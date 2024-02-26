 Skip navigation
Top News

NASCAR Cup Series Ambetter Health 400
Justin Marks: Daniel Suarez’s Atlanta win ‘validation’ for offseason changes
Nebraska v Indiana
Big Ten College Basketball Power Rankings: Nebraska and Iowa up, MSU and Indiana down
Syndication: Daytona Beach News-Journal
2025 Daytona 500 date revealed

Top Clips

nbc_pl_moyesintv_240226.jpg
West Ham ‘back to winning ways’ after win v. Bees
nbc_pl_bregoal2_240226.jpg
Wissa gives Brentford hope late against West Ham
nbc_pl_whugoal4_240226.jpg
Emerson’s wonder strike puts West Ham 4-1 in front

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

NASCAR Cup Series Ambetter Health 400
Justin Marks: Daniel Suarez’s Atlanta win ‘validation’ for offseason changes
Nebraska v Indiana
Big Ten College Basketball Power Rankings: Nebraska and Iowa up, MSU and Indiana down
Syndication: Daytona Beach News-Journal
2025 Daytona 500 date revealed

Top Clips

nbc_pl_moyesintv_240226.jpg
West Ham ‘back to winning ways’ after win v. Bees
nbc_pl_bregoal2_240226.jpg
Wissa gives Brentford hope late against West Ham
nbc_pl_whugoal4_240226.jpg
Emerson’s wonder strike puts West Ham 4-1 in front

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Bears have to 'love' Fields to pass on Williams

February 26, 2024 02:07 PM
The Dan Patrick Show discusses Peter King's report about the Bears potentially dealing the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft and sticking with current quarterback Justin Fields.
Up Next
nbc_dps_tompelisserointerview_240226.jpg
11:54
Signs ‘pointing toward’ Bears drafting Williams
Now Playing
nbc_csu_bigpicture_240226.jpg
14:57
WRs and QBs to watch at the 2024 NFL Combine
Now Playing
nbc_csu_positional_240226.jpg
19:52
Positions to watch at 2024 NFL Combine
Now Playing
nbc_pft_jones_v2_240226.jpg
7:04
King hasn’t ‘trusted’ Giants office until now
Now Playing
nbc_pft_bestofpk_240226.jpg
5:26
Best of King on PFT Live
Now Playing
nbc_pft_nfl_240226.jpg
3:47
NFL salary cap rise is good news for ‘everyone’
Now Playing
nbc_pft_ajbrownlockerroom_240226.jpg
6:35
Brown calling into WIP was ‘pure class’
Now Playing
nbc_pft_pkvocab_240226__468765.jpg
4:01
King’s vocabulary highlights from PFT Live
Now Playing
nbc_pft_shanahan_240226.jpg
5:52
Several head coaches to skip Scouting Combine
Now Playing
nbc_pft_russwilsonfuture_240226.jpg
14:42
Wilson ‘hopes’ to finish his career in Denver
Now Playing
nbc_pft_reidcontractextension_240226.jpg
10:40
Reid, Chiefs reportedly to open talks on extension
Now Playing
nbc_pft_bieniemy_240226.jpg
8:23
Bieniemy to become OC/Associate HC at UCLA
Now Playing