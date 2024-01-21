 Skip navigation
Top News

nbc_wcbb_clarkcollisionv2_240121.jpg
Caitlin Clark, Buckeyes fan collide after Ohio State upsets Iowa
PNC Championship - Final Round
TaylorMade’s filing for ‘Sunday Red’ a sign of Tiger’s next look?
Homa's shot quality shines in Farmers win
Full field: Defending champ Homa headlines at Torrey Pines

Top Clips

nbc_snf_tampatdotton_240121.jpg
Otton hauls in TD pass to tie game before halftime
nbc_pl_uaearleings_240121.jpg
Ings’ effort for West Ham deserves praise
nbc_pl_uamustoejota_240121.jpg
Why Liverpool’s Jota deserves more praise

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

nbc_wcbb_clarkcollisionv2_240121.jpg
Caitlin Clark, Buckeyes fan collide after Ohio State upsets Iowa
PNC Championship - Final Round
TaylorMade’s filing for ‘Sunday Red’ a sign of Tiger’s next look?
Homa's shot quality shines in Farmers win
Full field: Defending champ Homa headlines at Torrey Pines

Top Clips

nbc_snf_tampatdotton_240121.jpg
Otton hauls in TD pass to tie game before halftime
nbc_pl_uaearleings_240121.jpg
Ings’ effort for West Ham deserves praise
nbc_pl_uamustoejota_240121.jpg
Why Liverpool’s Jota deserves more praise

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Goff finds Reynolds in back of end zone for a TD

January 21, 2024 03:45 PM
Jared Goff connects with Josh Reynolds on a nine-yard pass for the Lions’ first TD against the Buccaneers in their Divisional Round matchup.
nbc_snf_tampatdotton_240121.jpg
0:59
Otton hauls in TD pass to tie game before halftime
nbc_fnia_benjohnsonflorio_240121.jpg
0:45
Florio: Johnson a ‘favorite’ for Commanders HC job
nbc_nfl_shanahan_240121.jpg
0:40
Shanahan proud of 49ers for ‘gut check’ win
nbc_fnia_mayfieldintv_240120.jpg
6:28
Mayfield finds comfort being himself with Bucs
nbc_nfl_harbaughpresser_240120.jpg
0:52
Harbaugh credits fans for ‘deafening’ atmosphere
nbc_fnia_lionsfeature_240119.jpg
2:20
Lions willing to do ‘whatever it takes’ vs. Bucs
nbc_fnia_hutchinsonintv_240119.jpg
11:56
Hutchinson: Surreal to win with hometown Lions
nbc_dps_ronjaworskiinterview_240119.jpg
10:06
Sirianni’s future with Eagles has been decided
nbc_dps_janeslaterinterview_240119.jpg
9:37
Was noise weighing on McCarthy ahead of playoffs?
nbc_dps_bobsturminterview_240119.jpg
6:54
Questions surround Cowboys after another collapse
nbc_pft_showmesomething_240119.jpg
7:26
Show Me Something Divisional Round: Barry, Slowik
nbc_pft_tomlin_240119.jpg
6:01
Examining Tomlin’s contract status with Steelers
