MLB: Chicago Cubs at Athletics
Cubs at Athletics Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for April 2
MLB: Colorado Rockies at Philadelphia Phillies
Rockies at Phillies Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for April 2
MLB: Atlanta Braves at Los Angeles Dodgers
Braves at Dodgers Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, trends and stats for Series Finale

nbc_rotobte_mlbhrleader_250402.jpg
Does Judge have competition in HR leader market?
nbc_golf_meghaganne_250402.jpg
Ganne: Record-setting round came to me in a dream
nbc_golf_aonnext10andswing5_250402.jpg
Lee, Woodland jump up in Aon standings

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Which team is most likely to draft star RB Jeanty?

April 2, 2025 12:51 PM
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed discuss the teams with the highest betting odds to draft standout RB Ashton Jeanty, including the Las Vegas Raiders, Chicago Bears and Dallas Cowboys.

nbc_csu_ashtonjeantyV2_250402.jpg
12:00
Simms’ RB draft rankings: No. 1 Ashton Jeanty
nbc_csu_rjharvey_250402.jpg
08:24
Simms’ RB draft rankings: No. 3 RJ Harvey
nbc_csu_bhayshultuten_250402.jpg
06:31
Simms’ RB draft rankings: No. 4 Bhayshul Tuten
nbc_csu_treveyonhenderson_250402.jpg
07:13
Simms’ RB draft rankings: No. 5 TreVeyon Henderson
nbc_pft_parcells_250402.jpg
59
Patriots to induct Parcells into team’s HOF
nbc_pft_johnson_250402.jpg
02:45
Johnson ‘enjoyed’ beating LaFleur twice a year
nbc_pft_purdy_250402.jpg
14:47
How York calling Purdy top 10 QB affects contract
nbc_pft_newrules_250402.jpg
03:31
New NFL rules for 2025 season explained
nbc_pft_lionsproposal_250402.jpg
01:29
NFL tables Lions’ playoff seeding proposal
nbc_pft_parsonscontract_250402.jpg
06:53
DAL has ulterior motive with Parsons offer
nbc_pft_rodgersvikings_250402.jpg
04:14
O’Connell clarifies Rodgers reached out to Vikings
nbc_pft_rodgerssteeers_250402.jpg
04:10
Does Rodgers want to continue Favre’s career arc?
nbc_pft_pushvskickoff_250402.jpg
02:21
Comparing safety of tush push to dynamic kickoff
nbc_pft_goodellstance_250402.jpg
06:23
Where Goodell stands on proposed tush push ban
nbc_pft_jonesonparsons_250402.jpg
08:45
Jones wanted to do Parsons’ deal without his agent
nbc_pft_teamsusingsafety_250402.jpg
14:42
Teams citing safety to ban play they can’t stop
nbc_pft_preventingpush_250402.jpg
04:20
Prohibiting an immediate push is ‘a half measure’
nbc_pft_pushingandpulling_250402.jpg
05:54
NFL to consider prohibiting pushing and pulling
nbc_pft_tushpushtabled_250402.jpg
08:28
Did Packers ‘light the fuse’ for tush push ban?
nbc_roto_breecehall_250401.jpg
01:16
Jets’ Hall will have backfield competition in 2025
nbc_roto_goedert_250401.jpg
01:17
Goedert reportedly could be traded during draft
nbc_pft_woodyjohnson_250401.jpg
05:46
Johnson calls his NFLPA grade F ‘totally bogus’
nbc_pft_reichtostanford_250401.jpg
01:51
Stanford hires Reich as interim head coach
nbc_pft_kirkcousins_250401.jpg
08:03
Cousins has made ATL aware he wants to be starter
nbc_pft_rodgesanddk_250401.jpg
04:08
Rodgers-Metcalf throwing session points to PIT
nbc_pft_briandaboll_250401.jpg
06:01
Giants could turn to Hunter at No. 3
nbc_pft_tushpush_250401.jpg
17:14
Language is most important part for tush push ban
nbc_pft_kevinwarren_250401.jpg
23:31
Johnson sold Warren 10 minutes into his interview
nbc_pft_watsonmistake_250401.jpg
09:08
Browns owner Haslam admits mistake with Watson
nbc_pft_cletradepick_copy.jpg
04:14
Browns should trade down to maximize draft picks

nbc_rotobte_mlbhrleader_250402.jpg
01:15
Does Judge have competition in HR leader market?
nbc_golf_aonnext10andswing5_250402.jpg
01:22
Lee, Woodland jump up in Aon standings
nbc_golf_mattmccartyintv_250402.jpg
07:19
McCarty: ‘I feel really good’ heading into Masters
jokicclutch.jpg
01:32
Jokic flips NBA Clutch Player of the Year race
eagles_tushpush.jpg
16:46
Eagles will dominate regardless of tush push
jokicclutchaward.jpg
02:23
Jokic flips Clutch Player of the Year award race
nbc_bte_pistonsthunder_250402.jpg
01:41
Lay points with Thunder to cover vs. Pistons
nbc_bte_valeroopen_250402.jpg
01:02
McCarthy worth an early bet at Valero Texas Open
nbc_dps_brockpurdy_250402.jpg
07:16
Does Purdy deserve a big contract from 49ers?
cam_mpx.jpg
11:17
Sanchez: Ward has ‘X-factor’ among NFL draft QBs
nbc_pl_pereiraintv_250401.jpg
03:48
Pereira describes ‘emotional’ win over West Ham
nbc_pl_merseysidedisc_250401.jpg
02:09
How will Everton approach showdown with Liverpool?
nbc_pl_nfmanurecap_250401.jpg
02:08
Forest’s dream continues after beating Man United
nbc_pl_update_250401.jpg
12:30
PL Update: Forest edge past Man United
nbc_pl_potterintv_250401.jpg
01:36
Potter: West Ham ‘need to do better’
nbc_pl_riceintv_250401.jpg
01:12
Rice describes Saka’s ‘special’ return for Arsenal
nbc_pl_munnfo_250401.jpg
09:39
Extended HLs: Forest v. Man United Matchweek 30
nbc_golf_asterisk_250401.jpg
05:06
History backing Talley, atop her game at Augusta
nbc_pl_wolwhu_250401.jpg
07:26
Extended HLs: Wolves v. West Ham Matchweek 30
nbc_pl_arsful_250401.jpg
10:13
Extended HLs: Arsenal v. Fulham Matchweek 30
nbc_golf_lottie_250401.jpg
04:35
Woad taking extra attention in stride at Augusta
nbc_golf_anwav2_250401.jpg
04:45
Malixi WDs from Augusta National Women’s Amateur
nbc_pl_arsgoal2v2_250401.jpg
01:40
Martinelli’s flick finds Saka to make it 2-0
nbc_pl_fulgoal1_250401.jpg
56
Muniz pulls one back for Fulham against Arsenal
deegan_beaumer.jpg
13:55
Supercross 2025: Seattle biggest moments
nbc_pl_arsgoal1_250401.jpg
01:19
Merino’s effort gives Arsenal lead v. Fulham
nbc_pl_nfogoal1v2_250401.jpg
01:20
Elanga’s breathtaking run gives Forest lead
nbc_pl_strandlarsengoal_250401.jpg
01:15
Strand Larsen blasts Wolves in front of West Ham
nbc_cbb_secdominance_250401.jpg
08:39
Does SEC need a title to validate dominant season?
nbc_cbb_chalkfinalfour_250401.jpg
04:58
Dominance of 1-seeds sets up special Final Four