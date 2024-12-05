Watch Now
NFL Week 14 preview: Bears vs. 49ers
Mike Florio and Chris Simms assess how much interim head coach Thomas Brown gives the Bears a chance to win against a reeling 49ers team in need of a bounce back.
Up Next
NFL Week 14 preview: Chargers vs. Chiefs
NFL Week 14 preview: Chargers vs. Chiefs
Chris Simms predicts the Chargers will breach the Chiefs' vulnerable defense and come out on top on Sunday Night Football, but Mike Florio thinks Kansas City can avoid the upset.
NFL Week 14 preview: Bills vs. Rams
NFL Week 14 preview: Bills vs. Rams
Chris Simms and Mike Florio are on the Bills bandwagon in Week 14, as Josh Allen takes on Matthew Stafford and the Rams in a high-octane showdown.
Fins, Falcons & Birds headline Week 14 best bets
Fins, Falcons & Birds headline Week 14 best bets
Chris Simms and Mike Florio run through their most confident picks for Week 14 of the 2024 NFL season.
NFL Week 14 preview: Bengals vs. Cowboys
NFL Week 14 preview: Bengals vs. Cowboys
Chris Simms and Mike Florio could see a settled-in Cooper Rush and the Cowboys giving the Bengals some trouble, but not enough to spring the upset on Monday Night Football.
NFL Week 14 preview: Seahawks vs. Cardinals
NFL Week 14 preview: Seahawks vs. Cardinals
Chris Simms and Mike Florio break down their picks for the Seahawks-Cardinals matchup, with both taking Arizona due to home field advantage and the top spot in the NFC West on the line.
NFL Week 14 preview: Jaguars vs. Titans
NFL Week 14 preview: Jaguars vs. Titans
Mike Florio and Chris Simms like the Titans to bounce back at home against a Jaguars team in "disarray" as Will Levis continues to prove his place as the team's franchise QB.
NFL Week 14 preview: Browns vs. Steelers
NFL Week 14 preview: Browns vs. Steelers
Mike Florio and Chris Simms analyze if the Browns loss in Week 13 ends the "hope energy" in Cleveland or if the Steelers can continue to expand its pass offense and rectify their loss to split the season series.
NFL Week 14 preview: Saints vs. Giants
NFL Week 14 preview: Saints vs. Giants
Chris Simms doesn't think Drew Lock and the Giants will be able to beat the Saints in Week 14, but he likes New York to keep things relatively close and cover the spread, while Mike Florio is taking the G-men outright.
NFL Week 14 preview: Jets vs. Dolphins
NFL Week 14 preview: Jets vs. Dolphins
After playing on Thanksgiving, Miami had extra days to prepare for a Week 14 matchup against the Jets, but Chris Simms and Mike Florio believe it won't make much difference anyway because the Dolphins are just better.
NFL Week 14 preview: Panthers vs. Eagles
NFL Week 14 preview: Panthers vs. Eagles
Chris Simms and Mike Florio discuss why they do not think the red-hot Eagles will get tripped up against the Panthers in Week 14, despite Carolina gaining momentum in recent weeks.
NFL Week 14 preview: Falcons vs. Vikings
NFL Week 14 preview: Falcons vs. Vikings
Kirk Cousins returns to Minnesota for the first time as a member of the Falcons, and while Mike Florio likes the veteran QB to rebound from a spate of subpar performances, he and Chris Simms are taking the Vikings.