw’s curler gives USWNT a 2-0 lead over Italy
01:36
Macario gets U.S opening goal with clever chip
