Watch Now
Golic: Bears' Hail Mary defense was 'ridiculous'
Former NFL player Mike Golic analyzed Week 8 with Dan Patrick, discussing the Bears' self-inflicted wounds in their shocking loss, the struggles of Anthony Richardson and the Steelers continuing their hot start.
Up Next
Tracy Jr. has ‘clearly’ taken over as Giants RB1
Tracy Jr. has 'clearly' taken over as Giants RB1
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher, and Connor Rogers dive into key fantasy storylines after the Giants-Steelers Monday night clash, including Tyrone Tracy Jr., George Pickens, and Darius Slayton.
‘Wheels up’ for Commanders’ Ertz in fantasy
'Wheels up' for Commanders' Ertz in fantasy
Matthew Berry outlines why veteran tight ends Zach Ertz, Hunter Henry, and Jonnu Smith are among the top pickups at their position after Week 8.
Guerendo, Warren can provide RB help off waivers
Guerendo, Warren can provide RB help off waivers
FFHH makes cases for Jaylen Warren, Isaac Guerendo, and Tyjae Spears as the top running backs to add from waivers ahead of Week 9 action.
Stafford, Nix are viable QB streamers for Week 9
Stafford, Nix are viable QB streamers for Week 9
FFHH shares why fantasy managers in need of quarterback help should look to Matthew Stafford, Bo Nix, and Jameis Winston on the waiver wire ahead of Week 9.
Bills’ Coleman is primed to continue fantasy rise
Bills' Coleman is primed to continue fantasy rise
Keon Coleman's recent emergence with the Buffalo Bills is a positive development for fantasy managers who remained patient with the rookie WR, who appears set to deliver down the stretch.
Tillman, Downs lead Week 9 fantasy WR waiver adds
Tillman, Downs lead Week 9 fantasy WR waiver adds
Josh Downs stands as Matthew Berry’s “No. 1 pickup at wide receiver” this week, while Cedric Tillman has the chance to emerge as waiver wire gold as a weekly WR2.
Possible landing spots for Belichick next season
Possible landing spots for Belichick next season
Mike Florio and Michael Holley spell out what the future holds for Bill Belichick, including which teams could be interested in him and if he’ll divert to his old ways with the media if he coaches again.
Chances of Cousins leading ATL to NFC South title
Chances of Cousins leading ATL to NFC South title
Mike Florio and Michael Holley marvel at the set up Kirk Cousins has in Atlanta and evaluate how the Falcons can make a deep postseason run as long as their QB can stay healthy.
Payton score drama with Panthers ‘feels personal’
Payton score drama with Panthers 'feels personal'
Mike Florio and Michael Holley analyze the reasons why Sean Payton potentially attempted to embarrass the Panthers on Sunday and made some controversial comments in his postgame press conference.
Is Belichick using media to push personal agenda?
Is Belichick using media to push personal agenda?
Mike Florio and Michael Holley discuss how he’s taking credit for things beyond his direct control from when he was the head coach of the Patriots, as well as dissect what he has said about other teams.
How Commanders can follow up Hail Mary win
How Commanders can follow up Hail Mary win
Given the Commanders are off to their first 6-2 start since 2008, Mike Florio and Michael Holley iron out what they need to focus on entering Week 9.