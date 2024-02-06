Watch Now
Aikman: Shanahan 'the best head coach in football'
Troy Aikman joins the show to ponder how Brock Purdy will handle his first Super Bowl, recall his Cowboys' propensity for getting in trouble, analyze the Chiefs' claim as "America's Team" and more.
Up Next
Simms questions if 49ers can reach ‘peak’ football
Simms questions if 49ers can reach 'peak' football
Chris Simms and Dan Patrick break down if the San Fransisco 49ers can reach their full potential with little time to spare ahead of Super Bowl LVIII.
Gannon praises Purdy’s ‘incredible poise’
Gannon praises Purdy's 'incredible poise'
18-year NFL veteran and 2002 MVP Rich Gannon joins Matthew Berry and Connor Rogers to discuss Super Bowl LVIII, Brock Purdy's mentality and his thoughts on several young QBs around the league.
Nagy: Chiefs’ offensive creativity stems from Reid
Nagy: Chiefs' offensive creativity stems from Reid
Matt Nagy joins Peter King to provide insight on the "imaginative" plays the Chiefs offense draws up, explain Andy Reid's role in them and more.
Breer breaks down Bill Belichick’s future
Breer breaks down Bill Belichick's future
Albert Breer joins Dan Patrick to highlight the San Francisco 49ers frustration around turf practice fields, gambling on the NFL and what Bill Belichick's future may hold.
49ers defense has to be aggressive vs. Mahomes
49ers defense has to be aggressive vs. Mahomes
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed break down why the San Francisco 49ers defense has to be aggressive and tactical against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs offense in Super Bowl 58.
Best bets for most receiving yards in Super Bowl
Best bets for most receiving yards in Super Bowl
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed break down the odds for most receiving yards in Super Bowl LVII, with Brandon Aiyuk and Travis Kelce having the best odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.
Aiyuk must win man-to-man matchups in Super Bowl
Aiyuk must win man-to-man matchups in Super Bowl
Chris Simms breaks down why Brandon Aiyuk must win his man-to-man matchups against the Kansas City Chiefs' cornerbacks in the Super Bowl, citing his length and speed as attributes that can help him make a difference.
How Williams can take charge if he wants Kingsbury
How Williams can take charge if he wants Kingsbury
Mike Florio and Chris Simms lay out how Caleb Williams can control the narrative if he wants to play for Kliff Kingsbury and ponder why the Bears could be a desirable alternative.
Is Mahomes the 2nd-greatest NFL QB right now?
Is Mahomes the 2nd-greatest NFL QB right now?
The Golics join Dan Patrick to debate where Patrick Mahomes' greatness falls among the all-time greats, discuss the transcendent changes happening within college football leading toward a super conference, and more.
Tucker surprised 49ers are favored vs. Chiefs
Tucker surprised 49ers are favored vs. Chiefs
Ross Tucker tells Dan Patrick why he's surprised that the 49ers are favored against the Chiefs, shares predictions gone wrong, and why he'd be shocked if Bill Belichick isn't an NFL head coach somewhere next season.
49ers reportedly unhappy about practice field
49ers reportedly unhappy about practice field
Mike Florio and Chris Simms break down reports that the Niners aren't thrilled about the firmness of the surface they're practicing on at UNLV.