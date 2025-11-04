 Skip navigation
Top News

MLB: Los Angeles Dodgers at Seattle Mariners
2025 MLB Awards: Finalists, schedule, how it works, past winners
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
NCAA Football: Ohio State at Wisconsin
Wisconsin loses running back Dilin Jones and center Jake Renfro for the rest of the season
NCAA Football: Illinois at Purdue
Purdue RB Devin Mockobee will miss the rest of this season after season-ending ankle surgery

Top Clips

nbc_nba_randleanalysis_v2_251103.jpg
Crawford: Randle a borderline ‘cheat code’ for MIN
nbc_nba_netsanalysis_251103.jpg
Nets must ‘find their identity’ with young roster
nbc_nba_juliusrandle_251103.jpg
Randle’s decisiveness key to fast start for MIN

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Reid stops on dime, loses ball, still makes shot

November 3, 2025 08:17 PM
This was a wild sequence from Naz Reid, who stops on a dime and appears to lose the ball despite still making the basket against the Nets, live exclusively on Peacock.

nbc_nba_randleanalysis_v2_251103.jpg
02:07
Crawford: Randle a borderline ‘cheat code’ for MIN
nbc_nba_netsanalysis_251103.jpg
04:34
Nets must ‘find their identity’ with young roster
nbc_nba_juliusrandle_251103.jpg
01:04
Randle’s decisiveness key to fast start for MIN
nbc_nba_fernandezintv_251103.jpg
01:30
Fernandez: Nets must play ‘with purpose’
nbc_nba_pregame_jamorant_251103.jpg
05:26
Reacting to Morant’s comments post-Lakers loss
nbc_roto_jamorant_251103.jpg
01:21
Morant’s suspension raises fantasy questions
nbc_roto_walkerkesslerv2_251103.jpg
01:34
Jazz’s Kessler injury opens door for Nurkić
nbc_roto_jalenwilliamsv2_251103.jpg
01:29
What Williams’ timeline means for OKC in fantasy
nbc_nba_lookingforward_251103.jpg
03:37
Can Luka average 40 points per game this season?
nbc_nba_askkb_251103.jpg
09:48
Should Warriors have drafted Ball over Wiseman?
nbc_bte_timberwolvesnetsv2_251103.jpg
01:58
‘Lay the chalk or pass entirely’ on Wolves-Nets
nbc_nba_chicagosports_251103.jpg
09:55
‘Everything is perfect’ in world of Chicago sports
nbc_nba_draftkings_251103.jpg
04:55
Bet on Markkanen vs. Celtics, George vs. Knicks
nbc_nba_pelicans_251103.jpg
09:54
Are Green, Williamson, Pelicans actually this bad?
nbc_nba_jamorant_251103.jpg
08:36
Beecham: Morant could be ‘left behind’ by NBA
nbc_bte_memphisgrizzliesv2_251103.jpg
02:02
Grizzlies in ‘meltdown mode’ impacts playoff odds
nbc_nba_mannixmorant_251103.jpg
01:32
Unpacking communication between Iisalo, Morant
nbc_nba_lakersheat_251102.jpg
01:58
HLs: Doncic’s triple-double fuels Lakers past Heat
nbc_nba_sunsvsspurs_251102.jpg
01:58
Highlights: Suns take care of Wemby, Spurs at home
nbc_nba_grizzliesraptors_251102.jpg
01:59
HLs: Barrett, Ingram lead Raptors past Grizzlies
nbc_nba_knicksbulls_251102.jpg
01:59
Highlights: Knicks down Bulls to end losing streak
nbc_nba_atlvscle_251102.jpg
01:57
HLs: Cavs sneak past Hawks, get back in win column
nbc_nba_utahvscha_251102.jpg
01:58
Highlights: Hornets breeze by Jazz in blowout win
nbc_nba_phivsbkn_251102.jpg
02:01
Highlights: 76ers handle Nets on the road
nbc_nba_nopvsokc_251102.jpg
01:59
HLs: Thunder dominate Pelicans to stay undefeated
nbc_nba_flaggtalk_251102.jpg
04:11
Flagg’s development tests Dallas’ timeline
nbc_nba_digitalhit_251102.jpg
01:06
Cunningham, Duren guide Detroit past Dallas
nbc_nba_dalvsdet_251101.jpg
02:01
HLs: Pistons take down Mavericks in Mexico City
Duren_MPX.jpg
01:53
Highlights: Duren dunks everything vs. Mavericks
nbc_nba_dalvsdet_cadeintv_251101.jpg
01:25
Cunningham feels the trust with Pistons

