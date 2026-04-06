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Simms doesn't 'buy' Cousins starting over Mendoza
April 6, 2026 04:42 PM
Chris Simms shares why the idea of the Raiders starting veteran Kirk Cousins over presumptive No. 1 overall pick Fernando Mendoza is nothing more than "pre-draft talk."
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