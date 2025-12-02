Will AD 'generate the most buzz' in trade season?

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Image for https://assets.golfchannel.com/dims4/default/696d007/2147483647/strip/false/crop/4874x2742+0+388/resize/1920x1080!/quality/90/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fversant-production-golfchannel.s3.us-east-1.amazonaws.com%2Fbrightspot%2Ff7%2Fe3%2F24e03b7548ef886a7c5a1a36b03e%2Fhttps-api-imagn.com%2Frest%2Fdownload%2FimageID%3D26861617
Cameron Smith at Australian Open trying to end missed-cut streak
  • Associated Press
    ,
  • Associated Press
    ,
Green Bay Packers v Detroit Lions
Fantasy Football Injury Report Week 14: Amon-Ra St. Brown’s ankle; updates on Omarion Hampton, Tee Higgins
SX 2025 Rd 08 Daytona Coty Schock flies high.JPG
ClubMX announces Max Vohland, Hunter Yoder as West Coast 250 riders, Coty Schock, Devin Simonson East Coast
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_cbb_bigtendominance_251202.jpg
Big Ten teams are ‘built for March’ in 2025
nbc_pl_newtot_251202.jpg
Extended HLs: Newcastle v. Spurs Matchweek 14
nbc_pl_pepintv_251202.jpg
Guardiola assesses Man City’s 5-4 win over Fulham

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Image for https://assets.golfchannel.com/dims4/default/696d007/2147483647/strip/false/crop/4874x2742+0+388/resize/1920x1080!/quality/90/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fversant-production-golfchannel.s3.us-east-1.amazonaws.com%2Fbrightspot%2Ff7%2Fe3%2F24e03b7548ef886a7c5a1a36b03e%2Fhttps-api-imagn.com%2Frest%2Fdownload%2FimageID%3D26861617
Cameron Smith at Australian Open trying to end missed-cut streak
  • Associated Press
    ,
  • Associated Press
    ,
Green Bay Packers v Detroit Lions
Fantasy Football Injury Report Week 14: Amon-Ra St. Brown’s ankle; updates on Omarion Hampton, Tee Higgins
SX 2025 Rd 08 Daytona Coty Schock flies high.JPG
ClubMX announces Max Vohland, Hunter Yoder as West Coast 250 riders, Coty Schock, Devin Simonson East Coast
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_cbb_bigtendominance_251202.jpg
Big Ten teams are ‘built for March’ in 2025
nbc_pl_newtot_251202.jpg
Extended HLs: Newcastle v. Spurs Matchweek 14
nbc_pl_pepintv_251202.jpg
Guardiola assesses Man City’s 5-4 win over Fulham

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Will AD 'generate the most buzz' in trade season?

December 2, 2025 03:53 PM
Chris Mannix, Kurt Helin and Grant Liffmann have their eyes on Trae Young, Ja Morant, James Harden, and most notably, Anthony Davis ahead of NBA trade season.

Related Videos

nbc_nba_mannix_okccompetition_251202.jpg
09:07
Nuggets, Lakers pose biggest threat to Thunder
nbc_nba_mannix_mvprace_251202.jpg
06:52
What gives SGA advantage in MVP race over field?
nbc_nba_mannix_markkanen_251202.jpg
08:56
Mannix: ‘Can’t fathom’ Jazz holding onto Markkanen
nbc_nba_mannix_surprises_251202.jpg
10:23
Heat, Raptors, Pistons among biggest surprises
nbc_roto_phxbooker_251202.jpg
01:31
Who can fill Booker’s void for Suns after injury?
nbc_roto_bknporterjr_251202.jpg
01:36
Porter Jr. only Nets player with fantasy value
nbc_roto_detrotation_251202.jpg
01:28
More to come from Pistons as team gets healthier
nbc_nba_jalen_williams_rumor_251202.jpg
09:43
How OKC is building ‘dynasty’ with draft picks
nbc_nba_better_worse_luka_251202.jpg
09:55
Are the Lakers ‘too reliant’ on Doncic?
nbc_nba_pick_six_edey_251202.jpg
04:54
Expect Edey to score over 11.5 rebounds vs. Spurs
nbc_roto_thunderwarriorv2_251202.jpg
02:33
Consider the over in Thunder-Warriors on Peacock
nbc_nba_wizard_season_251202.jpg
09:54
Clippers’ early struggles will cost them playoffs
nbc_nba_drop_the_mike_251202.jpg
08:48
Bane, ORL starting to turn corner after slow start
sales_nba_buzzworthymoments_251202.jpg
01:17
LeBron throws it down, Ingram beats the buzzer
nbc_roto_nykbos_251202.jpg
02:03
Knicks vs. Celtics a ‘coin flip,’ bet game live
digital_hit_suns_lakers.jpg
01:22
Lakers need more ‘consistency’ after Suns dominate
nbc_nba_lakersstruggling_251201.jpg
01:34
Lakers couldn’t lean on LeBron in loss to Suns
nbc_nba_brooksintv_251201.jpg
02:50
Brooks on mentoring Gillespie, ‘dawg’ mentality
nbc_nba_phxlal2min_251201(2).jpg
01:59
Highlights: Suns extinguish Lakers’ winning streak
nbc_nba_phxlal_gillespie_251201.jpg
02:32
Gillespie showed ‘great poise’ against Lakers
nbc_nba_phxlal_gillespiebrooksintv_251201.jpg
01:12
Gillespie, Brooks unpack Suns’ win over Lakers
nbc_nba_houvsutah_251201.jpg
01:59
Highlights: Markkanen leads Jazz over Rockets
nbc_nba_mannixclippers_251201.jpg
09:37
LAC ‘far and away’ biggest disappointment so far
nbc_nba_dalvsden_251201.jpg
02:00
Highlights: Davis outduels Jokic, Mavs win
nbc_nba_chivsorl_digitalhit_251201.jpg
02:13
Magic get crunch-time contributions to defeat CHI
nbc_nba_lacvsmia_251201.jpg
01:48
Highlights: 30-2 run pushes Heat to victory
nbc_nba_chavsbkn_251201.jpg
01:59
Highlights: Porter powers Nets to win vs. Hornets
nbc_nba_chivsorl_251201.jpg
01:59
HLs: Magic outlast Bulls after second-half rally
nbc_nba_lakerspregame_251201.jpg
05:48
Lakers answering the call since LeBron’s return
nbc_nba_chivsorl_baneintv_251201.jpg
01:21
‘Resilient’ Magic found their spark against Bulls

