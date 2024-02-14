 Skip navigation
Watch Now

Simms' SB LVIII film review: Purdy, 49ers' offense

February 14, 2024 01:22 PM
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed dive into Super Bowl LVIII tape to assess the San Francisco 49ers' offensive performance against Steve Spagnuolo and the Chiefs' defense.
