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2026 Masters Tournament: Full 91-player field and how they qualified

  
Published April 7, 2026 11:13 PM

The field is set for the 90th Masters Tournament, with 91 players to compete in the season’s first major at Augusta National Golf Club.

Here’s a look at the full field and how they qualified (a = amateur):

Masters champions (lifetime)

  • Angel Cabrera
  • Fred Couples
  • Sergio Garcia
  • Dustin Johnson
  • Zach Johnson
  • Hideki Matsuyama
  • Rory McIlroy
  • Jose Maria Olazabal
  • Jon Rahm
  • Patrick Reed
  • Scottie Scheffler
  • Charl Schwartzel
  • Adam Scott
  • Vijay Singh
  • Jordan Spieth
  • Bubba Watson
  • Mike Weir
  • Danny Willett

U.S. Open champions (five years)

  • Wyndham Clark
  • Bryson DeChambeau
  • Matt Fitzpatrick
  • J.J. Spaun

The Open champions (five years)

  • Brian Harman
  • Collin Morikawa
  • Xander Schauffele
  • Cameron Smith

PGA champions (five years)

  • Brooks Koepka
  • Justin Thomas

Winners of The Players (three years)

  • Cameron Young

U.S. Amateur champion and runner-up

  • Mason Howell (a)
  • Jackson Herrington (a)

The Amateur champion

  • Ethan Fang (a)

Asia-Pacific Amateur champion

  • Fifa Laopakdee (a)

Latin America Amateur champion

  • Mateo Pulcini (a)

U.S. Mid-Amateur champion

  • Brandon Holtz (a)

Top 12 and ties from the 2025 Masters

  • Ludvig Åberg
  • Corey Conners
  • Jason Day
  • Harris English
  • Max Homa
  • Sungjae Im
  • Justin Rose

Top 4 and ties from the 2025 U.S. Open

  • Tyrrell Hatton
  • Viktor Hovland
  • Robert MacIntyre
  • Carlos Ortiz

Top 4 and ties from the 2025 Open

  • Chris Gotterup
  • Haotong Li

Top 4 and ties from the 2025 PGA Championship

  • Davis Riley

PGA Tour winners since the 2025 Masters (full FedExCup points)

  • Akshay Bhatia
  • Keegan Bradley
  • Jacob Bridgeman
  • Brian Campbell
  • Nicolas Echavarria
  • Tommy Fleetwood
  • Ryan Fox
  • Ben Griffin
  • Kurt Kitayama
  • Aldrich Potgieter
  • Sepp Straka
  • Gary Woodland

Field from the 2025 Tour Championship

  • Sam Burns
  • Patrick Cantlay
  • Harry Hall
  • Russell Henley
  • Shane Lowry
  • Maverick McNealy
  • Andrew Novak
  • Nick Taylor

Spanish Open champion

  • Marco Penge

Japan Open champion

  • Naoyuki Kataoka

Hong Kong Open champion

  • Tom McKibbin

Australian Open champion

  • Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen

South African Open champion

  • Casey Jarvis

Top 50 from the final world ranking in 2025

  • Michael Brennan
  • Ryan Gerard
  • Max Greyserman
  • Rasmus Højgaard
  • John Keefer
  • Michael Kim
  • Si Woo Kim
  • Min Woo Lee
  • Alex Noren
  • Aaron Rai
  • Kristoffer Reitan
  • Samuel Stevens
  • Sami Valimaki

Top 50 from the April 5, 2025 world ranking

  • Daniel Berger
  • Nicolai Højgaard
    • Note: Højgaard was also a special invitee of the Masters Committee, but he made it into the field via world ranking anyway.
  • Jake Knapp
  • Matt McCarty