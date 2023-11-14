 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

The Honda Classic - Round Three
Kirk named PGA Tour’s Courage Award recipient
flag_1920_pga_tour.jpg
Tour adjusts pace-of-play policy, reduces conditional opportunities
hoggard_lavner_love_wolfe.jpg
Rex & Lav: Inside the U.S. Ryder Cup team with DL3

Top Clips

nbc_bfa_dakprescott_231114.jpg
Where does Dak Prescott rank among elite NFL QBs?
nbc_bfa_joshdobbs_231114.jpg
Dobbs has found a home with Minnesota Vikings
nbc_bfa_bills_231114.jpg
Who deserves the blame for the Bills’ struggles?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

The Honda Classic - Round Three
Kirk named PGA Tour’s Courage Award recipient
flag_1920_pga_tour.jpg
Tour adjusts pace-of-play policy, reduces conditional opportunities
hoggard_lavner_love_wolfe.jpg
Rex & Lav: Inside the U.S. Ryder Cup team with DL3

Top Clips

nbc_bfa_dakprescott_231114.jpg
Where does Dak Prescott rank among elite NFL QBs?
nbc_bfa_joshdobbs_231114.jpg
Dobbs has found a home with Minnesota Vikings
nbc_bfa_bills_231114.jpg
Who deserves the blame for the Bills’ struggles?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Payne, Garcia discuss best sounds in basketball

November 14, 2023 04:15 PM
Pharrel Payne and Dawson Garcia interview each other on the best things about Minnesota, how they feel when walking on campus and more.