Top News

The Masters - Final Round
Many more miles to go, but Scottie Scheffler on a Tiger-like run
NASCAR Cup Series AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400
Chase Elliott builds upon Texas win as NASCAR heads to Talladega
T-Mobile Match Play presented by MGM Rewards - Day Three
Nelly Korda returns at LPGA major to face history and expectations, on her terms

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gt_liliavufeature_240416.jpg
Vu uses her grandfather’s journey as inspiration
nbc_golf_gt_equipmentroom_240416.jpg
TaylorMade’s Qi grant straight, consistent shots
nbc_golf_gt_amyrogerschevron_240416.jpg
Chevron Championship increases purse size to $7.9m

Watch Now

Jokic, Doncic and the star-studded NBA MVP race

April 16, 2024 02:04 PM
Tim Legler joins Dan Patrick to break down the NBA Most Valuable Player race, explaining why Nikola Jokic will likely win his third MVP award despite impressive seasons from Luka Doncic and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.
nbc_dps_nbamvprace_240416.jpg
7:11
Patrick: Jokic ‘is the best player in the game’
nbc_rbs_playerstodraftearly_240410.jpg
3:18
Wemby, Johnson headline dynasty league favorites
nbc_rbs_fantsaymvps_240410.jpg
3:46
Lakers’ Davis leading fantasy basketball MVP race
nbc_dps_hastings_240404__842752.jpg
10:49
Will Jokic become a top 10 player of all time?
nbc_roto_rbssteveclifford_240403.jpg
3:40
Hornets’ Clifford to step down after season
nbc_roto_rbsjoelembiid_240403.jpg
3:04
76ers a ‘dangerous’ team given Embiid’s return
nbc_dps_draymondgreenejection_240328.jpg
6:23
Curry ‘really emotional’ after Green’s ejection
nbc_roto_jalengreen_240327.jpg
4:17
Green’s pedigree is finally coming to fruition
nbc_roto_lakersbucks_240327.jpg
3:09
We ‘learned a lot’ about the Lakers without LeBron
nbc_dps_davidpurduminterview_240326.jpg
7:09
What prompted the NBA to investigate Porter?
nbc_dps_porterbettinginvestigation_240326.jpg
11:34
Report: Porter probed for betting irregularities
nbc_roto_basketballjazz_240320.jpg
3:21
Hendricks could be in for productive final stretch
