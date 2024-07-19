 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

The 152nd Open - Day Two
Tiger Woods concludes another lost season with likely goodbye to Royal Troon
AUTO: SEP 07 NASCAR Xfinity Series - Indiana 250
Indianapolis Xfinity race: USA Network info, start time, forecast
nbc_tdf_stage19finish_240719.jpg
2024 Tour de France Standings

Top Clips

nbc_dps_tigerwoodsrecap_240719.jpg
Patrick wonders when enough is enough for Tiger
nbc_golf_danbrownintv_240719.jpg
Brown: Open Championship exceeding expectations
nbc_golf_roryfourthhole_240719.jpg
McIlroy’s Open struggles continue with triple on 4

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

The 152nd Open - Day Two
Tiger Woods concludes another lost season with likely goodbye to Royal Troon
AUTO: SEP 07 NASCAR Xfinity Series - Indiana 250
Indianapolis Xfinity race: USA Network info, start time, forecast
nbc_tdf_stage19finish_240719.jpg
2024 Tour de France Standings

Top Clips

nbc_dps_tigerwoodsrecap_240719.jpg
Patrick wonders when enough is enough for Tiger
nbc_golf_danbrownintv_240719.jpg
Brown: Open Championship exceeding expectations
nbc_golf_roryfourthhole_240719.jpg
McIlroy’s Open struggles continue with triple on 4

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Nuggets could be a ‘career cleanup’ for Westbrook

July 19, 2024 10:34 AM
After the Clippers trade Russell Westbrook to Utah, where he is expected to sign with the Nuggets later, the Dan Patrick Show looks back on the former MVP’s career and how the move to Denver could play out.
Up Next
nbc_dps_danhurley_240617.jpg
14:21
Hurley reveals why he turned down Lakers job
Now Playing
nbc_dps_brunsonnewdeal_240715.jpg
6:26
Knicks, Brunson building ‘special’ team after deal
Now Playing
nbc_dps_jimboeheiminterview_240711.jpg
17:37
Boeheim discusses Team USA, Cooper Flagg
Now Playing
nbc_dps_lakers_hurley_240711.jpg
0:35
Boeheim: Hurley ‘better suited’ for college hoops
Now Playing
nbc_dps_gusjohnsoninterview_240710.jpg
17:41
Johnson: Flagg is going to be ‘special’
Now Playing
nbc_dps_warriorsdynasty_240708.jpg
4:52
Warriors nailing draft picks jumpstarted dynasty
Now Playing
nbc_roto_rbbrookies_240703.jpg
3:12
NBA rookies fantasy managers should draft
Now Playing
nbc_roto_rbbknicks_240703.jpg
4:51
Dalzell: Knicks are second best in the East
Now Playing
nbc_roto_rbbklaymavs_240703.jpg
3:08
How much does Thompson move the needle with Mavs?
Now Playing
nbc_roto_rbbpgsixers_240703.jpg
3:13
Fantasy impact of George heading to Philly
Now Playing
Stephon_Castle.jpg
12:44
Katz: Castle can be ‘highest value’ NBA draft pick
Now Playing
nbc_dps_jensenintv_240627.jpg
6:46
How European pipeline to NBA developed over time
Now Playing