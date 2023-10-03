Watch Now
Why Maxey can improve his fantasy numbers in 2023
Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey provided solid middle-round value for fantasy managers last year, and he has the potential to bring even more value to teams in 2023.
Up Next
Doncic should be a top 5 pick in fantasy drafts
Doncic should be a top 5 pick in fantasy drafts
While a lingering thigh injury and a shared backcourt with Kyrie Irving are concerns for some fantasy managers, Luka Doncic's productivity is 'too high to pass up' and should be considered with a top 5 draft pick.
Le Batard: Miami morale terrible post-Lillard swap
Le Batard: Miami morale terrible post-Lillard swap
Dan Le Batard joins Dan Patrick to react to the Damian Lillard trade and why Patrick is a 'dirty trickster.'
Barkley pulling for Lillard to win with Bucks
Barkley pulling for Lillard to win with Bucks
Charles Barkley joins the Dan Patrick Show to share his thoughts on Colorado under Deion Sanders, his favorite music, and breaks down Damian Lillard's trade to the Milwaukee Bucks.
Giannis ‘activated’ Bucks interest in Lillard deal
Giannis 'activated' Bucks interest in Lillard deal
Chris Mannix joins the Dan Patrick Show to explain the conversation between Milwaukee and Portland, Giannis Antetokounmpo's role in the Damian Lillard decision and more.
Phoenix ‘did really well’ in Lillard trade
Phoenix 'did really well' in Lillard trade
Dan Patrick lays out the three-team deal, fantasizes about Damian Lillard making an appearance in Green Bay and thinks back to when Giannis Antetokounmpo picked Dame first in the 2023 NBA All-Star Draft.
Lillard deal sparks debate of Milwaukee vs. Miami
Lillard deal sparks debate of Milwaukee vs. Miami
The Dan Patrick show discusses Damian Lillard's trade to Milwaukee, the Travis Kelce-Taylor Swift rumors and where to live if between Milwaukee and Miami.
Magic: Kareem ‘always overlooked’ in today’s age
Magic: Kareem 'always overlooked' in today's age
Dan Patrick chats with Magic Johnson to discuss his involvement with Sideline RSV, how the three-point shot has 'revolutionized' the NBA, and why Kareem Abdul-Jabar is often overlooked in today's day and age.
How will NBA enforce load management rules?
How will NBA enforce load management rules?
Brian Windhorst calls into the Dan Patrick Show to explain the NBA's new load management rules and some of the pitfalls for its practicality.
NBA preview: Can the Cavs threaten the Bucks?
NBA preview: Can the Cavs threaten the Bucks?
Kurt Helin and Corey Robinson preview the Central Division, wondering if the Bucks are heading for a pivot, if Evan Mobley can push the Cavaliers up a level and how the Pacers will progress.
Connaughton: Steph Curry is best point guard ever
Connaughton: Steph Curry is best point guard ever
Pat Connaughton and Dan Patrick debate who the best point guard of all time is between Stephen Curry and Magic Johnson.
Connaughton discusses hardest players to guard
Connaughton discusses hardest players to guard
Milwaukee Bucks shooting guard Pat Connaughton joins the Dan Patrick show alongside Will Ferrell to discuss Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Nikola Jokic and the hardest NBA players to guard.