nbc_roto_startingpitchers_251103.jpg
02:26
King and other MLB pitchers hitting free agency
nbc_roto_kyletucker_251103.jpg
01:32
Injuries have ‘dulled that shine’ for OF Tucker
nbc_roto_petealonso_251103.jpg
01:48
Alonso vs. Schwarber: Who will get most interest?
nbc_roto_drakelondon_251103.jpg
01:22
London can push for top-three fantasy WR status
nbc_roto_brockbowers_251103.jpg
01:29
Bowers in fantasy tight end tier ‘all by himself’
nbc_roto_calebwilliams_251103.jpg
01:36
Williams’ big Week 9 doesn’t make him a weekly QB1
nbc_roto_jaydendaniels_251103.jpg
01:31
Daniels’ injury puts Mariota on fantasy radar
nbc_pl_update_251103.jpg
04:07
PL Update: Sunderland, Everton share spoils
nbc_pl_regisintv_251103.jpg
01:13
Le Bris shares pros, cons of draw with Everton
nbc_pl_moyesintv_251103.jpg
02:26
Moyes: Everton ‘were abysmal in the second half’
nbc_pl_mw10allgoals_251103.jpg
12:56
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 10
nbc_pl_suneve_251103.jpg
11:07
Extended HLs: Sunderland v. Everton Matchweek 10
nbc_pl_pickfordintv_251103.jpg
02:41
Pickford assesses Everton’s performance in draw
nbc_pl_sunevepostgame_251103.jpg
02:51
Sunderland remain in top four after Everton draw
nbc_roto_dodgersworldseriesv2_251103.jpg
02:06
How LAD-TOR World Series ‘captivated’ audiences
nbc_pl_sungoal1_251103.jpg
01:54
Xhaka blasts Sunderland level with Everton
nbc_cbb_depaulholtmannintv_251103.jpg
07:43
Holtmann knows there will ‘be challenges ahead’
nbc_cbb_xavierpitinointv_251103.jpg
10:32
Pitino: ‘My career has taken so many weird turns’
nbc_pl_evegoal1_251103.jpg
01:20
Ndiaye dazzles to give Everton lead v. Sunderland
GettyImages-2238795908_copy.jpg
09:23
Top 10 Premier League goals: October 2025
nbc_cbb_provenglishintv_251103.jpg
07:51
Friars’ English eager for clash with Hokies
nbc_dps_dodgerswinworldseries_251103.jpg
03:25
Dodgers’ title should push teams to ‘spend more’
nbc_dps_hermedwardsinterview_251103.jpg
14:55
Edwards: ‘We can still play defense’ in the NFL
nbc_dps_worstlossofweekend_251103.jpg
06:55
NFL worst losses: Bengals fall again, Daniels hurt
nbc_cbb_shuhollowayintv_251103.jpg
08:22
Holloway: Seton Hall ready to ‘shock some people’
nbc_cbb_butlermattaintv_251103.jpg
06:52
Butler’s Matta stressing cohesiveness for 2025-26
nbc_ffhh_sundayscaries_251103.jpg
01:54
Love, Kamara among poor Week 9 performances
nbc_ffhh_weekendwarriors_251103.jpg
06:03
Bowers, Dowdle among Week 9 Weekend Warriors
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_251103.jpg
02:40
Best bets for Cardinals vs. Cowboys on MNF
nbc_ffhh_steelertalk_251103.jpg
02:35
Warren gets TDs for Steelers, Metcalf struggles