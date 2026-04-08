2026 Masters Tournament: Full 91-player field and how they qualified
Published April 7, 2026 11:13 PM
The field is set for the 90th Masters Tournament, with 91 players to compete in the season’s first major at Augusta National Golf Club.
Here’s a look at the full field and how they qualified (a = amateur):
Masters champions (lifetime)
- Angel Cabrera
- Fred Couples
- Sergio Garcia
- Dustin Johnson
- Zach Johnson
- Hideki Matsuyama
- Rory McIlroy
- Jose Maria Olazabal
- Jon Rahm
- Patrick Reed
- Scottie Scheffler
- Charl Schwartzel
- Adam Scott
- Vijay Singh
- Jordan Spieth
- Bubba Watson
- Mike Weir
- Danny Willett
U.S. Open champions (five years)
- Wyndham Clark
- Bryson DeChambeau
- Matt Fitzpatrick
- J.J. Spaun
The Open champions (five years)
- Brian Harman
- Collin Morikawa
- Xander Schauffele
- Cameron Smith
PGA champions (five years)
- Brooks Koepka
- Justin Thomas
Winners of The Players (three years)
- Cameron Young
U.S. Amateur champion and runner-up
- Mason Howell (a)
- Jackson Herrington (a)
The Amateur champion
- Ethan Fang (a)
Asia-Pacific Amateur champion
- Fifa Laopakdee (a)
Latin America Amateur champion
- Mateo Pulcini (a)
U.S. Mid-Amateur champion
- Brandon Holtz (a)
Top 12 and ties from the 2025 Masters
- Ludvig Åberg
- Corey Conners
- Jason Day
- Harris English
- Max Homa
- Sungjae Im
- Justin Rose
Top 4 and ties from the 2025 U.S. Open
- Tyrrell Hatton
- Viktor Hovland
- Robert MacIntyre
- Carlos Ortiz
Top 4 and ties from the 2025 Open
- Chris Gotterup
- Haotong Li
Top 4 and ties from the 2025 PGA Championship
- Davis Riley
PGA Tour winners since the 2025 Masters (full FedExCup points)
- Akshay Bhatia
- Keegan Bradley
- Jacob Bridgeman
- Brian Campbell
- Nicolas Echavarria
- Tommy Fleetwood
- Ryan Fox
- Ben Griffin
- Kurt Kitayama
- Aldrich Potgieter
- Sepp Straka
- Gary Woodland
Field from the 2025 Tour Championship
- Sam Burns
- Patrick Cantlay
- Harry Hall
- Russell Henley
- Shane Lowry
- Maverick McNealy
- Andrew Novak
- Nick Taylor
Spanish Open champion
- Marco Penge
Japan Open champion
- Naoyuki Kataoka
Hong Kong Open champion
- Tom McKibbin
Australian Open champion
- Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen
South African Open champion
- Casey Jarvis
Top 50 from the final world ranking in 2025
- Michael Brennan
- Ryan Gerard
- Max Greyserman
- Rasmus Højgaard
- John Keefer
- Michael Kim
- Si Woo Kim
- Min Woo Lee
- Alex Noren
- Aaron Rai
- Kristoffer Reitan
- Samuel Stevens
- Sami Valimaki
Top 50 from the April 5, 2025 world ranking
- Daniel Berger
- Nicolai Højgaard
- Note: Højgaard was also a special invitee of the Masters Committee, but he made it into the field via world ranking anyway.
- Jake Knapp
- Matt McCarty