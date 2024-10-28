Watch Now
Dak connects with wide-open Lamb for TD
Dak Prescott breathes life back into the Cowboys with a 7-yard touchdown pass to CeeDee Lamb to close the Niners’ lead to 27-17 in the fourth quarter.
Cowboys have become ‘one dimensional’
Tony Dungy, Rodney Harrison and Jac Collinsworth unpack where the Cowboys came up short against the 49ers and how their style of play has faded compared to what it once was.
Lynch explains how to manage 49ers’ injured roster
John Lynch joins Tony Dungy, Rodney Harrison and Jac Collinsworth to peel back the curtain on his approach as the GM, how the team is fighting through adversity, his history with Tony Dungy and more.
Warner’s halftime speech helps spark the 49ers
San Francisco linebacker Fred Warner joins PSNFF to talk about how the 49ers were able to generate takeaways against the Dallas Cowboys and discuss the top performances of his teammates on offense.
Kittle, 49ers gifted championship belts from SNF
Brock Purdy, George Kittle and Isaac Guerendo join Melissa Stark to reflect on the 49ers victory over the Cowboys on Sunday Night Football and the trio get presented championship belts for National Tight Ends Day.
Highlights: 49ers fend off late Cowboys push
The Niners came out of halftime and put up 21 points in the third quarter, but had to dig deep when the Cowboys tried to make a run late, ultimately pulling off a 30-24 win on Sunday Night Football.
Speed Round: Are Lions the best team in football?
The FNIA crew rip through a speed round to debate whether the Detroit Lions are the best team in the NFL, discuss if the Arizona Cardinals are contenders and why the Dallas Cowboys should've hired Dan Quinn.
Winston injects life into Browns in Week 8 victory
The FNIA crew breaks down the Cleveland Browns' Week 8 victory over the Baltimore Ravens, analyzing why the team has new life under veteran quarterback Jameis Winston.
Why Commanders could be a ‘team of destiny’
The FNIA crew discuss Jayden Daniels' Hail Mary as time expired to defeat the Chicago Bears in Week 8 and why the Washington Commanders could be a "team of destiny" this season.
Kittle gets wide open on pick play to score
49ers wide receiver Chris Conley clears the space for George Kittle, who reigns in the pass from Brock Purdy for San Francisco's second TD of the night.
Guerendo muscles in his first career TD
Isaac Guerendo fights through traffic to dive into the end zone for the 49ers’ first touchdown of the night and his first career touchdown in the third quarter against the Cowboys.
Cowboys’ Elliott powers into end zone for TD
Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott plunges into the end zone for a 1-yard score to give Dallas a second quarter lead against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday Night Football.