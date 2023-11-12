Skip navigation
Every Nix throw from Oregon's Week 11 win vs. USC
November 12, 2023 11:40 AM
Bo Nix picked apart the USC defense for 412 yards and four touchdowns in Oregon's 36-27 win over Caleb Williams and the Trojans in Week 11.
