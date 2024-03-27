Watch Now
Rogers' 2024 NFL Draft EDGE rankings
Connor Rogers walks through his EDGE rankings for the 2024 NFL Draft, led by Jared Verse and Laiatu Latu.
How new NFL kickoff rules impact special teams
New Orleans Saints special teams coordinator Darren Rizzi chats with Dan Patrick about why the recent NFL kickoff rule changes are a positive thing for the game and a clear win for player safety.
Can there be too much NFL to go around?
With the NFL announcing more special games featuring international locations and a Christmas slate, Dan Patrick and Co. wonder if the league is oversaturating the market.
Landing spots for McCarthy, Maye, Alt in top five
Former NFL executive Mike Tannenbaum joins Dan Patrick to discuss the rule changes to NFL kickoffs, what he expects from the 2024 NFL Draft, J.J. McCarthy's outlook and much more.
Simms’ ‘24 draft rankings: Top four EDGE prospects
Chris Simms reveals his rankings for the top EDGE prospects in the 2024 NFL Draft class and breaks them into two tiers, from Dallas Turner to Chop Robinson and more.
Odds for first defender selected in 2024 NFL Draft
From Dallas Turner to Quinyon Mitchell, Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed dive into the odds, provided by DraftKings Sportsbook, for the first defender to be off the board in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Simms’ EDGE draft rankings: No. 3 Jared Verse
Despite being a tier below this year's top EDGE prospects, Chris Simms fully believes Jared Verse's pass-rush capabilities will make him a first-round pick and day-one NFL starter in the NFL.
Simms’ EDGE draft rankings: No. 4 Chop Robinson
Chris Simms explains to Ahmed Fareed why Penn State's Chop Robinson's unique speed and explosion have earned him the No. 4 spot on Simms' draft rankings list of edge rushers.
Simms’ EDGE draft rankings: No. 2 Laiatu Latu
Chris Simms breaks down why he likes the instinctive quality of Laiatu Latu's game off the edge and explains how he views the impact of Latu's medical track record.
Simms’ EDGE draft rankings: No. 1 Dallas Turner
Chris Simms explains to Ahmed Fareed why Alabama's Dallas Turner is the top-ranked EDGE on his draft board due to his many existing elite traits combined with his high ceiling.
Pats upgrading facilities after poor NFLPA survey
Mike Florio and Chris Simms outline how the old-school mentality showed glaring flaws in the Patriots facilities and how this could lead to free agents being less interested and current players eager to leave.
Scale of 1-10: Impact of NFL rule changes
Mike Florio and Chris Simms weigh in on the impact of bumping back the trade deadline, an emergency QB coming from the practice squad and using replay to overturn rulings that a QB was down or out of bounds.