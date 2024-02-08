 Skip navigation
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Chiefs have more momentum than 49ers entering SB

February 8, 2024 03:17 PM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms preview Super Bowl LVIII between the 49ers and Chiefs, including the betting odds and why Kansas City is likely to win even though the 49ers at their best are a better team.
Up Next
nbc_simms_picks_240208.jpg
5:09
Super Bowl LVIII preview: 49ers vs. Chiefs
Now Playing
nbc_simms_mahomesblitz_240205.jpg
2:08
49ers defense has to be aggressive vs. Mahomes
Now Playing
nbc_simms_receivingyards_240205.jpg
2:14
Best bets for most receiving yards in Super Bowl
Now Playing
nbc_simms_brandonaiyuk_240205.jpg
3:47
Aiyuk must win man-to-man matchups in Super Bowl
Now Playing
nbc_simms_draftkingsmvpodds_240131.jpg
2:58
QBs lead SB MVP odds, but plenty of ‘dark horses’
Now Playing
nbc_simms_lionsoffense_v2_240131.jpg
7:34
How Chiefs can take page out of Lions book vs. SF
Now Playing
nbc_simms_awsmahomes_240131.jpg
3:54
Chiefs, Mahomes effective in screen game vs. BAL
Now Playing
nbc_simms_purdy_240129.jpg
6:18
49ers forced the issue defensively in second half
Now Playing
nbc_simms_baljacksonaws_240129__548300.jpg
5:48
How Flowers’ fumble sank Ravens’ win probability
Now Playing
nbc_csu_chiefsravensv2_240125.jpg
22:56
AFC Championship preview: Chiefs vs. Ravens
Now Playing
nbc_csu_lions49ersv2_240125.jpg
13:42
NFC Championship preview: Lions vs. 49ers
Now Playing
nbc_csu_bestbets_240125.jpg
2:25
49ers, KC-BAL total lead Conference Champ. bets
Now Playing