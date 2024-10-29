 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: The Register Guard
Oregon at Michigan prediction: Odds, expert picks, names to know, betting trends, and stats
Hockey: PWHL-Boston at Montreal
Pro Women’s Hockey League announces it could add as many as 2 teams for 2025-26 season
Grant Thornton Invitational - Round Two
Grant Thornton mixed-gender event reveals full field while PGA Tour Champions adds team tournament

Top Clips

nbc_roto_bteforeveryoung_241029.jpg
Forever Young could win 2024 Breeders’ Cup
oly_fspar_skateamerica_intv.jpg
Kam/O’Shea and Efimova/Mitrofanov reach podium
nbc_dps_kevinmillarinterview_241029.jpg
Yankees need a pep talk ahead of Game 4

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: The Register Guard
Oregon at Michigan prediction: Odds, expert picks, names to know, betting trends, and stats
Hockey: PWHL-Boston at Montreal
Pro Women’s Hockey League announces it could add as many as 2 teams for 2025-26 season
Grant Thornton Invitational - Round Two
Grant Thornton mixed-gender event reveals full field while PGA Tour Champions adds team tournament

Top Clips

nbc_roto_bteforeveryoung_241029.jpg
Forever Young could win 2024 Breeders’ Cup
oly_fspar_skateamerica_intv.jpg
Kam/O’Shea and Efimova/Mitrofanov reach podium
nbc_dps_kevinmillarinterview_241029.jpg
Yankees need a pep talk ahead of Game 4

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Golic: Bears' Hail Mary defense was 'ridiculous'

October 29, 2024 02:29 PM
Former NFL player Mike Golic analyzed Week 8 with Dan Patrick, discussing the Bears' self-inflicted wounds in their shocking loss, the struggles of Anthony Richardson and the Steelers continuing their hot start.
Up Next
tracy_site.jpg
3:15
Tracy Jr. has ‘clearly’ taken over as Giants RB1
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_waiverwiretes_241029.jpg
3:16
‘Wheels up’ for Commanders’ Ertz in fantasy
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_waiverwirerbs_241029.jpg
10:39
Guerendo, Warren can provide RB help off waivers
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_waiverwireqbs_241029.jpg
4:51
Stafford, Nix are viable QB streamers for Week 9
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_coleman_241029.jpg
3:23
Bills’ Coleman is primed to continue fantasy rise
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_waiverwirewr_241029.jpg
19:54
Tillman, Downs lead Week 9 fantasy WR waiver adds
Now Playing
nbc_pft_belichickfuturev2_241029.jpg
9:48
Possible landing spots for Belichick next season
Now Playing
nbc_pft_falconsv2_241029.jpg
1:06
Chances of Cousins leading ATL to NFC South title
Now Playing
nbc_pft_spayton_241029.jpg
1:50
Payton score drama with Panthers ‘feels personal’
Now Playing
nbc_pft_belichickagenda_241029.jpg
8:20
Is Belichick using media to push personal agenda?
Now Playing
nbc_pft_commanders_241029.jpg
1:19
How Commanders can follow up Hail Mary win
Now Playing
nbc_pft_eagles_241029.jpg
1:03
Eagles have reclaimed their offensive identity
Now Playing