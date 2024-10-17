 Skip navigation
nbc_csu_bestbets_241017.jpg
Bills, Jets, Lions lead NFL Week 7 best bets
nbc_csu_balvstb_241017.jpg
NFL Week 7 preview: Ravens vs. Buccaneers
nbc_csu_lacvsari_241017.jpg
NFL Week 7 preview: Chargers vs. Cardinals

Other PFT Content

Drake Maye throws three TD passes, but Patriots get blown out by Texans to fall to 1-5
Will Anderson is the AFC defensive player of the week
Cleveland Browns vs Baltimore Ravens
Report: Nick Chubb is expected to play in Week 7
Las Vegas Raiders v Denver Broncos
Maxx Crosby lashes out at criticism over his failure to attend Browns game
NFL Week 7 preview: Chiefs vs. 49ers

October 17, 2024 12:19 PM
Chris Simms and Mike Florio break down the upcoming matchup between the Chiefs and 49ers, in which they both believe KC will the victors in the Super Bowl rematch.
nbc_csu_bestbets_241017.jpg
1:57
Bills, Jets, Lions lead NFL Week 7 best bets
nbc_csu_balvstb_241017.jpg
2:37
NFL Week 7 preview: Ravens vs. Buccaneers
nbc_csu_lacvsari_241017.jpg
1:11
NFL Week 7 preview: Chargers vs. Cardinals
nbc_csu_nyjvspit_241017.jpg
2:45
NFL Week 7 preview: Jets vs. Steelers
nbc_csu_carvswas_241017.jpg
2:03
NFL Week 7 preview: Panthers vs. Commanders
nbc_csu_lvvslar_241017.jpg
2:37
NFL Week 7 preview: Raiders vs. Rams
2:35
NFL Week 7 preview: Patriots vs. Jaguars
2:35
NFL Week 7 preview: Patriots vs. Jaguars
3:42
NFL Week 7 preview: Texans vs. Packers
3:42
NFL Week 7 preview: Texans vs. Packers
2:28
NFL Week 7 preview: Bills vs. Titans
2:28
NFL Week 7 preview: Bills vs. Titans
3:13
NFL Week 7 preview: Seahawks vs. Falcons
3:13
NFL Week 7 preview: Seahawks vs. Falcons
nbc_csu_phivsnyg_241017.jpg
4:18
NFL Week 7 preview: Eagles vs. Giants
2:03
NFL Week 7 preview: Bengals vs. Browns
2:03
NFL Week 7 preview: Bengals vs. Browns
