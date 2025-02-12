 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_superbowlmvpvoting_250213.jpg
Inside SB LIX MVP: Hurts got 12 out of 20 votes
jalenhurts_720x405_2408507971963.jpg
What Eagles’ search for new OC means for Hurts
nbc_pft_kelcetimeline_250213.jpg
How Free Agency factors into Kelce’s timeline

Other PFT Content

Russell_Wilson_Pete_Carrol_Cover.jpg
A Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson reunion will be more complicated than it appears
Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Los Angeles Rams v New Orleans Saints
Seahawks announce Klint Kubiak as their new offensive coordinator
Fangio outmatched Mahomes, Chiefs 'in a big way'

February 12, 2025 12:34 PM
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed look back on Super Bowl LIX, analyzing how Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio was able to outmatch the Kansas City Chiefs offense without calling a single blitz.
nbc_csu_hurtsspagnuolo_250212.jpg
15:11
Spagnuolo did ‘really well’ against Eagles offense
nbc_simms_chiefs_250210.jpg
3:21
Super Bowl LIX among Mahomes’ worst career losses
nbc_simms_eaglespassrush_250210.jpg
6:54
Eagles’ D-line puts up dominant display in SB
nbc_simms_damnokay_250210.jpg
7:35
Williams, Carter top Super Bowl unsung heroes
nbc_simms_sblixpicks_250206.jpg
5:24
Super Bowl LIX preview: Chiefs vs. Eagles
nbc_simms_foreaglestowin_250206.jpg
3:39
For PHI to win Super Bowl LIX, Hurts must audible
nbc_simms_sblixtop5nonqbsv2_250203.jpg
18:42
Super Bowl LIX most important non-QB players
nbc_simms_traviskelcefuture_250203.jpg
1:57
Chiefs’ Kelce a ‘top three’ TE of all time
eagles__621545.jpg
1:40
Super Bowl LIX sack odds: Target Carter, Smith
nbc_simms_garrettbreaknews_250203.jpg
7:14
Most appealing landing spots for Garrett
nbc_csu_chiefsoffenseeaglesdefense_250129.jpg
17:33
Eagles defense ‘can’t sit back’ against Mahomes
nbc_csu_superbowlmvp_250129.jpg
2:58
Super Bowl LIX MVP odds: Can Chiefs’ Kelce win?
