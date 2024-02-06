 Skip navigation
Kyle Larson test at Phoenix Raceway_Large Image Without Watermark_m96518.jpg
Kyle Larson gets ‘old school’ feel at Phoenix IndyCar test
nbc_bfa_chiefs49ers_240205.jpg
Entering Super Bowl, Brock Purdy can look to past success of late-drafted QBs in matchup with Patrick Mahomes
Diamond Resorts Tournament Of Champions - Round One
Keith, country singer and avid supporter of college golf, dies

nbc_dps_simmsintv_240206.jpg
Simms questions if 49ers can reach ‘peak’ football
nbc_smx_detroitbiggestmoments_240206.jpg
Best SX moments from Detroit Round 5
nbc_golf_dixononwmpo_240206.jpg
Griffin, Fox prepare for WM Phoenix Open debuts

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
New York Yankees
nbc_dps_simmsintv_240206.jpg
Simms questions if 49ers can reach ‘peak’ football
nbc_smx_detroitbiggestmoments_240206.jpg
Best SX moments from Detroit Round 5
nbc_golf_dixononwmpo_240206.jpg
Griffin, Fox prepare for WM Phoenix Open debuts

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
New York Yankees
Aikman: Shanahan 'the best head coach in football'

February 6, 2024 12:17 PM
Troy Aikman joins the show to ponder how Brock Purdy will handle his first Super Bowl, recall his Cowboys' propensity for getting in trouble, analyze the Chiefs' claim as "America's Team" and more.
nbc_dps_simmsintv_240206.jpg
14:28
Simms questions if 49ers can reach ‘peak’ football
Group_Shot_copy.jpg
11:03
Gannon praises Purdy’s ‘incredible poise’
nbc_pk_mattnagyintv_240206.jpg
7:26
Nagy: Chiefs’ offensive creativity stems from Reid
nbc_dps_breerintv_240206.jpg
13:06
Breer breaks down Bill Belichick’s future
nbc_simms_mahomesblitz_240205.jpg
2:08
49ers defense has to be aggressive vs. Mahomes
nbc_simms_receivingyards_240205.jpg
2:14
Best bets for most receiving yards in Super Bowl
nbc_simms_brandonaiyuk_240205.jpg
3:47
Aiyuk must win man-to-man matchups in Super Bowl
nbc_pft_kliffkingsbury_240205.jpg
4:35
How Williams can take charge if he wants Kingsbury
nbc_dps_mikegolicsrandjrinterview_240205.jpg
16:24
Is Mahomes the 2nd-greatest NFL QB right now?
nbc_dps_rosstuckerinterview_240205.jpg
15:21
Tucker surprised 49ers are favored vs. Chiefs
nbc_pft_practicefield_240205.jpg
3:07
49ers reportedly unhappy about practice field
pro_bowl_games.jpg
2:56
Biggest takeaways from 2024 Pro Bowl Games
