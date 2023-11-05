Watch Now
Day in the life: Chiefs fan traveling to Frankfurt
Chiefs fan Peter Varnum documents his travels from Geneva, Switzerland to Frankfurt, Germany to watch Kansas City take on Miami.
O’Connell giving Dobbs confidence to get job done
Mike Florio shares insight into Joshua Dobbs' fast start with the Minnesota Vikings, knowing 'just enough' plays to get the job done while also gaining confidence from head coach Kevin O'Connell.
Bills’ Hamlin is focused on raising awareness
The Football Night in America crew looks at Buffalo Bills' safety Damar Hamlin's efforts to spread awareness on promoting CPR and AED education throughout the NFL and communities across the United States.
Ogunbowale found out at halftime he’d be kicking
Mike Florio provides insight on Dare Ogunbowale’s monumental field goal, including the fact the RB hadn’t practiced his kicking sequence since training camp.
Stroud details crucial late drive against the Bucs
C.J. Stroud talks through the final moments against the Buccaneers, praising his teammates for stepping up, after he put together a record-breaking performance.
Jackson praises ground game in win over Seahawks
Lamar Jackson speaks to the media about the 'great job' done by the Ravens' rushing attack in the win over the Seahawks and why the team is 'hungry' to continue playing well.
Carr: I just want to be as clean as possible
New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr talks to the media about taking care of the ball and trusting his defense in the win against the Chicago Bears.
Mahomes: Chiefs ‘will find a way’ on offense
Patrick Mahomes speaks to Peter King after Kansas City's win against the Miami Dolphins, crediting the defense for their effort and discussing what is ailing the offense.
Week 9 Pick-Up Lines: Bijan Robinson on the ground
The Fantasy Football Happy Hour crew shares a few of their favorite Week 9 player props with odds presented by DraftKings Sportsbook.
Top NFL Week 9 player props
Matthew Berry, Michael Smith, Jay Croucher and Lawrence Jackson break down the top player props for NFL Week 9, with odds presented by DraftKings Sportsbook.
Hunt breaks down NFL’s international future
Peter King talks with Chiefs part owner and member of the NFL International Committee Clark Hunt about what his father would say about international NFL games and the future of such league efforts.
Rodgers: The goal is to come back this year
Aaron Rodgers talks with Britney Eurton about attending the Breeders' Cup, horse racing and how he is recovering from his Achilles surgery.