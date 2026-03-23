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NCAA Womens Basketball: Providence at UConn
What March Madness games are on today? Schedule, TV, tipoff times for Second Round of NCAA women’s tournament
Jessie Diggins
Jessie Diggins feels the love in her last cross-country skiing race before retirement
High Point v Arkansas
Why a Cinderella is so hard to find this NCAA Tournament

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Can Duke exploit LSU’s ‘biggest flaw’ in Sweet 16?
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Simms’ WR draft rankings: No. 2 Jordyn Tyson
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Smith-Njigba’s historic deal is ‘well earned’

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Simms' WR draft rankings: No. 4 Carnell Tate

March 23, 2026 11:42 AM
Chris Simms breaks down why Ohio State's Carnell Tate is a fluid receiver but doesn't have the explosive ability that makes him "jump off the screen."

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