Latest Clips

nbc_cbb_bigtendominance_251202.jpg
01:56
Big Ten teams are ‘built for March’ in 2025
nbc_pl_newtot_251202.jpg
14:45
Extended HLs: Newcastle v. Spurs Matchweek 14
nbc_pl_pepintv_251202.jpg
01:09
Guardiola assesses Man City’s 5-4 win over Fulham
nbc_pl_haalandintv_251202.jpg
42
Haaland reacts to historic 100 PL goals landmark
nbc_pl_newtotpostgame_251202.jpg
03:12
Takeaways from Spurs’ dramatic draw with Newcastle
nbc_pl_totgoal2_251202.jpg
01:13
Romero’s bicycle kick brings Spurs level at 2-2
nbc_pl_newgoal2_251202.jpg
05:42
Gordon’s penalty gives Newcastle lead over Spurs
nbc_pl_totgoal1_251202.jpg
01:06
Romero equalizes for Spurs against Newcastle
nbc_pl_fulmc_251202.jpg
15:00
Extended HLs: Fulham v. Man City Matchweek 14
nbc_pl_bouevehl_251202.jpg
10:34
Extended HLs: Bournemouth v. Everton Matchweek 14
nbc_pl_newgoal1_251202.jpg
01:37
Guimaraes curls Newcastle in front of Spurs
nbc_gc_keeganreax_251202.jpg
03:46
Ryder Cup loss ‘darkest time’ of Bradley’s career
nbc_pl_evegoal1_251202.jpg
01:28
Grealish’s deflected effort gives Everton lead
nbc_pl_fulgoal4_251202.jpg
01:11
Chukwueze’s brace has Fulham storming back at 5-4
nbc_pl_fulgoal3_251202.jpg
03:54
Chukwueze makes it 5-3 as Fulham launch comeback
nbc_pl_fulgoal2_251202.jpg
56
Iwobi’s strike keeps Fulham within three of City
nbc_pl_mcgoal5_251202.jpg
01:12
Doku’s deflected effort makes it 5-1 v. Fulham
nbc_pl_mcgoal4_251202.jpg
01:28
Foden blasts Manchester City 4-1 ahead of Fulham
nbc_pl_fulgoal1_251202.jpg
01:05
Smith Rowe’s header gives Fulham life v. Man City
nbc_csu_jaxsondart_251202.jpg
04:17
Dart putting body in harm’s way is ‘not worth it’
nbc_pl_mcgoal3_251202.jpg
01:16
Foden’s belter puts Man City up 3-0 against Fulham
nbc_csu_afcnorthodds_251202.jpg
02:17
AFC North odds up in the air in Week 14
nbc_pl_mcgoal2_251202.jpg
01:07
Haaland picks out Reijnders for Man City’s second
nbc_csu_billsrungame_251202.jpg
16:51
Bills run game cooks Steelers with two plays
nbc_roto_amonra_251202.jpg
01:27
Who can step up with St. Brown injured?
nbc_roto_mccarthy_251202.jpg
01:37
McCarthy expected to return as Vikings’ starter
nbc_roto_rhamondre_251202.jpg
01:30
How Stevenson’s return affects Henderson’s work
nbc_pl_mcgoal1_251202.jpg
01:21
Haaland becomes quickest-ever to 100 PL goals
nbc_roto_nymwilliams_251202.jpg
01:50
What Williams’ deal means for Mets’ bullpen plans
nbc_dps_steveyounginterview_251202.jpg
19:40
NCAA needs to ‘fix’ coaches leaving during season