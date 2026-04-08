2026 Masters Tournament: Full 91-player field and how they qualified

The field is set for the 90th Masters Tournament, with 91 players to compete in the season’s first major at Augusta National Golf Club.

Here’s a look at the full field and how they qualified (a = amateur):

Masters champions (lifetime)

Angel Cabrera

Fred Couples

Sergio Garcia

Dustin Johnson

Zach Johnson

Hideki Matsuyama

Rory McIlroy

Jose Maria Olazabal

Jon Rahm

Patrick Reed

Scottie Scheffler

Charl Schwartzel

Adam Scott

Vijay Singh

Jordan Spieth

Bubba Watson

Mike Weir

Danny Willett

U.S. Open champions (five years)

Wyndham Clark

Bryson DeChambeau

Matt Fitzpatrick

J.J. Spaun

The Open champions (five years)

Brian Harman

Collin Morikawa

Xander Schauffele

Cameron Smith

PGA champions (five years)

Brooks Koepka

Justin Thomas

Winners of The Players (three years)

Cameron Young

U.S. Amateur champion and runner-up

Mason Howell (a)

Jackson Herrington (a)

The Amateur champion

Ethan Fang (a)

Asia-Pacific Amateur champion

Fifa Laopakdee (a)

Latin America Amateur champion

Mateo Pulcini (a)

U.S. Mid-Amateur champion

Brandon Holtz (a)

Top 12 and ties from the 2025 Masters

Ludvig Åberg

Corey Conners

Jason Day

Harris English

Max Homa

Sungjae Im

Justin Rose

Top 4 and ties from the 2025 U.S. Open

Tyrrell Hatton

Viktor Hovland

Robert MacIntyre

Carlos Ortiz

Top 4 and ties from the 2025 Open

Chris Gotterup

Haotong Li

Top 4 and ties from the 2025 PGA Championship

Davis Riley

PGA Tour winners since the 2025 Masters (full FedExCup points)

Akshay Bhatia

Keegan Bradley

Jacob Bridgeman

Brian Campbell

Nicolas Echavarria

Tommy Fleetwood

Ryan Fox

Ben Griffin

Kurt Kitayama

Aldrich Potgieter

Sepp Straka

Gary Woodland

Field from the 2025 Tour Championship

Sam Burns

Patrick Cantlay

Harry Hall

Russell Henley

Shane Lowry

Maverick McNealy

Andrew Novak

Nick Taylor

Spanish Open champion

Marco Penge

Japan Open champion

Naoyuki Kataoka

Hong Kong Open champion

Tom McKibbin

Australian Open champion

Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen

South African Open champion

Casey Jarvis

Top 50 from the final world ranking in 2025

Michael Brennan

Ryan Gerard

Max Greyserman

Rasmus Højgaard

John Keefer

Michael Kim

Si Woo Kim

Min Woo Lee

Alex Noren

Aaron Rai

Kristoffer Reitan

Samuel Stevens

Sami Valimaki

Top 50 from the April 5, 2025 world ranking