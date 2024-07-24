 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_golf_gc_3MOfinaupresser_240723.jpg
3M Open: Nick Dunlap tries to go back-to-back
NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Philadelphia Eagles at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
2024 Philadelphia Eagles Fantasy Preview
A.J. Brown
2024 Fantasy Football Team Previews Hub

Top Clips

nbc_pftpm_belichick_240724.jpg
Belichick passed up ‘any job he wanted’ with 49ers
nbc_pftpm_McCarthy_240724.jpg
McCarthy faces tough challenge as lame duck coach
nbc_roto_rwkodaisenai_240724.jpg
Concern for Senga’s ‘true talent’ after injury

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_golf_gc_3MOfinaupresser_240723.jpg
3M Open: Nick Dunlap tries to go back-to-back
NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Philadelphia Eagles at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
2024 Philadelphia Eagles Fantasy Preview
A.J. Brown
2024 Fantasy Football Team Previews Hub

Top Clips

nbc_pftpm_belichick_240724.jpg
Belichick passed up ‘any job he wanted’ with 49ers
nbc_pftpm_McCarthy_240724.jpg
McCarthy faces tough challenge as lame duck coach
nbc_roto_rwkodaisenai_240724.jpg
Concern for Senga’s ‘true talent’ after injury

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Foreseeing NFL coaching hot seats, franchise tags

July 24, 2024 02:06 PM
Sports Illustrated’s NFL reporter Albert Breer previews the 2024 football season, discussing coaches who will be under a microscope, along with looming contracts with some of the league’s biggest stars.
Up Next
nbc_pftpm_belichick_240724.jpg
3:26
Belichick passed up ‘any job he wanted’ with 49ers
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_McCarthy_240724.jpg
4:38
McCarthy faces tough challenge as lame duck coach
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_tua_240724.jpg
5:48
Tua’s contract situation with Dolphins is ‘fluid’
Now Playing
nbc_dps_dpon18gamenflschedule_240724.jpg
8:51
NFL adding 18th game likely still years away
Now Playing
nbc_dps_breer_coachpressure_240724.jpg
1:39
NFL coaches under the most pressure in 2024
Now Playing
nbc_dps_shanahan_belichick_240724.jpg
2:51
Shanahan deserves credit for contacting Belichick
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_jonescontractbreach_240723.jpg
7:22
Jones contract lawsuit is ‘a dysfunctional mess’
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_mailbag_240723.jpg
17:06
PFT Mailbag: The battle to be Texas’ team and more
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_florescaseupdates_240723.jpg
10:47
Flores lawsuit at standstill amidst arbitration
Now Playing
nbc_dps_dponjordanlove_240723.jpg
12:30
Should Packers go all-in on Love after one year?
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_jamarchase_240723.jpg
5:24
Bengals ‘being cheap’, Chase deal unlikely
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_18gameseason_240723.jpg
4:53
Florio: 18-game NFL seasons are ‘inevitable’
Now Playing