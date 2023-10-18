Top five defensive backs in the Big Ten

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Samulski’s Arbitrary Fantasy Football Awards before Week 7
Eric Samulski
,
Eric Samulski
,
2024 All-American Bowl’s
Road to the Dome
Tour to Kick Off on November 1
Gus Ramos
,
Gus Ramos
,
Xander: Father’s Ryder Cup comments ‘skewed’ by headlines
Brentley Romine
,
Brentley Romine
,
Top Clips
How McGuff, OSU are building on Elite Eight run
How Illinois channeled momentum into walk-off win
Parsons looking for motivation for Cowboys
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Profile
Profile
Login
Favorites
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Fantasy Sports
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
WNBA
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
USFL
Dog Show
AA Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
Football Season Tools
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Basketball
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Tools
Fantasy Baseball
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Telemundo Deportes
Paris 2024 Olympics
Team USA
Olympics
GolfNow
GolfPass
SportsEngine
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Samulski’s Arbitrary Fantasy Football Awards before Week 7
Eric Samulski
,
Eric Samulski
,
2024 All-American Bowl’s
Road to the Dome
Tour to Kick Off on November 1
Gus Ramos
,
Gus Ramos
,
Xander: Father’s Ryder Cup comments ‘skewed’ by headlines
Brentley Romine
,
Brentley Romine
,
Top Clips
How McGuff, OSU are building on Elite Eight run
How Illinois channeled momentum into walk-off win
Parsons looking for motivation for Cowboys
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Fantasy Sports
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
WNBA
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
USFL
Dog Show
AA Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
Football Season Tools
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Basketball
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Tools
Fantasy Baseball
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Telemundo Deportes
Paris 2024 Olympics
Team USA
Olympics
GolfNow
GolfPass
SportsEngine
Favorites
Profile
Login
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Top five defensive backs in the Big Ten
October 18, 2023 09:17 AM
Pro Football Focus breaks down the top five defensive backs in the Big Ten, including cornerbacks Cooper DeJean and Josh Wallace and safeties Tyler Nubin and Kevin Winston Jr.
Close Ad