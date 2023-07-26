Watch Now
Daniel embraced being a backup quarterback
NFL free agent quarterback Chase Daniel joins Dan Patrick to discuss waiting for his next job offer, being a backup, winning a Super Bowl his rookie year, Justin Herbert’s new contract and running back salaries.
Up Next
Bijan and Henry should soar over rushing totals
Bijan and Henry should soar over rushing totals
Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher examine the season-long rushing and touchdown totals for Bijan Robinson, Derrick Henry and Austin Ekeler, discussing who they like to go over and what to watch out for when betting these.
Kupp and Adams best bets for NFL receiving leader
Kupp and Adams best bets for NFL receiving leader
Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher take a look at the NFL receiving leader odds for the 2023-24 season, highlighting the best value bets and who could surprise the field.
Can Bijan actually lead the league in rushing?
Can Bijan actually lead the league in rushing?
Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher take a look at the odds market for the NFL's rushing leader in the upcoming season, discussing which players catch their eyes and who may be worth a wager.
Chris Simms reveals top 5 NFL secondary rankings
Chris Simms reveals top 5 NFL secondary rankings
Chris Simms and Connor Rogers break down the best secondaries in the NFL and the under-the-radar units that aren't getting enough attention heading into the 2023 season.
Seahawks’ new draft class brings big-play ability
Seahawks' new draft class brings big-play ability
Chris Simms and Connor Rogers analyze the Seattle Seahawks' last two draft classes and speculate why the Seahawks will be a balanced, run-first, take-big-shots offense this season.
Simms: Eagles will ‘absolutely’ be top 3 in NFC
Simms: Eagles will 'absolutely' be top 3 in NFC
Chris Simms and Connor Rogers explain why they do not believe the Super Bowl hangover will plague the Philadelphia Eagles in a weak NFC.
What are Broncos’ RB options outside of Williams?
What are Broncos' RB options outside of Williams?
Chris Simms and Connor Rogers evaluate the Broncos' running back options besides Javonte Williams and assess if Dalvin Cook is a viable option for the team.
Chiefs defense could be a surprise top-10 unit
Chiefs defense could be a surprise top-10 unit
Chris Simms and Connor Rogers discuss the Kansas City Chiefs' defense and why it could take a step forward in 2023.
Simms: Jets’ OL not a huge concern if healthy
Simms: Jets' OL not a huge concern if healthy
Chris Simms makes his case for why the New York Jets' offensive line, despite being viewed as the team's Achilles' heel, can excel if it can stay healthy. Plus, Simms shares why he's now buying in on WR Garrett Wilson.
Rotoworld fantasy football draft guide out now
Rotoworld fantasy football draft guide out now
Chris Simms and Connor Rogers discuss the Rotoworld fantasy football draft guide, which is available now, and why it is such an important tool in taking your team to the next level.
PFT Draft: Who we want on ‘Quarterback’ season 2
PFT Draft: Who we want on ‘Quarterback’ season 2
Mike Florio and Chris Simms name which QBs they'd like to see in season 2 of Netflix's "Quarterback" series, from Joe Burrow and Josh Allen, to Lamar Jackson and Russell Wilson, and more.