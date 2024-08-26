Watch Now
Bears 'have pieces' to replicate Texans formula
Chris Simms and Connor Rogers evaluate the Chicago Bears roster, discussing why they have the pieces in place to replicate the Houston Texans formula from 2023.
Steelers have 'a lot of questions' entering 2024
Chris Simms and Connor Rogers discuss the crumbs dropped by the Pittsburgh Steelers about Russell Wilson being the starting quarterback, who the key receiving weapons are and the depth on the defense.
Where 49ers stand after 2024 NFL preseason
Chris Simms and Connor Rogers play a round of "Better, Worse or Same" to evaluate how the 49ers look ahead of the regular season and where the WR situation stands with Brandon Aiyuk.
Examining odds for defending NFL divisional champs
Chris Simms and Connor Rogers examine the DraftKings Sportsbook division winner odds for defending champions, discussing why the Tampa Bay Buccaneers could provide the most value.
Patriots rebuild is going to 'take a little bit'
Chris Simms and Connor Rogers evaluate the New England Patriots roster, explaining why it's going to take multiple offseasons until the team is ready to compete.
Simms eyes Nabers, Thomas Jr. in rookie WR markets
With odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook, Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed dive into which rookie pass catchers are among the favorites to lead their draft class in receiving yards.
Projecting Robinson's role in Cardinals' defense
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed analyze the potential of Arizona Cardinals rookie defensive linemen Darius Robinson, breaking down his physical skillset and the role he might play in the NFL.
ARI will plan 'entire offense' around Harrison Jr.
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed discuss what aspects of Marvin Harrison Jr.'s game stands out to them, including his maturity and nuance that are "above the normal" first-round WR prospect.
Nabers will be the 'go-to guy' for the Giants
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed explain why Malik Nabers is the "most versatile and explosive" receiver on the New York Giants, making him the No. 1 target for Daniel Jones heading into the season.
Did Nix lock up starting job for DEN vs. GB?
Chris Simms details why he would be "shocked" if Sean Payton didn't name Bo Nix the Week 1 starter for the Broncos given his most recent performance in the preseason against the Packers.
Pats show they don't trust Maye given play calling
Chris Simms picks apart Drake Maye's inconsistencies during his preseason performance against the Eagles, showing that he's still not ready to play and why there's no way New England is going to start him in Week 1.
Daniels looks the part at QB for Commanders
Chris Simms says the "comfort level is real" for Jayden Daniels at the helm for the Commanders, and is displaying how he's a natural thrower and runner for Washington during the preseason.