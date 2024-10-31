Watch Now
Bet it in a Minute: CHI-ARI, DET-GB, JAX-PHI
Vaughn Dalzell and Brad Thomas highlight their top bets for Bears-Cardinals, Lions-Packers, and other matchups on the 4 PM slate for Week 9.
Bet it in a Minute: DAL-ATL, MIA-BUF, LV-CIN
Brad Thomas and Vaughn Dalzell dive into their favorite bets for Cowboys-Falcons, Dolphins-Bills, and other matchups on the 1 PM slate this Sunday.
Bet it in a Minute: WAS-NYG, NE-TEN, DEN-BAL
Brad Thomas and Vaughn Dalzell reveal their top bets for several matchups on the 1 PM slate for Week 9 NFL action, including Commanders vs. Giants, Broncos vs. Ravens, and more.
Daniels, Nix headline Berry’s Week 9 QB Love/Hate
Matthew Berry and Connor Rogers highlight several quarterbacks who fantasy managers should target and avoid in Week 9, including Jayden Daniels, Bo Nix, Matthew Stafford and Tua Tagovailoa.
Week 9 TNF best bets: Target Mixon, Hunter
The FFHH crew detail their favorite prop bets for the Week 9 TNF matchup between the Houston Texans and New York Jets, including the over on Joe Mixon's rushing attempts and Danielle Hunter's sacks.
Berry’s flex picks for NFL Week 9: Smith, Brown
Matthew Berry gives his best Week 9 flex players, including Geno Smith, Chase Brown, Zach Ertz and Courtland Sutton.
Bills, Lions, Browns lead NFL Week 9 best bets
Mike Florio and Chris Simms break down their picks for NFL Week 9, including the Buffalo Bills, Detroit Lions, Cleveland Browns and more.
NFL Week 9 preview: Colts vs. Vikings
With Joe Flacco stepping in for Anthony Richardson, the Colts' offense may be balanced enough to make some plays, but Simms thinks the Vikings' offense will be the difference on Week 9 Sunday Night Football.
NFL Week 9 preview: Buccaneers vs. Chiefs
The Buccaneers are desperate for a win in Week 9 against the Chiefs, and while Florio thinks they'll give themselves a chance, Simms thinks Kansas City has figured out a formula that'll help them coast.
NFL Week 9 preview: Rams vs. Seahawks
Now that the Rams have key assets Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua back in the fold, Simms and Florio agree it's hard to see the Seahawks' defense doing enough to slow them down in NFL Week 9.
NFL Week 9 preview: Lions vs. Packers
Simms thinks if there's one team that can hang with the Lions from a talent standpoint, it's the Packers -- but will it be enough to carry Green Bay past Detroit in Week 9 despite questions about Jordan Love's health?
Nacua tops Berry’s Week 9 WR/TE Love/Hate list
Matthew Berry and the Happy Hour crew discuss the love/hate list for pass catchers in Week 9, including Puka Nacua, Chris Olave, Evan Engram and Diontae Johnson.