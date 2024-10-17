Watch Now
NFL Week 7 preview: Chiefs vs. 49ers
Chris Simms and Mike Florio break down the upcoming matchup between the Chiefs and 49ers, in which they both believe KC will the victors in the Super Bowl rematch.
Bills, Jets, Lions lead NFL Week 7 best bets
Chris Simms and Mike Florio run through their favorite bets for Week 7 of the NFL season, including the Bills laying a big number vs. the Titans and the Jets as favorites against the Steelers.
NFL Week 7 preview: Ravens vs. Buccaneers
Chris Simms thinks the Ravens and Buccaneers will combine for an "awesome, high-scoring affair" during Week 7, and Mike Florio doesn't disagree, but they're split on which team will emerge victorious in Tampa Bay.
NFL Week 7 preview: Chargers vs. Cardinals
Chris Simms perceives the Chargers and Cardinals contest as an easy decision in favor of Los Angeles, but Mike Florio believes Kyler Murray is primed for a breakout performance for Arizona.
NFL Week 7 preview: Jets vs. Steelers
Chris Simms and Mike Florio are eager to see what Aaron Rodgers and the Jets look like with Davante Adams on Sunday Night Football vs. Russell Wilson and Pittsburgh, but both are split on the team that'll secure the win.
NFL Week 7 preview: Panthers vs. Commanders
Chris Simms and Mike Florio think Washington should be in command against Carolina and expect the hosts to win and cover in Week 7.
NFL Week 7 preview: Raiders vs. Rams
Chris Simms and Mike Florio expect the Raiders to be frisky in a de facto home game against the Rams, but they still expect L.A. to emerge victorious at SoFi Stadium.
NFL Week 7 preview: Patriots vs. Jaguars
The Patriots and Jaguars enter their Week 7 matchup with only one win each, so Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss why they think the Jaguars will bounce back after an embarrassing Week 6 loss.
NFL Week 7 preview: Texans vs. Packers
Mike Florio and Chris Simms preview a "sneaky great" matchup between the Texans and Packers, and why both believe Green Bay will come out on top at home vs. a Houston team that is lacking a signature win.
NFL Week 7 preview: Bills vs. Titans
While they believe Tennessee's defense could keep it in the game against Buffalo, Chris Simms and Mike Florio both like the Bills' chances against the Titans in Week 7.
NFL Week 7 preview: Seahawks vs. Falcons
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss whether the Seahawks can get back on the winning track, and the many positives of the Falcons offense led by Kirk Cousins.
NFL Week 7 preview: Eagles vs. Giants
Chris Simms and Mike Florio preview the NFC East tilt between rivals Philadelphia and the Giants, featuring the return of Saquon Barkley to New York for the first time, as both anticipate Philly avoiding disappointment.