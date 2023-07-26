Daniel embraced being a backup quarterback

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NBA: Finals-Denver Nuggets at Miami Heat
Early 12-team, 9-cat Mock Draft Thoughts
  • Raphielle Johnson
    ,
  • Raphielle Johnson
    ,
The thrill of NFL football returns to NBC with the NFL Kickoff on Thursday, Sept. 7.
When does the 2023 NFL season start? NFL Kickoff and Sunday Night Football schedule, TV/live stream info
Appalachian State v Penn State

2023 Big Ten Betting Preview Series: Penn State Nittany Lions
  • Eric Froton
    ,
  • Eric Froton
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_pl_phillysswrap_230726.jpg
Best moments from PL Summer Series in Philadelphia
nbc_pl_guimaraesmicdup_230726.JPG
Guimaraes’ mic’d up, first-person POV v. Villa
nbc_moto_washougalbestmoments_230726.jpg
Pro Motocross Round 8 at Washougal best moments

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NBA: Finals-Denver Nuggets at Miami Heat
Early 12-team, 9-cat Mock Draft Thoughts
  • Raphielle Johnson
    ,
  • Raphielle Johnson
    ,
The thrill of NFL football returns to NBC with the NFL Kickoff on Thursday, Sept. 7.
When does the 2023 NFL season start? NFL Kickoff and Sunday Night Football schedule, TV/live stream info
Appalachian State v Penn State

2023 Big Ten Betting Preview Series: Penn State Nittany Lions
  • Eric Froton
    ,
  • Eric Froton
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_pl_phillysswrap_230726.jpg
Best moments from PL Summer Series in Philadelphia
nbc_pl_guimaraesmicdup_230726.JPG
Guimaraes’ mic’d up, first-person POV v. Villa
nbc_moto_washougalbestmoments_230726.jpg
Pro Motocross Round 8 at Washougal best moments

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Daniel embraced being a backup quarterback

July 26, 2023 01:56 PM
NFL free agent quarterback Chase Daniel joins Dan Patrick to discuss waiting for his next job offer, being a backup, winning a Super Bowl his rookie year, Justin Herbert’s new contract and running back salaries.
Up Next
nbc_ffhh_rushingtotals_230726.jpg
2:37
Bijan and Henry should soar over rushing totals
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_recievingleader_230726.jpg
2:25
Kupp and Adams best bets for NFL receiving leader
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_rushingleader_230726.jpg
2:31
Can Bijan actually lead the league in rushing?
Now Playing
nbc_simms_secondariesv2_230726.jpg
20:53
Chris Simms reveals top 5 NFL secondary rankings
Now Playing
nbc_simms_seahawkstraining_230726.jpg
4:20
Seahawks’ new draft class brings big-play ability
Now Playing
nbc_simms_eaglestraining_230726.jpg
1:28
Simms: Eagles will ‘absolutely’ be top 3 in NFC
Now Playing
nbc_simms_broncostraining_230726.jpg
1:43
What are Broncos’ RB options outside of Williams?
Now Playing
nbc_simms_cheifstraining_230726.jpg
3:40
Chiefs defense could be a surprise top-10 unit
Now Playing
Simms: Jets’ OL not a huge concern if healthy
Now Playing
nbc_simms_rotodraftguide_230726_1920x1080_2249052739545.jpg
1:17
Rotoworld fantasy football draft guide out now
Now Playing
nbc_pft_qbdraft_230726.jpg
4:32
PFT Draft: Who we want on ‘Quarterback’ season 2
Now Playing
nbc_pft_justinfields_230726.jpg
3:56
Fields turns down ‘Quarterback’ season 2 offer
Now Playing